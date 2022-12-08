Read full article on original website
Northview, Rockford win in Calvin basketball tournament
This was the first of many big weekend throughout the rest of the winter where elite teams will face off outside of their conference
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122
A few sprinkles or flurries will remain possible this evening and overnight, but should be few and far between. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. With low temperatures below freezing, an isolated icy patch is possible early Monday morning. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122. A few sprinkles or flurries...
These Two Michigan Cities Are Among The Most Obese In America
Michiganders have plenty of fun things to do year-round to enjoy the outdoors and be active, but unfortunately, that hasn't been able to stop Michigan from having not one, but two, cities land on a list for "most obese" in America. According to the National Institutes of Health, obesity, and...
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Kalamazoo schools superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigns, effective immediately
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri has resigned, effective immediately, the school board announced Monday, Dec. 12, at a special meeting. The school board accepted her resignation. She started as the district’s superintendent in June 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a...
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming Soon
For Michigan residents it may seem awkward to sit down in a Cracker Barrel and order a mimosa with an Old Timers Breakfast or Grandma’s Sampler, but at select Cracker Barrels in Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee, people have been doing it since before the pandemic. Other states like Indiana and Illinois have also joined the party.
Grand Rapids, Get Ready For More Snow This Week!
After the light dusting of snow this past weekend, I do not know about you but I am sick of snow. NWS Grand Rapids said that roads were wet due to scattered light snow drizzle. As I was driving back from Detroit on Saturday, I was beyond stressed because the...
Exciting Health Care News for Grand Rapids and Michigan Veterans
For veterans here in Grand Rapids and around Michigan, navigating VA Health Benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is, and always has been, hell on wheels. Right? It's been tough and confusing. Well, the cavalry has arrived! AARP just announced the launching of an interactive, mobile-friendly Veterans and...
Opinions For Sale for Under $1 in Grand Rapids
Many of us find ourselves wandering around the grocery store trying to figure out what to buy to make for dinner. We've seen the signs above the items, but how closely have you really read those signs?. Now that auto correct has taken over the world, many times even if...
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
Three Rivers Commercial-News saved, to print once a week
A Three Rivers newspaper that was set to shut down will now continue printing.
mibiz.com
GR branch workers at largest Michigan credit union seek to unionize
GRAND RAPIDS — Staff at Lake Michigan Credit Union’s South Division branch in Grand Rapids are seeking a vote for union representation. A majority of employees at the branch filed a petition with federal regulators seeking an election to decide whether to form a union with representation from the Communications Workers of America, according to a statement issued today by The Committee for Better Banks.
SLICK TRAVEL: Rain, snow, and strong wind gusts on tap for mid-week
A larger system develops in West Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a mix of rain, snow, and strong wind gusts. Slick travel is likely Thursday morning.
Grand Rapids Area To Dodge Freezing Rain Event Wednesday Night
A winter storm heading eastward after menacing the Plains states will have only a wet impact on Grand Rapids. A Big Winter Storm Which Dumped Two Feet Of Snow Out West Will Whimper Out. The Pacific storm making its way across the country will get hit by some southern warm...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
