Liberty County, TX

musictimes.com

Justice for Takeoff: Rapper's Alleged Murderer Makes Unbelievable Request Amid Probe

The man who allegedly killed Takeoff during the shooting incident in Houston made a massive request amid the continuous probe into the case. Police officers in Houston formally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been accused of firing gunshots at a downtown Houston bowling alley following a private party in November. He is currently serving jail time on a $2 million bond.
HOUSTON, TX
webcenterfairbanks.com

Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
TOMBALL, TX
thevindicator.com

LCSO Chief Deputy Don Neyland announces retirement

Deputy Chief Don Neyland has announced his retirement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. He was selected for the December Employee of the month by staff of the Sheriff’s Office. After 31 ½ years of honorable service, Deputy Chief Neyland has earned the respect of his colleagues, supervisors and the community. He started his career in 1989 after graduating from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Police Academy. Chief Neyland worked as a patrol deputy for the Daisetta Police department for 2 ½ years before becoming a part of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office team. He has held the positions of Patrol Deputy, Patrol Sergeant, Criminal Investigation Division Captain and is currently the Chief Deputy. In his career, Chief Neyland completed 2872 hours of law enforcement training in subjects such as Child Abuse Prevention and Investigation, Crime Scene Investigations, Major Crimes Investigations and Narcotics and Dangerous Drug Investigations.
East Texas News

mocomotive.com

2 arrested after selling meth to undercover agent, police say; Suspect ran into oncoming traffic attempting to evade arrest

SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man and a woman are now behind bars after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover agent. According to Shenandoah Police Department, an officer and his K9 conducted an undercover narcotics operation located in Montgomery County. During the operation, two individuals reportedly sold an undercover TXDPS…
SHENANDOAH, TX
KLTV

Livingston man accused of attacking woman in front of children

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man was arrested Thursday after authorities say they observed him assaulting a woman. According to a report by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence after receiving a 911 call in reference to a woman in distress. Deputies said that upon arrival they observed Cory Lilley, 31, of Livingston actively assaulting a woman outside the residence while children were present. Lilley was immediately taken into custody.
LIVINGSTON, TX

