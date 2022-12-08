Aktion Club, along with Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, recently packaged and delivered 10 birthday party kits to Sugartree Ministries. Each kit was filled with everything needed to celebrate a child’s birthday. Aktion Club is a sponsored by Wilmington Kiwanis Club. It is a community service club that helps equip individuals to become caring leaders through the vehicle of service. Want to know more about Aktion Club? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected]

