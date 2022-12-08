LeAnn Rimes, 40, has rescheduled two of her upcoming concerts due to a vocal cord bleed that has left her “unable to sing”, the country superstar announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7. “It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows,” she began in a hand-written note she posted on Instagram. “While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO