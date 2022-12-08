ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady man accused of grand larceny

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SG4pl_0jc7QW2U00

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly failing to report unemployment benefits. David Arredondo, 38, faces one count of third-degree grand larceny.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

Arredondo allegedly failed to report unemployment benefits as income while applying, and while being on temporary assistance from November 2021 and February 2022. He was arrested after a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Social Services. As a result of failing to file, Arredondo allegedly received benefits exceeding $3,000 he was not eligible to receive, according to police.

Arredondo was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and released, pending a future court date in the Town of Fort Edward Court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Suspect in HVCC stabbing arraigned in Rensselaer County Court

The suspect in last month’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday. Zymeir Walton, 20, faces several charges – including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and weapons possession. He was previously arraigned in Troy City Court, before the case was moved to the county.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iheart.com

Rensselaer County Woman Facing Charges For Driving Wrong Way on Northway

A Rensselaer County woman is facing charges after State Police say she was spotted driving the wrong way on the Northway. Troopers say 30-year-old Ellissa Carmin of Nassau was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in Wilton on Sunday morning and was pulled over. She was arrested for DWI and a search of her vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine. Carmin was also uncooperative after being taken into custody and ended up injuring a Trooper. She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

APD: Georgia man nabbed after fight on Ontario Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police officers who saw a man take a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street safely de-escalated the situation and took the armed suspect into custody, according to a police spokesperson. Luis Romero, 21, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Coeymans resident accused of burglary and attempted choking

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Coeymans resident was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to choke a victim after violating a stay-away order. Thomas Baffuto, 28, faces a number of charges. On December 10, around 3:45 p.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the Village of Ravena for a report of […]
COEYMANS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy