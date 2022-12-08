ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Happy Holidays! This South Jersey Town Is Offering FREE Parking Through Jan 1

For anyone visiting Camden New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!. Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12 - Jan 1, 2023. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Town Gets More Snow Than Any Other NJ Town Every Year

The weather in New Jersey is so weird and unpredictable. I live in Central Jersey (yes, there is such a place) and I can remember some years when my husband has been cooking on the grill on Christmas Day in shorts and a t-shirt with temperatures in the 60s and then other years when it's been absolutely bitter cold and there's no way he wanted to stand outside and cook.
NEWTON, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is The Perfect Gift For Die-Hard Philadelphia Flyer’s Fans

The holiday season is just trucking along and if you’re still looking for the perfect gift for any of the Flyer’s fans in your life, this is the one. My family is all about Philadelphia sports, so I was thinking about getting this for some of my family members and figured it could save a ton of other people some frustration while shopping around for the perfect gift.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special

Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
HOLMDEL, NJ
94.5 PST

Is ‘Dave & Buster’s’ coming to the Bridgewater Commons Mall?

Bridgewater Commons has had great development throughout the years and now, according to Patch, some gaming and/or an entertainment complex could be making its way to the mall. The article gives a breakdown of a Township Council meeting where an ordinance was introduced to allow “establishments for games, entertainment, and/or...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
94.5 PST

Nominate Now for Mercer County, NJ Woman of Achievement Awards

Mercer County is in search of deserving Mercer County women to give its annual Woman of Achievement Awards to, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Do you know anyone who should be nominated? Is there someone in your life that's making a difference in her community through volunteer work. Mercer County Executive...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say

CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
CLINTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

