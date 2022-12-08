ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

indyweeknc

House Select Committee Looking to Redesign NC's K-12 Schools Issues Draft Report

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. The House Select Committee on An Education System for North Carolina’s Future shared findings and recommendations in a draft report to the General Assembly on Monday that calls for redesigning the system for assessing student achievement, increasing teacher pay and shifting more power from the State Board of Education to the state superintendent.
indyweeknc

The Stakes for Democracy Are Real as Supreme Court Considers Moore v. Harper

After fending off the Republican-dominated state legislature for more than a decade, voting rights advocates are arguing their case before the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday. Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case that was appealed to the nation’s highest court earlier this year, is the culmination of a more-than-10-year battle over voting rights, particularly the rights of Black and brown voters. It’s a battle to make your vote count.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
indyweeknc

A Year in Triangle Google Searches

What do people in the Triangle care about? Google has the answer. The go-to search engine released its annual report of the most popular searches in the U.S. this week, including searches by people living in North Carolina and the Triangle. In Raleigh and Durham, many searchers were looking for...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

Backtalk: "Of Dead Birds and Meows"

A couple of weeks ago, Jasmine Gallup wrote about an Orange County program that is giving feral cats in the area “work” as barn cats in order for them to be able to continue to live healthily in outdoor settings. But one reader, Betty Anne B., wrote us...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Op-Ed: In This Year's Midterm Election, Democracy Won

In November, voters across the country and here in North Carolina finally got the chance to exercise one of our most fundamental rights: the right to vote. For months, pundits and the political class told us that people wouldn’t turn out to defend our rights, like access to reproductive rights and the right to choose who leads us. MAGA Republicans campaigned across North Carolina to take away those rights, confident that they would triumph, have a decisive victory and overwhelming mandate in the House, and take back the Senate. And most egregiously, many of them campaigned on taking away our right to choose who leads us, supporting former president Trump in his criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
indyweeknc

Amid the Trials of Long COVID, Glimmers of Hope at UNC Clinic

This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. Tony Marks in Pinehurst and Brooke Keaton in Charlotte both lived orderly, productive lives two years ago. That was clearly reflected in their steady jobs and close family ties. However, their experiences with the long-term effects of infection with the...
PINEHURST, NC
indyweeknc

Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams

The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

Celebrations Tempered as State Level Anti-LGBTQ Bills Loom

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. When the Respect for Marriage Act passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday, it did so with the support of North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, two of just twelve Republican senators to vote for the measure, which aims to be sure same-sex marriage retains federal recognition.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
indyweeknc

A Day in the Life of a Durham Public Defender

It is a Wednesday afternoon in October in suite 4700—the Durham County Public Defender’s Office. A woman sits in the corridor, Face-timing a friend. Minutes earlier, she stood at the receptionist’s window demanding a meeting with her “new lawyer.” She wears a hat emblazoned with the words No f***s given, blue jeans, and Ugg boots; her ankle monitor adorns the latter.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

Backtalk: NCDP is a concentrated pool of ineptitude

In our Daily newsletter recently, I wrote about how election results in rural eastern North Carolina were unkind to Democrats this cycle and asked readers for ideas about how progressives can do better in turning out rural voters and rural voters of color in 2024 and beyond. Reader DUSTIN INGALLS...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
indyweeknc

Orange County's Christmas House Helps Local Families

For the 72nd year, a non-profit in Orange County known as Christmas House opened its doors on Saturday with the goal of spreading much-needed joy to more than 800 children throughout the county who need help this holiday season. Founded in 1950 by the Chapel Hill Service League under its...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

Organizers Plan 'Freedom Schools' Program in Durham

After a three-year absence, an initiative that helps children appreciate the importance of social justice and how they can make a difference in an increasingly racially polarized world is set to return to Durham this summer. The Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) “Freedom Schools” program is a faith-based, six-week summer literacy...
DURHAM, NC
indyweeknc

UNC Housekeepers Demand Fair Pay, Working Conditions

On an October day in 1997, housekeepers employed at UNC-Chapel Hill gathered in front of the steps of Memorial Hall, protesting the university’s failure to follow through with their hard-fought demands for a bargaining voice on campus and sustained audits of housekeepers’ conditions and historical contributions to campus.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
indyweeknc

With Brodeto, Raleigh Chef Scott Crawford Is Stripping His Product Down to the Essentials

For athletes and artists, simplicity is often the highest form of achievement. The rock climber Alex Honnold, for instance, describes his ropeless “free solo” ascent of the 3,000-foot cliff El Capitan as a representation of true mastery: With no gear and no partner, a single misstep would have led to sure death. A flawless performance, though—as he delivered in 2017—demonstrated the pinnacle of human athleticism.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

