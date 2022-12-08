ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

Customer shot KFC employee after being told store ran out of corn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer shot an employee at a KFC in the Central West End after he was told the restaurant was out of corn, police say. The shooting happened at the location in the 5000 block of Delmar just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. A man in his 40s or 50s was in the drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn. Police say he then started making threats through the speaker box. The suspect then drove up to the drive-thru window with a gun.
feastmagazine.com

7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies

As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
thededicatedhouse.com

The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
5 On Your Side

The Dec. 10 tornadoes one year later

5 On Your Side takes a look back at the timeline of that day, remembers the victims and sees what has changed in the year since. On Dec. 10, 2021, an outbreak of tornadoes swept across a swathe of the United States, leaving a trail of destruction and resulting in at least 93 confirmed deaths.
feastmagazine.com

These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets

Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
feastmagazine.com

5 must-try grown-up grilled cheeses in STL

As a kid, two slices of Kraft American cheese melted between white bread was enough to satisfy the hankering for a good grilled cheese. As an adult, you may be looking for that same comfort food, but with elevated flavors and ingredients. Check out these five St. Louis restaurants that are offering next-level grilled cheese sandwiches.
KMOV

A look at Lambert’s master plan to consolidate terminals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert International Airport finally has a new master plan to consolidate terminals. In a survey of more than 800 people last year, 82% of them commented on the number of terminals, with 52% of them preferring a single terminal. Officials with the airport identified several issues with its terminals: congestion, gate sizes and quantity, and walking distances.
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

