Warning: Mail in postal deposit boxes overnight at risk of being stolen
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Police are warning people that mail left in deposit boxes overnight may be at risk of being stolen. The Richmond Heights Police Department says that mail should not be left in the boxes after the last pickup time. Those times are typically listed on the mailboxes. You can always drop mail […]
Customer Shoots St. Louis KFC Employee After Corn Dispute
To one man's rage, the Central West End KFC was out of corn on Monday. An employee paid the price
Flooded concourse causes delays at St. Louis Lambert Airport
Clean up is underway at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after a water pipe burst early this morning leading to some flooding in parts of Concourse C in Terminal 1.
KMOV
Customer shot KFC employee after being told store ran out of corn
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer shot an employee at a KFC in the Central West End after he was told the restaurant was out of corn, police say. The shooting happened at the location in the 5000 block of Delmar just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. A man in his 40s or 50s was in the drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn. Police say he then started making threats through the speaker box. The suspect then drove up to the drive-thru window with a gun.
Get ‘Free Chicken for a Year’ at a St. Louis KFC grand opening
The first 50 customers will get a “Free Chicken for a Year” gift card.
Thieves Leave Fenton's Friar Tuck with Warm Beer
Copper thieves hit the liquor store, destroying its refrigeration units
St. Louis May Get 8 Inches Of Snow
Or maybe nothing. You know, usual Missouri weather things
feastmagazine.com
7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies
As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
thededicatedhouse.com
The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
The Dec. 10 tornadoes one year later
5 On Your Side takes a look back at the timeline of that day, remembers the victims and sees what has changed in the year since. On Dec. 10, 2021, an outbreak of tornadoes swept across a swathe of the United States, leaving a trail of destruction and resulting in at least 93 confirmed deaths.
feastmagazine.com
These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets
Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
A thief tried to ruin Christmas in Maplewood, and it wasn't the Grinch
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Setting up their Nativity scene is something the Simonpietri family has looked forward to every year for decades. But this year, half of their decorations were stolen right off their own front lawn. "I've had this Nativity scene for like over 30 years," Diana Simonpietri said.
Clayton Porch Pirates caught on camera
A Clayton porch pirate was captured on camera in the Davis Place neighborhood.
'They're Not Recycling': St. Louisans See Blue Bins Dumped as Trash
The city claims it's only combining garbage with recycling in cases of 'contamination.' Witnesses disagree
This burger chain just opened its 14th St. Louis restaurant. Here's why it's eyeing more.
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Monday opened its newest location at 1021 Southern Ridge Lane in Lake St. Louis, as the fast-casual restaurant chain continues its rapid, nationwide expansion. The Wichita, Kansas-based company is on track to open almost 40 new dining...
feastmagazine.com
5 must-try grown-up grilled cheeses in STL
As a kid, two slices of Kraft American cheese melted between white bread was enough to satisfy the hankering for a good grilled cheese. As an adult, you may be looking for that same comfort food, but with elevated flavors and ingredients. Check out these five St. Louis restaurants that are offering next-level grilled cheese sandwiches.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some may be dreaming of a white Christmas this year. Last year’s holiday was a little warm, with a high of 67 degrees. Will it be cold enough for the white stuff in St. Louis? We checked the charts to see what the past has to say about this year’s forecast.
Despite inflation, some St. Louis tree lots are running out due to high demand
Some Christmas tree lots are running out of trees because of a nationwide shortage, high demand, and how late it is in the season.
KMOV
A look at Lambert’s master plan to consolidate terminals
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert International Airport finally has a new master plan to consolidate terminals. In a survey of more than 800 people last year, 82% of them commented on the number of terminals, with 52% of them preferring a single terminal. Officials with the airport identified several issues with its terminals: congestion, gate sizes and quantity, and walking distances.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
