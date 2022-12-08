ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train

This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
GRAPEVINE, TX
How Many of These Burger Joints Do You Remember in Victoria?

While scrolling through social media today, someone posted a picture of the original A-Frame Whataburger building, bringing back so many memories. The last standing A-Frame Whataburger was at the current, Rio Grande Location in Victoria. I was just a kid but I remember eating so many meals with my mom and grandma after parking underneath the cool parking canopy.
VICTORIA, TX
The New Mr Gatti’s Pizza Location Has Been Announced

In August, we all learned that the beloved Mr. Gatti's was returning to Victoria. The next big question was naturally, where is it going to be? Well the wait is over. The Mr Gatti's will be located at the old Dunlaps building, 2801 N. Laurent. It is awesome to see more positive growth in the "original" parts of town. Currently, there isn't a set timeline for this remodel, we will keep the community updated on the progress and we hope to have a grand opening date set soon.
VICTORIA, TX
Enjoy the Cuero’s Christmas in the Park in a Party Bus

Cuero's Christmas in the Park kicked off this past week and here is a way to really take that experience to the next level! You can actually book a party bus for up to 25 people thanks to Z-Party Bus with their Cuero Christmas Light Special, click here to get more information. Don't wait to book, these slots will sell out quickly. Cuero's Christmas in the Park will run through New Year's Day. Park hours will be nightly from 6:00 PM through 10:00 PM.
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria, TX
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas.

 https://kixs.com/

