Read full article on original website
Related
Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look
The model complemented the shimmery look with slicked-back hair and clear heels Heidi Klum knows how to dress for a theme. On the Los Angeles red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere Monday night, the 49-year-old model wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water! The ethereal one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for an even more flowy feel. The America's Got Talent judge accentuated her H2O-focused look with slicked back hair...
Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident
Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than what was there before."
Patrick Dempsey Spontaneously Shaves Off His Signature Hair for DIY Buzz Cut: 'Change Is Good'
Patrick Dempsey ditched his famed hair for a new ‘do — and his beauty expert wife, Jillian, tells PEOPLE all about the transformation Patrick Dempsey is heading into the new year with a new look. The Disenchanted star, famed for his foxy salt-and-pepper strands, welcomed in a major change in the style department on Sunday with a buzz cut that he actually barbered himself at home. In an Instagram video shared by his makeup artist and hairstylist wife, Jillian Dempsey, the Emmy nominee, 56, is seen cleaning up the...
See Inside the Only Home Leslie Jordan Has Ever Owned, Listed for $1.8 Million
"This was the first home Leslie had ever purchased — he was so excited to move into the condo and never had the chance," listing agent Eric Rojany tells PEOPLE The late Leslie Jordan's milestone home has officially hit the market for $1.8 million. Jordan officially purchased his first piece of real estate just two months before he died in late October at the age of 67. Documenting the big moment on Instagram, the American Horror Story star posted a video to share his big news in August. "Well...
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
Bruce Willis is father to five daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer with ex Demi Moore and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Heming Willis Bruce Willis is surrounded by the love of his blended family this holiday season. On Tuesday, the Die Hard actor, 67, appeared in a Christmas family photo shared by close friend and ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 —...
I Made Dolly Parton’s Recipe for Milk Gravy and It’s the Only Way to Eat Biscuits for Breakfast
When it comes to Southern comfort food at breakfast time, you can’t go wrong with the classic combination of biscuits and gravy. And when Southern country music star, philanthropist and all-around living legend Dolly Parton shares a recipe for milk gravy, you know it’s going to be good.
Tori Spelling Says 'Blended Is Better' After Jack McDermott Claims His Mom Created Family 'Strain'
Tori Spelling's comment about her blended family comes days after stepson Jack criticized his mother, Mary Jo Eustace, for her comments about them Tori Spelling is always excited for an occasion to celebrate her family. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum stepped out on Saturday night with her whole family to enjoy an annual holiday tradition, seeing Disney On Ice. Sharing photos from the outing on Instagram Sunday, the mom of five praised the special time with her family. "Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family," she captioned the photo,...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Embrace During Sunny Starbucks Run
The newlyweds were photographed sharing a hug in Santa Monica on Friday Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making time for each other — and for coffee! On Friday, the newlyweds stopped for a Starbucks in Santa Monica, where they were seen embracing one another along the sidewalk, frappuccino in hand. It was a switch from Affleck's usual coffee run at Dunkin', a brand the Massachusetts-raised actor, 50, has been loyal to for decades. For the casual outing, he sported a flannel plaid button-down and dark pants paired with...
Kevin McKidd Takes His Two Kids to Disney on Ice Days After Wife Arielle Files for Divorce
The Grey's Anatomy star and ex Arielle Goldrath share two kids, son Aiden, 4, and daughter Nava, 3 Kevin McKidd is enjoying a special outing with his kids shortly after his wife Arielle Goldrath McKidd officially filed for divorce from the actor. On Friday, the Grey's Anatomy star, 49, brought his two kids Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3, whom he shares with Goldrath, to a performance of Disney on Ice's Road Trip Adventures in Los Angeles. McKidd was photographed with his two little ones as they arrived at the...
Watch the Tense Moment Tori Roloff Tells Zach He 'Never Gives Her Credit' for Her Load as a Mom
Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are having a playful conversation that takes a turn as Tori expresses feeling a lack of validation of her hard work from her husband Tori Roloff feels built for mom life, but she has her limits. In an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of Little People, Big World, the mom of three discusses an overwhelming day of parenting with husband Zach Roloff in what started as a playful conversation before things become tense between the spouses. Tori and Zach share sons Josiah, 7 months, and Jackson,...
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Red Christmas Trees as She Teases Her Holiday Decor
As she prepares for her first Christmas with husband Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian teased her 205 million Instagram followers with glimpses of her holiday decor Kourtney Kardashian is dreaming of a red Christmas. On Friday, the Kardashians star, 43, debuted her Calabasas home's Christmas decor on her Instagram Story, unveiling a small indoor forest of red Christmas trees posted on both sides of the house's panoramic backdoor. The post comes as she prepares to celebrate her first Christmas with husband Travis Barker as newlyweds after tying the knot...
90 Day's Ed and Liz Clash as He Makes Clear What Will 'Never Be OK' and Tells Her 'I Want a Wife'
When Liz was offered partner at her place of employment, Ed expressed concern that the long hours that would take away from their life together Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods thought they'd ironed out their biggest relationship issues — until Liz was offered a promotion at work. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz, 29, told Ed, 57, that she was offered the role of partner at the restaurant she manages. However, Ed wasn't endorsing the new job, as it...
Austin Butler Didn't See Family for 3 Years While Preparing for Elvis: 'Wouldn't Talk to Anybody'
"I was speaking in his voice the whole time," Austin Butler said of his years-long prep work for Elvis Austin Butler took his years-long preparation to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis very seriously. During 31-year-old Butler's Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Janelle Monáe published Sunday, the actor told Monae that he did not see his family for "about three years" while he got into character as the King of Rock 'n Roll. "I went, I was off, we were...
Rosie O'Donnell Shares Adorable New Photo of Granddaughters Riley and Skylar in Matching Outfits
Rosie O'Donnell is a grandmother to three grandkids, all belonging to daughter Chelsea, 25 Rosie O'Donnell loves life as a nana. The comedian and grandmother of three shared a sweet photo on Instagram Sunday of her two older granddaughters — Riley, 2, and Skylar, who turns 4 this month — sitting side-by-side in a booth wearing matching long-sleeved white shirts with red overalls. Neither little girl smiles but both look directly at the camera, with Riley leaning on the table with a bottle in front of her and Skylar holding...
Kylie and Kendall Jenner Visit the Aspen Bar Where 'RHOBH' Tequila Drama Took Place: 'All Love'
Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila sparked drama between 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna Kendall Jenner is weighing in on #tequilagate. The 818 Tequila founder, whose liquor brand was at the center of a fight during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, made light of the drama during a trip to Aspen. In a TikTok posted on Sunday, Kendall and Kylie Jenner visited the Aspen store where Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton's tequila tension started. The Jenner sisters recorded the video...
Adele Says She Started Therapy Again to 'Hold Myself Accountable': 'I'm Just a Human'
Adele, 34, revealed during her Las Vegas residency that she started therapy again after realizing she puts a lot of pressure on herself Adele got candid about prioritizing her mental health again as she began her "Weekends With Adele" Las Vegas residency. On Friday, the "Easy on Me" singer, 34, revealed during her show that she started therapy again after foregoing it for a few years. She told the audience that she previously made the decision to start therapy after divorcing ex Simon Konecki in 2019 — with whom she shares 10-year-old...
Will Smith Recalls Shock of Being Spit on By Emancipation Costar While Filming: 'I Was Like Whoa'
Will Smith does a Red Table Takeover this week for a conversation with his three kids about making Emancipation Will Smith's Emancipation costars were so committed to the period drama that one unscripted moment caught the star off guard. The actor, 54, takes over Red Table Talk this week to discuss his transformation for the new film in a conversation with his three kids Willow, 22, Jaden, 24, and Trey Smith, 30. In Emancipation, based on a true story and directed by Antoine Fuqua, Will plays...
Meghan Markle Enjoyed an NYC 'Date Night' with Prince Harry in This Alluring Style She's Been Wearing for Years
Off-shoulder dresses and tops add elegance to any outfit — even in the winter Date night for parents can definitely be tough — even for royals like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But nonetheless, the parents-of-two carved out some time to attend the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala on December 6, and Harry joked that he was happy to finally have "date night," even though he had to share it with 1,500 people. And boy do mom and dad dress up nicely. At the gala,...
Kate Chastain Is Pregnant with Her First Baby! See the Below Deck Star's Bump Pic
"I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," Chastain tells PEOPLE, adding, "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!" What's on deck for Kate Chastain next? Motherhood! The reality star and Florida native is pregnant with her first child, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal, due May 2023. "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," says Chastain, 39. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!" Chastain was a staple on Bravo's Below Deck for six...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Happily Dances with Baby Bump on Display in Vibrant TikTok: Watch
Keke Palmer, 29, announced her exciting pregnancy news on Dec. 3 during her Saturday Night Live monologue Keke Palmer is glowing as she prepares to welcome her first baby. The Nope actress, 29, recently shared a new TikTok where she joyfully dances on a sidewalk in front of a parked car as the O'Jays track "Used Ta Be My Girl" plays in the background. The expecting actress looks radiant as she wears a green form-fitting mini dress with ruched sides with a baby pink hoodie over it, pairing the look with Gucci sneakers. Palmer's...
People
364K+
Followers
62K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0