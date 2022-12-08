Three women were stabbed Monday night in Medford, Massachusetts, and police have arrested the man believed to be the attacker, according to authorities. Police in Medford responded to a home on Doane Road just after 9 p.m. Monday for a report of an attack there, a news release from the agency said. The person who called told the dispatcher that a household member attacked another household member in the house and in the driveway, according to the release.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO