Detroit, MI

Pistons' Jalen Duren among the league leaders in offensive rebounding

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Duren registered his third double-double of the season and had a career night on the glass on Wednesday as the Detroit Pistons suffered a narrow loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Duren recorded 12 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes of work off the bench in the 104-98 loss on the road. He hauled in five rebounds on the offensive end and finished 5-of-5 from the field.

The 13th pick led the Pistons in rebounds for a team-high 12th time this season and leads all first-year players with 164 boards. He is 38th in the league among all players in total rebounds and is 11th in offensive rebounds (70) and 15th in offensive rebounding percentage (12.2).

Duren, at 6 feet, 11 inches and 250 pounds, is regarded as one of the most athletic big men in the NBA and has been a force inside the paint in a limited role off the bench. He has seemingly endless energy and often presents matchup problems for teams’ second units.

He is one of the most productive rookies this season and is doing so on an average of 21.7 minutes per game. Duren seems poised to have quite a rookie season if he can keep up that production with the Pistons.

