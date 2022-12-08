ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson DB Accepts East West Invite

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncMyM_0jc7PZeS00

A Clemson defensive back has accepted an invitation to play in the East West Shrine Bowl.

Senior Sheridan Jones, who had his best year as a Tiger, will hope to have a strong performance to help his draft stock.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Taking inventory: Receiver

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Taking inventory: Tight end

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With most of the 2022 season in the books, The Clemson Insider is analyzing how the Tigers performed at (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy