This Will Be The Hottest Bar in Mercer County on New Year’s Eve
The holidays are coming to a close and the last plan on the agenda is New Year's Eve. Whether you love the holiday or hate it, you’re most likely going to need some plans, and Cooper’s is the place to be to ring in 2023. Cooper’s Riverview in...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Happy Holidays! This South Jersey Town Is Offering FREE Parking Through Jan 1
For anyone visiting Camden New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!. Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12 - Jan 1, 2023. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.
This New Jersey Town Gets More Snow Than Any Other NJ Town Every Year
The weather in New Jersey is so weird and unpredictable. I live in Central Jersey (yes, there is such a place) and I can remember some years when my husband has been cooking on the grill on Christmas Day in shorts and a t-shirt with temperatures in the 60s and then other years when it's been absolutely bitter cold and there's no way he wanted to stand outside and cook.
What’s Moving in to Staples Location in Lawrence, NJ?
A few of the Lawrence community Facebook pages are buzzing today (Tuesday, December 13th) about what may, or may not be, moving into the current Staples store in Lawrence Shopping Center once it closes its doors for good in early January. There have been many rumors lately. I spoke with...
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
Almost Ready! This Bucks County Raising Cane’s Announces Opening Date!
Raising Cane's restaurants are opening with a crispy vengeance in the Northeast!. If you're a fried chicken fanatic, you may already know that Raising Cane's, an LA-based fried chicken finger restaurant has been expanding in Pennsylvania recently. Earlier this year, we told you about their first Pennsylvania location in Philadelphia,...
Stolen statue returned to Trenton, NJ’s ‘Angel Island’
TRENTON — The stolen the Angel of Faith statuer returned to its podium in front of three churches at the city's holiday celebration on Wednesday. The 500 pound bronze statue was cut at the ankles and taken from its podium at Perry and Warren streets in the early hours of May 3.
‘Stay True’ — NJ high school senior launches apparel brand
A senior at Robbinsville High School is the brain behind a local apparel brand that's encouraging everyone to "stay true" to their beliefs and values. Planning to attend college in the fall, 17-year-old Christian Wright also intends to keep his brand in production and open it up to a new campus of customers.
Back on the market: NJ house costs less than a tank of gas
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Need a holiday gift for someone special in your life?. There is a house in New Jersey that is back on the market, and it costs less than a tank of gas. For only $1, there is a 1,700-square-foot house for sale again in Hunterdon County, according to Zillow.
This Is The Perfect Gift For Die-Hard Philadelphia Flyer’s Fans
The holiday season is just trucking along and if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for any of the Flyer’s fans in your life, this is the one. My family is all about Philadelphia sports, so I was thinking about getting this for some of my family members and figured it could save a ton of other people some frustration while shopping around for the perfect gift.
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?
Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
Hey Swifties, Here’s Latest Taylor Swift Ticket Winner!
If you were playing along last week on 94.5 PST you know that we were giving away tickets to the HOTTEST concert of 2023... Taylor Swift at the Linc in Philly next May. Each day we played a Twisted Taylor Swift Ticket Track. That was three really quick clips of Taylor Swift songs.
Last call: NJ creamery serves up ‘Xmas tree’ flavored ice cream
BLOOMFIELD — Christmas tree ice cream. Sounds interesting, right?. But it’s not just a flavor name. There is a creamery/sorbetteria that actually serves a gelato made with real bits of Christmas tree needles. APEM, located at 870 Broad Street in Bloomfield, is a gelato and sorbet shop owned...
NJ woman ‘dress coded’ at Disney World for her too-revealing shirt
A young woman from Monmouth County has been trending on social media after Disney World staff flagged her bandana-style shirt as inappropriate for the "family-friendly" theme park. Jordyn Graime shared the experience to TikTok, sparking lots of reaction. Among commenters, one person wrote "But Ariel can wear seashells." @jordyngraime Disney...
Nominate Now for Mercer County, NJ Woman of Achievement Awards
Mercer County is in search of deserving Mercer County women to give its annual Woman of Achievement Awards to, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Do you know anyone who should be nominated? Is there someone in your life that's making a difference in her community through volunteer work. Mercer County Executive...
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
OH MY GOD! ‘Friends The Experience’ Is Coming to Philadelphia
It doesn't matter if you're a Joey, Ross, or Rachel. You could even a Monica, Chandler, or Phoebe. The Friends Experience is coming to town, and we've heard RAVE reviews about the experience so far. The Friends Experience is an immersive and interactive experience that will make you feel like...
Women from Brick, NJ house of child/animal horrors released from jail
BRICK — The two women whose home was condemned after 180 dogs and cats were removed from the deplorable conditions inside were released from custody Thursday afternoon with a number of restrictions and requirements in place. The animals, meanwhile, move closer to adoption. The conditions imposed on Aimee Lonczak...
