Northside Property Transfers Dec. 4 to Dec. 10 2022

HTA Federal North MOB LLC to NR Federal North LLC at 1307 Federal St. for $82,000,000. Creative Solutions Invests LLC to JEK 4 Investments LLC at 1424 Boyle St. for $69,900. Pittsburgh Property Guy H2 L.P. to Silver Blue Sea Enterprises LLC at 1437 Sandusky St. for $110,000. Quinn Frank...
