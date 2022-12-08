Deputy Chief Don Neyland has announced his retirement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. He was selected for the December Employee of the month by staff of the Sheriff’s Office. After 31 ½ years of honorable service, Deputy Chief Neyland has earned the respect of his colleagues, supervisors and the community. He started his career in 1989 after graduating from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Police Academy. Chief Neyland worked as a patrol deputy for the Daisetta Police department for 2 ½ years before becoming a part of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office team. He has held the positions of Patrol Deputy, Patrol Sergeant, Criminal Investigation Division Captain and is currently the Chief Deputy. In his career, Chief Neyland completed 2872 hours of law enforcement training in subjects such as Child Abuse Prevention and Investigation, Crime Scene Investigations, Major Crimes Investigations and Narcotics and Dangerous Drug Investigations.

1 DAY AGO