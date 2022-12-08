Read full article on original website
EW.com
LeAnn Rimes postpones shows due to 'a bleed' on her vocal cord: 'I am devastated'
LeAnn Rimes has revealed some unfortunate news that's making her blue. The Grammy-winning singer (and Masked Singer champ) is being forced to reschedule some of her upcoming shows after doctors found a bleed on one of her vocal cords. In a handwritten note posted to her Instagram, Rimes shared the...
Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas due to Steven Tyler's health
Aerosmith canceled its final two shows in 2022 due to "the advice of doctors" for Steven Tyler. The rock band was scheduled to perform dates in Las Vegas.
CMT
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
LeAnn Rimes Suffers Bleed In Vocal Cord After Violent Cough & Is Forced To Cancel Upcoming Shows
LeAnn Rimes, 40, has rescheduled two of her upcoming concerts due to a vocal cord bleed that has left her “unable to sing”, the country superstar announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7. “It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows,” she began in a hand-written note she posted on Instagram. “While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick.
Delish
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Popculture
Alan Jackson Not Dead, Hoax Spreads on Facebook and Scares Fans
Alan Jackson is not dead. He has not left this mortal coil, he has not ceased to be, all despite a rumor that he was deceased catching fire on Facebook and WhatsApp. The hoax regarding the legendary country star appears to have been sparked due to an article at the website named FNEWS2, which includes little else but similar obituaries posted for Bruce Willis and Band of Brothers actor Neal McDonough. Both reports are false. The claims may have spread quickly due to Jackson's past health issues causing readers to believe the information. Over a decade ago, the 64-year-old country singer was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), a degenerative nerve disease. The Georgia native revealed it had been affecting him for years and was getting worse over time during an appearance on the TODAY show. Due to his illness, he finds it challenging to balance on stage and behind the microphone. Jackson inherited the genetic condition from his father.
19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country
A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place.
Cody Johnson Hasn’t Even Had Time to Celebrate His Grammy Nomination Yet
Cody Johnson is concluding his already momentous year with a bang: Just days after bringing home two trophies at the 2022 CMA Awards, he earned his very first Grammy Awards nomination, in the Best Country Song category for his chart-topping hit, "'Til You Can't." "It's an incredible honor," the singer...
HARDY and Wife Caleigh Ryan Get Special Shoutout From Ozzy Osbourne After Wedding
One of country music‘s biggest rockstars married the love of his life back in October, as Hardy and Caleigh Ryan... The post HARDY and Wife Caleigh Ryan Get Special Shoutout From Ozzy Osbourne After Wedding appeared first on Outsider.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
iheart.com
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
The Meaning Behind the Song “Do I” by Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan is known for his party songs and lyrics that raise a glass to beers, trucks and all things country. But cutting through the country tropes is “Do I,” a ballad that finds Bryan taking a softer approach as he drops the “bro-country” facade for a heartbroken man who’s relationship may be nearing the end. “Do I” turned Bryan from a rising star to a chart-topping hitmaker in 2009, setting the stage for a wildly successful career. Here, we explore the story behind “Do I.”
ABC Announces New Special Honoring Reba McEntire
ABC is devoting a special hour to honor country music queen Reba McEntire. Call it a holiday gift for her fans. The special is ‘Superstar: Reba McEntire.’ You can’t argue with the title. It’ll air Dec. 8th. ABC stacked the hour with other country music stars telling their own Reba anecdotes to give a 360-degree view of the 67-year-old from McAlester, Okla.
Platinum Selling Country Band Coming To This North Dakota Venue
One of country music's most successful current bands is coming to Four Bears Casino in New Town, North Dakota. Parmalee will be performing on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. Parmalee is CMA's new Vocal Duo/Group of the year and a platinum-selling country band. According to a press release, from Four Bears...
Elle King Cancels Shows Following Dramatic Fall Down Stairs
CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Elle King has canceled three radio shows after suffering a concussion from a late-night fall down the stairs. The 33-year-old "Ex's & Oh's" singer announced the cancellations on Instagram and Twitter, writing that the dramatic fall occurred while she was making a bottle for her 15-month-old son, Lucky Levi, whom she shares with partner Dan Tooker.
How to watch ‘CMA Country Christmas’ special on ABC for free
Country music’s biggest stars are ringing in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances for “CMA Country Christmas.”. The holiday special will celebrate its 13th year on Thursday, December 8 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the special can do so by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials and Sling offers $20 for your first month.
Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour
Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
Miranda Lambert Extends Las Vegas Residency With 16 New Dates
It has been a good year to be a Miranda Lambert fan. She released her latest album, Palomino in May. Additionally, Lambert teamed up with Little Big Town for the Bandwagon Tour. In September, the Texas native kicked off her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas. Originally, Miranda Lambert planned to...
Reba McEntire Being Featured on ABC News’ ‘Superstar’: How To Watch the Special
ABC is paying homage to Reba McEntire on Thursday, with an hour-long news special. And Outsider has all the details of how to watch and why you should check it out. First, it’s on Thursday primetime, with the special airing on ABC at 9 p.m. Central. Here’s how to...
Company holiday parties are back -- but with some restraint
NEW YORK — (AP) — Say goodbye to virtual wine tastings, and bust out the karaoke. Love them or hate them, company holiday parties back — in a toned-down kind of way. After more than two years of working in pajama bottoms and clinking glasses over Zoom, many office workers seem to be yearning for a bit of glamour. The same is true for some front-line workers who saw festivities canceled even as they showed up to work every day during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
