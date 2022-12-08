Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Android 13 for TV becomes available to download
Accessory Android Launch Monitor Smart Home Software. Google has officially released Android 13 for TV, thereby indicating that a big screen with this OS can now be as up-to-date as a new or new-ish smartphone. Then again, it is unlikely to pop up in general consumer life as an OTA any time soon; most relevant displays, boxes or otherwise are still on Android 11 at the best after all.
makeuseof.com
Does the Hyper-V Virtual Machine Show a Black Screen on Windows? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You can easily configure and create new virtual machines in Hyper-V on compatible systems. However, at times, when you try to connect and start a newly created virtual machine, all you get is a black screen.
Android phones in 2023 are getting a great battery upgrade
Rumoured specs for some next-gen flagships show a marked improvement over previous iterations
I’d buy the iPhone 14 Pro again just for the spectacular battery life
I was lucky enough to buy the iPhone 14 Pro I wanted during the initial preorders phase. While I did say that I could have easily gone for the iPhone 14 instead of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro, I would repurchase the latter if I had to choose again. The reason is quite simple; the iPhone 14 Pro has spectacular battery life that you can’t ignore. And no, the base iPhone 14 model can’t get anywhere close to the same spectacular battery performance.
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Launches a Big Update That Makes Your iPhone Backups More Secure. Here's How to Turn It on
Advanced Data Protection for iCloud is an end-to-end encryption setting that offers Apple's highest level of cloud data security. If you opt-in, Apple Photos, Notes, and iCloud backups will only be accessible to you. Once you set up Advanced Data Protection, you're responsible for recovering your data in the event...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Gift Guide: CarPlay and must-have iPhone accessories for the road
From adding CarPlay to your vehicle to MagSafe iPhone mounts and the best charging cables for car rides, we’ve got must-have recommendations that make great gifts — even if you’re shopping for yourself. Apple CarPlay. CarPlay has been a specialty of mine since Apple’s car-friendly feature launched...
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
Chrome just gave your laptop a battery and performance boost — here's how
Chrome’s latest update adds Memory Saver and Energy Saver which improve your laptop’s performance and battery life when using Google's browser.
technewstoday.com
How to Boot into Recovery Mode on macOS
When your system has a startup or disk-related problems, you must enter recovery mode to fix them. Recovery mode is used to troubleshoot and recover your computer. You can also restore your backup and get in touch with the Apple servers through this mode. Recovery mode can be accessed during...
Android TV development has its eyes on the future, as old ADT-3 box gets the boot
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android TV 13 was released just last week, but the software isn't available yet on consumer Android TV boxes. In fact, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD), released in September, was the first Android TV box to launch with Android 12, and the 4K version got an update to Android 12 in October. The only hardware compatible with the newest version of Android TV right now is the ADT-3, a tiny streaming box made for developers. But the ADT-3 has been listed as out of stock for months, and now, 9to5Google reports the hardware has officially been discontinued — though a replacement may be on the horizon.
Engadget
Google says it's making Chrome less of a battery and memory hog
Is rolling out two new modes for that are designed to make the browser on your system's battery and memory. It says that, with the Memory Saver mode, Chrome will reduce its memory usage by up to 30 percent on desktop. The mode frees up memory from open tabs that you aren't using. Google says this will help to give you a smoother experience on active tabs. Chrome will reload inactive tabs when you switch back to them.
brytfmonline.com
Microsoft has released Windows 11 build 22623.1028 to Insiders with taskbar fixes
Check out the full list of changes and improvements, as well as bug fixes added in the new beta versions of Windows 11 below:. Another fix has been made to resolve the issue of explorer.exe frequently crashing in safe mode. [Barra de tarefas e bandeja do sistema]. Fixed an issue...
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
TechRadar
Another Patch Tuesday launch has broken another key Microsoft tool
Database connections that utilize the Microsoft ODBC SQL Server driver might now fail as the result of a recent Patch Tuesday update. According to an update to the Windows Health Dashboard (opens in new tab), users who installed the update to the database tool, which came as part of an update dubbed KB5019980, receive an error message either within the app or via their SQL Server.
notebookcheck.net
Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide
Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...
Apple Insider
Mophie Powerstation Plus review: Enough portable power for iPhone & iPad
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Mophie's Powerstation Plus is an all-in-one package that will give sufficient portable power to most — with a bonus or penalty of built-in cables for both Lightning and USB-C, depending on how you use it.
knowtechie.com
Microsoft is adding a screen recorder to Windows 11
Microsoft is upgrading the Snipping Tool in Windows 11 to include screen recording. The upgraded tool is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders for beta testing. The Snipping Tool first arrived four years ago as a replacement for the existing screenshot tool. The upgraded version has a new Record button...
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
