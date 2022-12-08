ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

7-year-old girl, woman found dead in Northridge Lake, car submerged

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
The bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were found in Northridge Lake Thursday afternoon.

Milwaukee police said a witness spotted a car submerged in the water off 70th and Brown Deer on the city's north side around 12:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Fire Department crews pulled the bodies out. Identities were not released.

Police did not have any other details. But TMJ4 News crews spotted a car on the shoreline and a passerby shared a photo of the vehicle in the water.

A vehicle related to the incident near the lake.
A vehicle in the lake.

A witness tells TMJ4 News at the scene she saw a number of officials responding to the lake. She added another person told her they saw a vehicle go into the water.

WATCH: Witness describes scene at Northridge Lake

Witness at lake scene
This is a breaking news story and TMJ4 News is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

Comments / 17

Lanna Mama
5d ago

this is extremely sad. may they both rest in peace. my condolences to their family and loved ones. even tho it may be extremely hard, I hope they get the answers they will seek. thank you to the professionals who retrieved them and to witnesses who alerted authorities. complete tragedy

Trinity Devine
5d ago

May God comfort the family in their time of mourning. Such a tragedy.

