7-year-old girl, woman found dead in Northridge Lake, car submerged

The bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were found in Northridge Lake Thursday afternoon.

Milwaukee police said a witness spotted a car submerged in the water off 70th and Brown Deer on the city's north side around 12:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Fire Department crews pulled the bodies out. Identities were not released.

Police did not have any other details. But TMJ4 News crews spotted a car on the shoreline and a passerby shared a photo of the vehicle in the water.

TMJ4 A vehicle related to the incident near the lake.

TMJ4 A vehicle in the lake.

A witness tells TMJ4 News at the scene she saw a number of officials responding to the lake. She added another person told her they saw a vehicle go into the water.

WATCH: Witness describes scene at Northridge Lake

Witness at lake scene

This is a breaking news story and TMJ4 News is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

