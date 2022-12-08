Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Propane Tanker Involved in Modesto Injury Accident
Two-Vehicle Crash on Blaker Road Involves Propane Tanker. An injury accident involving a propane tanker was reported near Modesto on December 9. The collision occurred on north Blaker Road and West Main Street near Hatch, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Crews with the fire department arrived at the scene to assess injuries and determine if a propane spill had occurred.
KTVU FOX 2
Driver fatally crashes during pursuit in Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. - A driver died Friday night near Stockton after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. At about 7 p.m. deputies initiated a pursuit on a vehicle after its driver was allegedly driving recklessly in the area of Charter Way and S. Harrison Street.
goldrushcam.com
Armed Robbery Suspects from Fresno County Arrested in Madera County
December 12, 2022 - The Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports on Saturday December 10, 2022 shortly after 3:30 P.M., the Madera County Sheriff’s Office received a request to. provide assistance to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol in locating outstanding suspects from an armed...
Two dead in multi-vehicle crash near Aromas identified
AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from The post Two dead in multi-vehicle crash near Aromas identified appeared first on KION546.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Orangeburg Avenue in Modesto Area
The Modesto Police Department reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Nelson Avenue on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022. Modesto PD received reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Orangeburg Avenue in the vicinity of Nelson Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on...
Two dead after tree falls onto Highway 101 near Aromas
AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
Several arrests made and cars seized in San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown
(KTXL) — Multiple people arrested, dozens of traffic stops conducted, multiple vehicles towed and firearms seized during San Joaquin County Sideshow Task Force mission between Friday evening and early Saturday morning. From 5 p.m. Friday until 1:30 a.m. a law enforcement task force made up of personnel from the Stockton, Manteca, Tracy police department and […]
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Issues Partial Closure of West Whitlock Road Due to Unsafe Road Conditions
December 11, 2022 – Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announces the closure of West Whitlock Road from 5582 West Whitlock (Whitlock Gap) to approximately 5361 West Whitlock (towards Hwy 49 North) due to unsafe road conditions. Public Works staff is assessing damage and working on a plan for reopening.
KCRA.com
Driver dies after trying to evade San Joaquin deputies, sheriff's office says
A driver evading police died Friday night after a chase that lasted roughly half a mile, officials said. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said its deputies started chasing a vehicle that was driving recklessly near Charter Way and South Harrison Street in Stockton — the entire chase was within city limits. The driver later crashed at Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue.
goldrushcam.com
Tuolumne County Sheriff Identifies Body Found in the Area of the Washington Fire Burn Scar as Sonora Resident
December 9, 2022 - On August 28th, 2021, at about 4:00 P.M. in the afternoon detectives responded to the area of Golden Dove Lane in the Washington Fire burn scar after a report of human. remains found in the area. Investigation determined the remains appeared to have been there before...
Wanted man arrested after fleeing from officers, Merced Police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wanted man was arrested in Merced after fleeing from officers Friday morning, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say around 9:00 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on the 700 block of Carol Avenue when the driver stopped and began to flee on foot. Officers say they were able […]
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Seize Xanax and Fentanyl Along with a Stolen Firearm from Man During Traffic Stop
December 10, 2022 - MERCED- Vincent Avila (21) was arrested possession of a stolen firearm & ammunition and possession of controlled substances. On Thursday, December 8th at 6:00 P.M., Officer E. Vazquez and Officer J. Lopez made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. Avila was a...
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, December 9, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, December 9, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
goldrushcam.com
Man Wanted on Felony Charges Arrested After Crashing His Motorcycle During High-Speed Pursuit in Merced
December 9, 2022 - Merced – Sergio Garcia (31) was apprehended at the conclusion of a high-speed vehicle pursuit. He was in possession of a loaded firearm and controlled substances. On Thursday, December 8th at 3:06 A.M., Merced Police Department officers responded to Travelodge Hotel at 1260 E. Yosemite...
DA speaks on Madera murder-suicide
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno said despite a tragic outcome in Tuesday’s murder-suicide stemming from domestic violence, the department and local law enforcement did everything they could to keep 58-year-old Julie Bounds safe. Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said her husband, 60-year-old Monty Bounds shot her and then turned […]
Alleged Merced baby shooter refuses to show in court: what we know so far
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man facing charges for the deadly shooting of 9-month-old baby, Daevon Motshwane, refused to go to his arraignment on Thursday morning at the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. An official reason why Motshwane refused to appear was not given, but the family of the 9-month-old […]
Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night. Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police warn he is The post Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect appeared first on KION546.
