#TwoYearsIsTooLong | Retired FBI agents find evidence Jason Landry may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. The reward is now $20,000. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
musictimes.com
Justice for Takeoff: Rapper's Alleged Murderer Makes Unbelievable Request Amid Probe
The man who allegedly killed Takeoff during the shooting incident in Houston made a massive request amid the continuous probe into the case. Police officers in Houston formally arrested a man named Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been accused of firing gunshots at a downtown Houston bowling alley following a private party in November. He is currently serving jail time on a $2 million bond.
fox26houston.com
Takeoff murder suspect seeking bond reduction from $2 million to $100,000
HOUSTON - Patrick Clark, the man charged in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, has filed a motion seeking a reduction in his bond. According to court records that were filed on Monday, Clark is seeking his bond be reduced from $2 million down to $100,000. Takeoff from the Migos...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
HOUSTON (Gray News) – A homeowner in Houston shot and killed a suspected burglar, according to police. Houston police said they are investigating the fatal shooting that happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
KFDM-TV
KFDM obtains court document containing new, disturbing details in death of Beaumont infant
BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has obtained a probable cause affidavit in the death of five-month-old Ja'Kaiden Shaw. The document indicates he suffered from more injuries than previously reported. The document also states that Shaw's mother, Quenisha Hawkins, 27, knew Shaw needed medical assistance, but did nothing to help...
fox26houston.com
Harris County constable deputies need help identifying porch pirate targeting subdivision in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a porch pirate seen on camera taking packages in a Tomball subdivision. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called to a home Monday in the 16000 block of Maplewick Dr. That's where they received surveillance video showing an unidentified woman abruptly taking a package right off the front porch.
Neighbor stunned after former HPD officer who shot him avoids prison, gets 10 years probation
The victim said what his former next-door neighbor did to him six years ago ruined his life, adding that he still has a bullet in his back to prove it.
KHOU
HPD: Grand jury will determine if homeowner who shot alleged car burglar should face charges
Police said the 26-year-old woman and a man were burglarizing vehicles in the Spring Branch area when a homeowner shot and killed her. The male got away.
Man charged in cold murder case of 66-year-old man Melvin Walker, Galveston police say
The murder of 66-year-old Melvin Walker, whose body had been found wrapped in a rug and plastic, had been a cold case until this year, officials said.
thevindicator.com
LCSO Chief Deputy Don Neyland announces retirement
Deputy Chief Don Neyland has announced his retirement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. He was selected for the December Employee of the month by staff of the Sheriff’s Office. After 31 ½ years of honorable service, Deputy Chief Neyland has earned the respect of his colleagues, supervisors and the community. He started his career in 1989 after graduating from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Police Academy. Chief Neyland worked as a patrol deputy for the Daisetta Police department for 2 ½ years before becoming a part of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office team. He has held the positions of Patrol Deputy, Patrol Sergeant, Criminal Investigation Division Captain and is currently the Chief Deputy. In his career, Chief Neyland completed 2872 hours of law enforcement training in subjects such as Child Abuse Prevention and Investigation, Crime Scene Investigations, Major Crimes Investigations and Narcotics and Dangerous Drug Investigations.
East Texas News
911 call leads to arrest
A 911 call regarding a female in distress and needing assistance led to the arrest of Cory Austin Lilley, 31 of Livingston. After receiving the call at approximately 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Polk County sheriff’s deputies and a DPS trooper arrived at the scene and saw the male subject assaulting a female outside the residence with children present.
Man arrested for DWI with 3 kids in the car near IAH has previous drunk driving charges, Pct. 4 says
The 29-year-old reportedly blew a 0.13 and 0.12 BAC on a breathalyzer. The Texas legal limit is 0.08. Deputies said he was already out on bond for a previous DWI offense.
mocomotive.com
2 arrested after selling meth to undercover agent, police say; Suspect ran into oncoming traffic attempting to evade arrest
SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man and a woman are now behind bars after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover agent. According to Shenandoah Police Department, an officer and his K9 conducted an undercover narcotics operation located in Montgomery County. During the operation, two individuals reportedly sold an undercover TXDPS…
Caught on camera: Robbers terrorize employees, diners at Houston sushi restaurant
HOUSTON — Houston police are working to track down two suspects who were caught on camera robbing employees and diners at a popular Japanese restaurant on Washington Avenue. This happened in the middle of the day Sunday at The Blue Fish. "It's very shocking. We didn't expect this to...
Woman tells party-planning neighbors 'This is Texas' when she pointed fake gun, court docs read
A good neighbor warns others about an upcoming apartment party ... right? One couple got a not-so-neighborly reaction from a proud Texan that was taken to court.
Man crossing West Little York hit and killed in crash with 18-year-old driver, deputies say
Investigators said the 18-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene. Deputies had a warning about walking near busy roads.
KLTV
Livingston man accused of attacking woman in front of children
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man was arrested Thursday after authorities say they observed him assaulting a woman. According to a report by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence after receiving a 911 call in reference to a woman in distress. Deputies said that upon arrival they observed Cory Lilley, 31, of Livingston actively assaulting a woman outside the residence while children were present. Lilley was immediately taken into custody.
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on […]
houstonpublicmedia.org
Political opponent of Texas Congressman Randy Weber accused of threatening to kill him
A longtime political opponent of U.S. Rep. Randy Weber has been arrested and accused of threatening to kill the Southeast Texas congressman, according to documents filed this month in federal court. Douglas Keith Casey, 68, who has run for United States Congress multiple times under the name Keith Casey, has...
