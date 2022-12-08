Read full article on original website
Death Penalty Opponents Will Gather Outside Governor's Mansion Saturday
Death penalty opponents from across North Carolina are set to arrive at the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh Saturday. Their goal? They want to persuade governor Roy Cooper to commute the sentences on behalf of the 135 people on death row to life in prison. North Carolina has the fifth...
House Select Committee Looking to Redesign NC's K-12 Schools Issues Draft Report
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. The House Select Committee on An Education System for North Carolina’s Future shared findings and recommendations in a draft report to the General Assembly on Monday that calls for redesigning the system for assessing student achievement, increasing teacher pay and shifting more power from the State Board of Education to the state superintendent.
The Stakes for Democracy Are Real as Supreme Court Considers Moore v. Harper
After fending off the Republican-dominated state legislature for more than a decade, voting rights advocates are arguing their case before the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday. Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case that was appealed to the nation’s highest court earlier this year, is the culmination of a more-than-10-year battle over voting rights, particularly the rights of Black and brown voters. It’s a battle to make your vote count.
NC DHHS Challenges Judge's Order on Home-Based Services for Disabled Residents
Four weeks after a state superior court judge issued a far-reaching ruling ordering North Carolina to deliver services in home settings to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, the state is appealing the decision. Kody Kinsley, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), announced the decision...
A Year in Triangle Google Searches
What do people in the Triangle care about? Google has the answer. The go-to search engine released its annual report of the most popular searches in the U.S. this week, including searches by people living in North Carolina and the Triangle. In Raleigh and Durham, many searchers were looking for...
Backtalk: "Of Dead Birds and Meows"
A couple of weeks ago, Jasmine Gallup wrote about an Orange County program that is giving feral cats in the area “work” as barn cats in order for them to be able to continue to live healthily in outdoor settings. But one reader, Betty Anne B., wrote us...
Destruction of Moore County Substations Carry Steep Penalties, Especially If Linked to Domestic Terrorism
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Those responsible for shooting up two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, cutting off electricity to more than 40,000 people, could face decades in prison if apprehended and convicted. Destroying or conspiring to destroy an energy facility, like a substation, carries...
Op-Ed: In This Year's Midterm Election, Democracy Won
In November, voters across the country and here in North Carolina finally got the chance to exercise one of our most fundamental rights: the right to vote. For months, pundits and the political class told us that people wouldn’t turn out to defend our rights, like access to reproductive rights and the right to choose who leads us. MAGA Republicans campaigned across North Carolina to take away those rights, confident that they would triumph, have a decisive victory and overwhelming mandate in the House, and take back the Senate. And most egregiously, many of them campaigned on taking away our right to choose who leads us, supporting former president Trump in his criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
In the Triangle’s New Social Districts, You Can Find Hot Toddies, Hot Street Food, and Lots of Hot Takes
At five p.m. last Thursday, Durham’s new social district, the Bullpen, kicked off. At 6:45, I stop by Queeny’s off of East Chapel Hill Street, where owners Michelle Vanderwalker and Sean Umstead have converted a front storage room with a to-go window into a casual sidewalk spot to order drinks.
Amid the Trials of Long COVID, Glimmers of Hope at UNC Clinic
This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. Tony Marks in Pinehurst and Brooke Keaton in Charlotte both lived orderly, productive lives two years ago. That was clearly reflected in their steady jobs and close family ties. However, their experiences with the long-term effects of infection with the...
Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams
The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
Celebrations Tempered as State Level Anti-LGBTQ Bills Loom
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. When the Respect for Marriage Act passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday, it did so with the support of North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, two of just twelve Republican senators to vote for the measure, which aims to be sure same-sex marriage retains federal recognition.
A Day in the Life of a Durham Public Defender
It is a Wednesday afternoon in October in suite 4700—the Durham County Public Defender’s Office. A woman sits in the corridor, Face-timing a friend. Minutes earlier, she stood at the receptionist’s window demanding a meeting with her “new lawyer.” She wears a hat emblazoned with the words No f***s given, blue jeans, and Ugg boots; her ankle monitor adorns the latter.
What You Should Know About Moore v. Harper, the NC Court Case That Could ‘Upend Democracy’
This story originally published online at Cardinal & Pine. The Moore v. Harper ruling will have serious electoral and political implications on both the state and federal levels as well as decide whether state lawmakers should have total control over election rules—without any checks or balances. On Dec. 7,...
Backtalk: NCDP is a concentrated pool of ineptitude
In our Daily newsletter recently, I wrote about how election results in rural eastern North Carolina were unkind to Democrats this cycle and asked readers for ideas about how progressives can do better in turning out rural voters and rural voters of color in 2024 and beyond. Reader DUSTIN INGALLS...
Orange County's Christmas House Helps Local Families
For the 72nd year, a non-profit in Orange County known as Christmas House opened its doors on Saturday with the goal of spreading much-needed joy to more than 800 children throughout the county who need help this holiday season. Founded in 1950 by the Chapel Hill Service League under its...
It's Giving Tuesday: Ten Local Nonprofits That Deserve Support
The holiday season is a time for giving: to friends, to family, but also to the people who work hard yearlong to help others. Here are our picks for local nonprofits that deserve a financial boost this year. 1. Carolina Abortion Fund. With abortion rights at risk in North Carolina,...
Organizers Plan 'Freedom Schools' Program in Durham
After a three-year absence, an initiative that helps children appreciate the importance of social justice and how they can make a difference in an increasingly racially polarized world is set to return to Durham this summer. The Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) “Freedom Schools” program is a faith-based, six-week summer literacy...
UNC Housekeepers Demand Fair Pay, Working Conditions
On an October day in 1997, housekeepers employed at UNC-Chapel Hill gathered in front of the steps of Memorial Hall, protesting the university’s failure to follow through with their hard-fought demands for a bargaining voice on campus and sustained audits of housekeepers’ conditions and historical contributions to campus.
With Brodeto, Raleigh Chef Scott Crawford Is Stripping His Product Down to the Essentials
For athletes and artists, simplicity is often the highest form of achievement. The rock climber Alex Honnold, for instance, describes his ropeless “free solo” ascent of the 3,000-foot cliff El Capitan as a representation of true mastery: With no gear and no partner, a single misstep would have led to sure death. A flawless performance, though—as he delivered in 2017—demonstrated the pinnacle of human athleticism.
