Homebuyers still moving to 'affordable' Florida amid high rates, prices: study
TAMPA, Fla. — Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida has remained one of the top destinations for people to relocate and start a new chapter in their lives. A recent study from Redfin confirms that despite high rates and prices for homes, people are still looking to buy here in the Sunshine State.
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers on Monday began considering ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reducing...
This Tampa Bay-area Publix sold 2 winning scratch-offs worth $16M in prizes
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — At Publix, they say "shopping is a pleasure." But shopping at one Publix in Palm Harbor turned out to be much, much more for two Floridians who pressed their luck with the Florida Lottery. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that a New Port Richey...
Property insurance, hurricane recovery to be discussed in upcoming special legislative session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers will meet next week in a special session with hopes of improving the property insurance marketplace for homeowners, extend relief and recovery efforts from hurricanes Ian and Nicole and help drivers save money at the tolls, according to a memorandum from the Florida Senate.
Florida lawmakers to consider property insurance reforms amid failing market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With a special session on the horizon to address ongoing issues in the property insurance market, we’re looking into what’s driving your rates up. Mark Friedlander from the Insurance Information Institutes says, it’s partially because Florida has a system in place that allows attorneys to make bank — whether they win or lose.
2 Floridians part of 2nd Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition trial
WASHINGTON — After securing seditious conspiracy convictions against two leaders of the Oath Keepers, the Justice Department will begin Monday to try to make its Capitol riot case against four others affiliated with the far-right extremist group. Openings statements are expected in Washington's federal court less than two weeks...
Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
More than 120 water bottle refilling stations installed at 85 Florida State Parks
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As a way to help the environment, 121 water bottle refilling stations were installed at 85 Florida State Parks, the Florida State Parks Foundation announced Tuesday. In collaboration with Duke Energy Florida, Florida State Parks Foundation said in a news release the latest addition will...
With 11,500 Ukrainian refugees in Florida, non-profit helps Ukrainians seeking US sponsorship
FLORIDA, USA — As the war wages on in Ukraine, tens of thousands are trying to flee as refugees. The United States allows Ukrainians to come to the United States, but they need a U.S. sponsor. That's where Welcome.US comes in. The non-profit organization created a platform to connect...
