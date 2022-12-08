ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday tipping guide: Who should you tip, how much should you give?

By Dara Bitler
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The holidays are here, and if you are thinking about spreading some Christmas cheer by gifting a few extra bucks to say “thank you” to those who have helped you throughout the year, we have some advice.

A new holiday tipping survey by Bankrate showed that 54% of all adults in the United States say they are likely to give higher-than-normal tips around the holidays to service industry employees.

‘Alexa, thank my driver’; How you can get your Amazon driver $5

“If you have a regular service provider that helps you throughout the year – perhaps a dedicated housekeeper or a hair stylist you really love – it could be customary to give a holiday tip equal to the cost of one service,” said Ted Rossman, Senior Industry Analyst for Bankrate . “For others, such as a mail carrier, trash collector or your child’s teacher, our data indicate that giving around $20 could be appropriate.”

Tipping guide

There are a variety of recommendations for tipping during the holidays. Bottom line: give what you are comfortable giving.

Here is a look at some tipping suggestions for 2022 from Care.com .

PERSON SUGGESTED TIP OR GIFT VALUE
Au Pair 1-2 week’s pay and a small gift from your kids
Babysitter Average day/evening pay for regular sitters and a small gift from your kids
Barber Cost of 1 session
Bartender $20-$40 for someone you see regularly
Building Porter / Janitor $25-$100, depending on involvement
Building Superintendent $100-200, depending on involvement
Cleaning Company Cost of 1 session or a small gift, if you see the same people regularly
Cobbler Don’t tip
Coffee Shop Barista $20 for someone you see regularly
Contractor Don’t tip
Country Club Staff $50 for someone you see regularly
Day Care or Child Care Center Staff Small gifts from your kids in the $10-$30 range
Dentist Don’t tip
Doctor Don’t tip
Dog Day Care 10-20% of your pet’s stay
Dog Walker Cost of 1 session or 1 week’s pay
Doorman $25-$100 depending on involvement
Driver / Limo Service $20-$50 or 20% of monthly bill
Dry Cleaner $10-20 gift card or homemade goods
Elevator Operator $10-$40, depending on involvement
Errand Runner $50 to 1 week’s pay, depending on how often you use
Fitness Instructor Cost of 1 session or a small gift
Food Delivery Person $20-$30 for someone you see regularly
Garbage Collector $10-$30 per person
Gardener / Landscaper $25-50
Gas Station Attendant $10-$20 for someone you see regularly
Groomer Cost of 1 session
Hairdresser or Colorist Cost of 1 session
Handyman / Handyperson $25-50
House Cleaner Cost of 1 session for regular cleaner; small gift for infrequent service
Housekeeper Cost of 1 session and a small gift
Kennel Staff Handmade or baked goods
Kids’ Activities Instructor Small gift from your kids
Kids’ Coach (Athletics) Small gift from your kids
Live-In Help (housekeeper, senior care aide, nanny, chef, etc.) 1-2 week’s pay
Mail carrier Non-cash gifts under $20
Massage Therapist Cost of 1 session
Mother’s Helper Average day’s pay for regular helper and a small gift from your kids
Nail Tech / Manicurist Cost of 1 session
Nanny 1-2 week’s pay and a gift from your kids
Newspaper Carrier $10-$30
Nurse (in-home nurse, private nurse) Edible goodies with a handwritten note
Nursing Home or Assisted Living Community Staff Homemade gift
Package Delivery Person Small, non-cash gift
Parking Garage Attendant $10-$20 for someone you see regularly
Personal Assistant $50 to 1 week’s pay
Personal Chef 1-2 week’s pay or cost of one session, depending on frequency
Personal Trainer Cost of 1 session
Pet Day Care Staff Handmade gift or baked goods
Pet Sitter $20-50
Pet Trainer Cost of 1 session
Physical Therapist Don’t tip
Pool Cleaner $25-50
Postal Worker / Mail Carrier Food, such as baked goods, or non-cash gift worth less than $20
School Bus Driver Small, non-cash gift
Senior Care Aide $50 to 1 week’s pay
Snow Remover / Shoveler Cost of 1 session
Tailor Don’t tip
Teacher $25 gift card and/or small gift from your kids
Teacher’s Aide / Assistant Small gift from your kids
Tutor Cost of 1 session and small gift from your child, depending on frequency
Veterinarian Don’t tip
Waiter / Waitress $20-$40 for someone you see regularly
United States Postal Service

Have you been keeping your post office busy? If you’re thinking about tipping your mailman, there are certain rules you must follow.

Here’s why you might see your mailman at 6 a.m.

According to the United States Postal Service , mailman are allowed to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, like checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount.

USPS said that no employee may accept more than $50 worth of gifts from any one customer in any one calendar year period.

