Homeless housing initiative breaks ground at former Ramada Inn
On Dec. 13, Shangri-La Industries and Step Up, with the support of the City of Asheville, will break ground on the former Ramada, providing 113 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness in Asheville. The property, located at 148 River Ford Parkway, will create 113 studio apartments, half...
Buncombe County Tax Collections & Property Assessment launch redesigned website
Everything you need to know about your property is now in one easy-to-navigate location. Buncombe County Tax Collections and Property Assessment have teamed up to launch the newly redesigned website at tax.buncombecounty.org. The new site is live as of Monday, Dec. 12. Following a community survey and feedback from the...
Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
Letter: Scouting new horizons after election
I wish my election results as a local candidate were more consistent (in addition to better), because I would like to be able to figure out where my friends are. I remember that the first time I ran, I did best in Kenilworth, near the hospital; then later, as Wenoca turned actively hostile because contraception is in budget competition with their pet boondoggles, I actually won Newfound Road, then did best near Sweeten Creek, and this time in southwest Buncombe, followed by my own neighbors in Big Sandy.
Council to consider changes to Housing Trust Fund policy
A lot has changed in Asheville’s housing market since the early 2000s. That’s when the then-members of Asheville City Council first established the Housing Trust Fund, which offers low-interest loans to developers who build affordable housing in the city. Today, the program has struggled to keep up with Asheville’s red-hot housing market and rising cost of living.
What’s new in food: Crust Never Sleeps bakery opens on Sardis Road
Asheville City Market’s Saturday shoppers first met baker Jonathan Price when he snagged a spot in October 2016. Because the market had multiple bread options, he was only permitted to sell his now signature sourdough, everything-flavored pretzels and bagels. When a bread baker dropped out the following spring, Price was permitted to expand his offerings to include loaves of three different types of his crusty breads.
Park takes steps to increase parking safety near busy trailheads
Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures at several locations this week for the installation of permanent roadside protection measures at busy park destinations to eliminate unsafe, damaging roadside parking. Over the last decade, extremely high use at several park destinations has resulted in unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, increased roadway congestion, and damaged roadsides.
Asheville City Schools public school union, ACAE, call for appointment of Warren, Acebo amid unfortunate O’Connor resignation
The Asheville City Association of Educators (ACAE) was saddened to learn that Peyton O’Conner has resigned from the Asheville City Schools Board of Education. Peyton has been a tireless advocate for our schools. Her reasons for leaving are clear, and we must all work for a community where everyone is safe, welcomed, and respected.
Next Asheville City Council public hearing set for Jan. 10
The following is a public hearing scheduled for the next formal meeting – January 10. This listing is for information only and is subject to change. Please call City Clerk Maggie Burleson at 259-5601 if you have any questions. A. Public hearing to consider adoption of the South Slope:...
