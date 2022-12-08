Schenectady man accused of grand larceny

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly failing to report unemployment benefits. David Arredondo, 38, faces one count of third-degree grand larceny.

Arredondo allegedly failed to report unemployment benefits as income while applying, and while being on temporary assistance from November 2021 and February 2022. He was arrested after a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Social Services. As a result of failing to file, Arredondo allegedly received benefits exceeding $3,000 he was not eligible to receive, according to police.

Arredondo was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and released, pending a future court date in the Town of Fort Edward Court.

