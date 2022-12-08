Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android TV 13 was released just last week, but the software isn't available yet on consumer Android TV boxes. In fact, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD), released in September, was the first Android TV box to launch with Android 12, and the 4K version got an update to Android 12 in October. The only hardware compatible with the newest version of Android TV right now is the ADT-3, a tiny streaming box made for developers. But the ADT-3 has been listed as out of stock for months, and now, 9to5Google reports the hardware has officially been discontinued — though a replacement may be on the horizon.

7 DAYS AGO