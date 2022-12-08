ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

Morning snow slows Gorge traffic on I-84

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNwTu_0jc7UP0F00

Cool, 30-degree temperatures in the Columbia River Gorge have brought Thursday morning snowfall to I-84 east of Multnomah Falls. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation “ Trip Check ” webpage, highway traffic is moving slower than usual through the gorge.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that a winter storm warning has been issued for the gorge until 3 p.m., as 2 to 4 inches of snow will be possible along I-84 until the mid-afternoon. Forecasts show that the snow could also switch to a hazardous mix of sleet and freezing rain.

“Heads up: Hazards are expected in the central gorge today,” Bayern said. “Snow showers have been falling along I-84 in Hood River all morning. There’s potential for accidents today with light snowfall towards Multnomah Falls too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ryYyk_0jc7UP0F00
Freezing rain possible in the gorge Thursday. | KOIN 6 News

Steady rain is expected to wash over local areas of I-84 Thursday afternoon as warmer temperatures move into the gorge. Areas farther east like Hood River are forecast to see snowfall throughout the day.

More mountain snow is forecast for the Cascades with 4 to 8 inches of powder expected in Government Camp thursday. As much as 12 inches of snow could cap Mount Hood’s summit, with more snow on the way through the weekend.

Rainy weather is forecast for the Portland area through Saturday. Chances of rain will diminish on Sunday. Cold, dry, cloudy weather in the low 40s is forecast for Monday.

“We then have another storm system coming in Friday,” Bayern said. “That’ll bring rainy conditions into the Willamette Valley and that second round of mountain snowfall. We’re also watching out for damaging winds for the Southern Oregon Coast, with 70-plus mph gusts possible near Curry County. I do not see a damaging wind storm in the valley, although we could see gusts up to 30 mph at times on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 6000

Modified arctic air heading to Oregon this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered showers will end Monday morning after the weekend system pushed out of the area. Mostly cloudy skies are on the way across the metro area. Expect high temperatures to top out in the mid-40s once again. Clouds will linger in the Willamette Valley for...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Winter Storm Warning for Central Oregon through late Sunday

The following is a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service for up to five inches of new snow for Central Oregon. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING…. * WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5. inches. * WHERE…Central Oregon.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend

From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
The Oregonian

Satellite image shows Pacific storm blanketing NW, West Coast

A December storm is bringing rain to the Pacific Northwest and California, some minor flooding along the coast and heavy snow in Oregon’s Cascade Mountain passes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the northern Oregon Cascades through midnight Saturday. An advisory also warned of snow and slippery driving conditions for Willamette, Santiam and McKenzie passes. Here is a look at the Pacific front.
OREGON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Fiery Crash Closes Eastbound I-82 at WA/OR State Line

(Umatilla, OR) -- Eastbound Interstate 82 was closed after a semi-truck reportedly slams into a tanker truck parked on the side of the freeway Monday afternoon around 2:15. This happened just over the Oregon side of the state line, with the result being a massive fire that backed traffic up for miles into Washington State. Hazmat crews were deployed to the scene to clean up a diesel spill. No one was hurt and traffic on the eastbound side was diverted off at the exit for US Hwy 730/395. The roadway was closed for hours while crews dealt with the crash.
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Colder than average winter in store for Northwest

It’s probably no surprise that the colder it gets outside the more energy it takes to keep your house warm. No one can change that basic equation, but with forecasters predicting a colder than average winter blowing our way, there are steps you can take to keep energy bills from giving you the chills. “Cold air sneaks in and warm air leaks out. So, the first thing you can do...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning

Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy