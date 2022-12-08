7-year-old girl, woman found dead in Northridge Lake, car submerged
The bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were found in Northridge Lake Thursday afternoon.
Milwaukee police said a witness spotted a car submerged in the water off 70th and Brown Deer on the city's north side around 12:30 p.m.
Milwaukee Fire Department crews pulled the bodies out. Identities were not released.
Police did not have any other details. But TMJ4 News crews spotted a car on the shoreline and a passerby shared a photo of the vehicle in the water.
A witness tells TMJ4 News at the scene she saw a number of officials responding to the lake. She added another person told her they saw a vehicle go into the water.
WATCH: Witness describes scene at Northridge LakeWitness at lake scene
This is a breaking news story and TMJ4 News is working to learn more. Check back for updates.
