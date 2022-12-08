ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Propane Tanker Involved in Modesto Injury Accident

Two-Vehicle Crash on Blaker Road Involves Propane Tanker. An injury accident involving a propane tanker was reported near Modesto on December 9. The collision occurred on north Blaker Road and West Main Street near Hatch, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Crews with the fire department arrived at the scene to assess injuries and determine if a propane spill had occurred.
MODESTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver fatally crashes during pursuit in Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. - A driver died Friday night near Stockton after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. At about 7 p.m. deputies initiated a pursuit on a vehicle after its driver was allegedly driving recklessly in the area of Charter Way and S. Harrison Street.
STOCKTON, CA
goldrushcam.com

Armed Robbery Suspects from Fresno County Arrested in Madera County

December 12, 2022 - The Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports on Saturday December 10, 2022 shortly after 3:30 P.M., the Madera County Sheriff’s Office received a request to. provide assistance to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol in locating outstanding suspects from an armed...
KION News Channel 5/46

Two dead in multi-vehicle crash near Aromas identified

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office identified the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The first man was identified ad Ezequiel Sanchez, 28, of Gonzales. San Benito Sheriff Eric Taylor said his family was notified of his passing. The next person killed was identified as a 50-year-old man from The post Two dead in multi-vehicle crash near Aromas identified appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on Orangeburg Avenue in Modesto Area

The Modesto Police Department reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Nelson Avenue on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022. Modesto PD received reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Orangeburg Avenue in the vicinity of Nelson Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on...
MODESTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Driver dies after trying to evade San Joaquin deputies, sheriff's office says

A driver evading police died Friday night after a chase that lasted roughly half a mile, officials said. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said its deputies started chasing a vehicle that was driving recklessly near Charter Way and South Harrison Street in Stockton — the entire chase was within city limits. The driver later crashed at Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue.
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA speaks on Madera murder-suicide

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno said despite a tragic outcome in Tuesday’s murder-suicide stemming from domestic violence, the department and local law enforcement did everything they could to keep 58-year-old Julie Bounds safe.  Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said her husband, 60-year-old Monty Bounds shot her and then turned […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night. Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police warn he is The post Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA

