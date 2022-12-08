Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
NECN
Man Hit by Car in Tewksbury Has Died
A man who was hit by a car Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has died. William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston was hit by a sedan on Main Street around 5 p.m. Friday. He was airlifted to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington where he died of his injuries on Tuesday., where he later died of his injuries.
NECN
Person Stabbed in Mass. and Cass Area of Boston
A person was stabbed in Boston Tuesday near the troubled Mass. and Cass area of the city. Boston police confirmed they responded to the stabbing on Southampton Street around 1:15 p.m. The victim has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. More details on what happened were not immediately available.
NECN
SUV Slams Into Store, Catches Fire in Lawrence
An SUV crashed into a store and caught fire early Tuesday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to the city's fire department. First responders were called to the ordeal on the 300 block of Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Lawrence Fire Department confirmed. The fire spread into the store,...
NECN
Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police
Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.
NECN
Suspect Found at Scene of Roxbury Death Investigation Rescued After Diving Out 12th Floor Window
A suspect found at the scene of a death investigation in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood dove from a 12th-floor window and had to be rescued by first responders, Boston police said Monday. Boston police said the investigation began around 8 p.m. Sunday night when were called to the building on Northhampton...
NECN
Crash on Route 9 in Brookline Causes Delays
There's been a crash along Route 9 in Brookline, Massachusetts that's causing delays Monday morning. The crash happened at Sumner Road and Route 9, or Boylston Street, sparking heavy traffic heading both east and west. Traffic heading both ways was reopened by 8:40 a.m. Brookline police first reported the rollover...
NECN
Driver Dies in Multi-Vehicle Crash on New Hampshire Highway
The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire, state police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with an Acura and a Honda Accord. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
NECN
Delays on MBTA Red Line After Train Problem in Dorchester
An MBTA Red Line train experiencing a mechanical problem prompted delays along the line in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday morning, the agency said. The MBTA didn't immediately say what kind of problem the train had near JFK/UMass Station, but noted 20-minute delays on the Red Line for about an hour.
NECN
3 Women Stabbed in Medford, Alleged Attacker Arrested at South Station: Police
Three women were stabbed Monday night in Medford, Massachusetts, and police have arrested the man believed to be the attacker, according to authorities. Police in Medford responded to a home on Doane Road just after 9 p.m. Monday for a report of an attack there, a news release from the agency said. The person who called told the dispatcher that a household member attacked another household member in the house and in the driveway, according to the release.
NECN
Boston Officer's Arm Hit While Suspect Takes Off From Drug Investigation, BPD Says
A Boston police officer had his arm struck when a suspect took off from a drug investigation Tuesday morning on Beach Street, according to the city's police force. The officer was conducing a drug investigation around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the suspect took off in his vehicle, the Boston Police Department said. The officer's arm was hit, but he was not taken to the hospital, the agency said.
NECN
Mass. Driver Dies in RI Spinout Crash Amid Snowy Conditions
A driver died after his pickup truck spun out on Interstate 295 in Smithfield, Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon, police said. The Ford Ranger hit a tree in the woods off the highway near the George Washington Highway about 4:20 p.m., according to Rhode Island State Police. It was one of dozens of crashes that state police responded to -- not just in Rhode Island -- amid a winter storm that made navigating New England's roads difficult.
NECN
Unveiling New Vision for Franklin Park, Boston Aims for Inclusivity, Safety
Boston aims to make Franklin Park more welcoming to all, according to the detailed plan for the city's biggest open space that Mayor Michelle Wu released Tuesday. More lighting and signage; better infrastructure for pedestrians; upgrades to structures, trails, play areas, athletic fields and picnic sites; and improved access are part of the Franklin Park Action Plan, officials said. (Read the full plan below.)
NECN
Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Building Behind Stoughton Home, DA Says
A woman was found dead with "significant injuries" in a building behind a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, authorities said. No one has been arrested but what authorities have called an apparent homicide is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. He asked for people who were in the area overnight to share with police anything they might have seen.
NECN
Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply
A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
NECN
Gov. Baker, State and Transit Officials Celebrate Green Line Extension Opening
The MBTA's Green Line Extension to Medford has officially opened to passengers, after the first train departed just before 5 a.m. Monday. Dozens of people lined up to hop onto the first couple of trains that left the brand new Medford/Tufts Station, one of five new stops the MBTA built for the new extension to the Green Line.
NECN
MBTA Green Line Extension Ready to Open on Monday
The Green Line extension will bring passengers five stops further than ever before starting Monday. The $2.3 billion dollar project is the biggest expansion the MBTA subway system has seen in decades, connecting Medford and Somerville to the Green Line. “This is like so awesome, especially for university students," said...
NECN
Man Dead After Crashing into Tree in New Hampshire
One man is dead after driving off the road and crashing into a tree in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Sunday morning. Police say they received reports of an SUV off the road around the Exit 9, southbound on-ramp. According to NH State Police, the driver couldn't negotiate a right turn,...
NECN
Peabody Police Looking for Man Who Went Missing After Getting Locked Out of Vehicle
Police in Peabody, Massachusetts, are searching for a Maine man who went missing over the weekend. Peabody police said 31-year-old Michael Gray was reported missing by a family member around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. He was last seen after getting locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night. He called police...
NECN
Maine Maritime Academy Holds Vigil for 4 Students Killed in Fiery Crash
Several hundred students, faculty and local residents turned out Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil for four Maine Maritime Academy students killed in a fiery SUV crash. Jerry Paul, president of Maine Maritime Academy, addressed the somber event on the lawn of Leavitt Hall after spending much of the day checking in on grief-stricken students.
NECN
Police in Merrimac Seek Person Responsible for Package Thefts
As a delivery driver made the rounds in Monday night in Merrimac, Massachusetts, several residents were quick to pick up their packages after hearing about a thief who targeted their neighborhood over the weekend. "I don't know if they're going around following all the Amazon and FedEx trucks," said Samantha...
Comments / 0