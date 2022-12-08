Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Taking ‘Aktion’ to help the community
Aktion Club, along with Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, recently packaged and delivered 10 birthday party kits to Sugartree Ministries. Each kit was filled with everything needed to celebrate a child’s birthday. Aktion Club is a sponsored by Wilmington Kiwanis Club. It is a community service club that helps equip individuals to become caring leaders through the vehicle of service. Want to know more about Aktion Club? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected]
Times Gazette
Family hurting at Christmas
Fifteen-month-old Kyce Burns of Hillsboro was diagnosed with a brain tumor last month, and Hillsboro High School secretary Angie Juillerat is working to raise funds to support him through a raffle of more than $4,000 worth of items. Kyce underwent extensive surgery this month to have the tumor removed and...
wnewsj.com
SSCC’s PN program celebrates graduation
Ten graduates of Southern State Community College’s practical nursing program were recognized during a Dec. 8 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro. Graduate Ryan McBride opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings from SSCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin and SSCC...
WLWT 5
Turning grief into purpose; Two Butler County families on a mission to create Angel Suites at area hospital
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three years ago Friday, Wayne and Kelsey Hambrick welcomed their baby boy, Crue, into the world. "He was crying, and I will never forget the doctor saying, 'Here you are big boy,'" Kelsey Hambrick said. Those were cries Crue's parents didn't know they'd ever hear....
Middletown Navy veteran receives free home repairs and improvements
MIDDLETOWN — A local Navy veteran received home improvements and repairs Monday morning. Todd Singh, a retired Navy veteran who served on the USS Long Beach CGN-9 from 1986-1991, was in “need of home repairs to make his house safer and more accessible,” a spokesperson for the event said.
wnewsj.com
‘Clinton County Reads’ program enters 18th year
Balloting begins today for Clinton County Reads 2023, the annual county-wide reading program entering its 18th year. Between now and Jan. 14, the community can vote for a book for our country to read together. The winner will be announced the third week in January, and the CCReads steering committee will host local book discussions and related programs in the spring.
Missing packages found discarded in Dayton
Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.
nbc24.com
Bald eagle shot dies during surgery; Authorities searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (TND) — A bald eagle that was injured from a suspected gunshot wound has died, according to wildlife officials in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the organization is "heartbroken" the adult male eagle passed away during surgery. He made it through his initial surgery...
Fox 19
Victim hospitalized following shooting in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Colerain Township Monday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge...
Mother says teacher threw daughter to ground at St. Rita School for Deaf; Police investigating
A Montgomery County mother no longer wants her daughter’s teacher anywhere near her. It’s because of a video the mom shared with News Center 7. She said the video shows the teacher threw her daughter to the ground at Saint Rita School for Deaf in Evandale, Northern Cincinnati.
WKRC
Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
Greenville man charged with drug trafficking
Miami County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Ryan Greminger, 46, at a traffic stop in Miami County. Detectives worked with Greenville detectives and secured a search warrant for Greminger’s residence after his arrest, according to a release.
dayton.com
Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years
The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
WKRC
Crews use police dogs, drones and sonar to search for missing Clermont County man
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Search and rescue crews looked all weekend for a local man who has disappeared. Monday marks six days since Tommy Mills, who has autism, went missing. Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman says Ohio LandSAR, the volunteer search group working with police to help find...
wnewsj.com
Reiterman elected to Farm Bureau state board
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nicol Reiterman, of Washington Court House, has been elected to her first three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Reiterman represents the interests of Farm Bureau members from Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties. Her election took place during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting, Dec. 8-9 in Columbus.
Moraine Police arrest 3 men with possible connection to thefts around Montgomery County
MORAINE — Moraine Police Department may have arrested three men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Kettering and Miami Township. Kettering and Miami Township Police both posted on Facebook asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects or the white vehicle used to drive away from the scene. The posts were published Monday morning.
Principal starts each school day as ‘Elf on the Shelf’ to surprise students
Every morning this holiday month an area school principal has transformed herself into life-size replica of a beloved children’s Christmas fable and surprised her students by popping up on campus.
wnewsj.com
Real estate transfers
This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Larry Miller, Donny Miller, Archie Miller, and Champ D. Miller to Larry Miller 1/4 INT, Champ D. Miller 1/4 INT, Zacharia Allen...
wnewsj.com
Haley announces candidacy for mayor
WILMINGTON— Pat Haley, former sheriff and commissioner in Clinton County, has announced he will be running in the May Republican primary election for mayor of the City of Wilmington. Haley, who is married to Brenda Freeman Haley, served two four-year terms as county commissioner from 2010-18. His law enforcement...
2 endangered adults found after going missing for nearly a week
If you have any information that could lead to the discovery of Jones and Washington, you are asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-765-1212.
