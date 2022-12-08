ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

Taking ‘Aktion’ to help the community

Aktion Club, along with Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, recently packaged and delivered 10 birthday party kits to Sugartree Ministries. Each kit was filled with everything needed to celebrate a child’s birthday. Aktion Club is a sponsored by Wilmington Kiwanis Club. It is a community service club that helps equip individuals to become caring leaders through the vehicle of service. Want to know more about Aktion Club? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected]
WILMINGTON, OH
Times Gazette

Family hurting at Christmas

Fifteen-month-old Kyce Burns of Hillsboro was diagnosed with a brain tumor last month, and Hillsboro High School secretary Angie Juillerat is working to raise funds to support him through a raffle of more than $4,000 worth of items. Kyce underwent extensive surgery this month to have the tumor removed and...
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

SSCC’s PN program celebrates graduation

Ten graduates of Southern State Community College’s practical nursing program were recognized during a Dec. 8 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro. Graduate Ryan McBride opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings from SSCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin and SSCC...
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

‘Clinton County Reads’ program enters 18th year

Balloting begins today for Clinton County Reads 2023, the annual county-wide reading program entering its 18th year. Between now and Jan. 14, the community can vote for a book for our country to read together. The winner will be announced the third week in January, and the CCReads steering committee will host local book discussions and related programs in the spring.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Bald eagle shot dies during surgery; Authorities searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (TND) — A bald eagle that was injured from a suspected gunshot wound has died, according to wildlife officials in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the organization is "heartbroken" the adult male eagle passed away during surgery. He made it through his initial surgery...
FRANKLIN, OH
Fox 19

Victim hospitalized following shooting in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Colerain Township Monday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Greenville man charged with drug trafficking

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Ryan Greminger, 46, at a traffic stop in Miami County. Detectives worked with Greenville detectives and secured a search warrant for Greminger’s residence after his arrest, according to a release.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years

The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
wnewsj.com

Reiterman elected to Farm Bureau state board

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nicol Reiterman, of Washington Court House, has been elected to her first three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Reiterman represents the interests of Farm Bureau members from Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties. Her election took place during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting, Dec. 8-9 in Columbus.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Moraine Police arrest 3 men with possible connection to thefts around Montgomery County

MORAINE — Moraine Police Department may have arrested three men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Kettering and Miami Township. Kettering and Miami Township Police both posted on Facebook asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects or the white vehicle used to drive away from the scene. The posts were published Monday morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Real estate transfers

This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Larry Miller, Donny Miller, Archie Miller, and Champ D. Miller to Larry Miller 1/4 INT, Champ D. Miller 1/4 INT, Zacharia Allen...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Haley announces candidacy for mayor

WILMINGTON— Pat Haley, former sheriff and commissioner in Clinton County, has announced he will be running in the May Republican primary election for mayor of the City of Wilmington. Haley, who is married to Brenda Freeman Haley, served two four-year terms as county commissioner from 2010-18. His law enforcement...
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy