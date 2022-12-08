Read full article on original website
KTVB
Boise State coaches hold news conference before Frisco Bowl
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University football team is preparing to play North Texas Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas. It will be the first bowl appearance by the Broncos since 2019. Boise State was invited to the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl following the 2021 season, but the game was canceled after Boise State withdrew due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the program. In 2020, the Broncos opted to forego a bowl game following a season abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
underdogdynasty.com
2022 Frisco Bowl Preview: North Texas Mean Green vs. Boise State Broncos
Boise State (-10), per DraftKings. Last meeting: Boise State 59, North Texas 0 — October 21, 2000. Current streak: Boise State, 1 (2000) North Texas last bowl: 2021 Frisco Football Classic, 27-24 loss to Miami (OH) Boise State last bowl: 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, 38-7 loss to Washington. 2021...
Arbiter Online
Climbing the Ranks: The improvement of Boise State men’s basketball guard Max Rice
Boise State men’s basketball guard Max Rice has had an impressive season so far. Compared to his last three seasons, Rice is on track to set career highs in all areas of his game. With just nine games under his belt, he already has 17 assists, nine steals, one...
bronconationnews.com
Boise State appears close to making new offensive coordinator hire
BOISE – The Boise State football team appears to be nearing the end of its search for a new offensive coordinator. Boise State coach Andy Avalos said Monday the plan remains to have an offensive coordinator hired and announced prior to next Wednesday’s National Signing Day on Dec. 21.
KIVI-TV
Boise State Esports culminates historic fall season with Overwatch national championship
Boise State's Esports program has come along way since its inception in 2017, the Broncos have innovated, they have a growing space in downtown Boise and they have emerged as one of the elite program's in the country. Boise State has a stockpile of trophies in a bunch of different...
Post Register
Idaho Humane Society and Idaho Steelheads team up for 3 games
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society is teaming up with the Idaho Steelheads for three games benefiting the Humane society. The games will be on December 17th, January 28th, and February 25th. Tickets are $15 and includes a drink and a hot dog. Five dollars from each ticket will be donated back to IHS.
Post Register
West Ada, Boise, Nampa and Middleton among today's school closures
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) — There are several school closures today. - Additionally all athletic practices districtwide and all district performances have been canceled due to inclement weather. All junior high girls' basketball games in grades 7/8 and grade 9 have been canceled. Nampa School District. Vallivue. Sacred Heart Catholic...
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
Post Register
Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
Authorities say a 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border. The post Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border appeared first on Local News 8.
Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW
Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
Boise Area Schools Need To End Wasteful Useless Snow Days [pics]
It's a snow day for Treasure Valley students. As reported here, you can see that most of our local schools have called it a day due to too much snow on the ground. Local officials call whether or not to have school based on snowfall, ice accumulation, temperatures, and other factors.
KIVI-TV
School closures and delays
Idaho News 6 has received the following updates this morning. SCHOOL DISTRICT closures. The following school districts will not be in session today due to dangerous road conditions: Vallivue, Nampa, Kuna, Boise, and West Ada. Middleton School District is also closed today. Emmett School District is also closed. Caldwell School...
Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning
Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police search 2nd yard for missing Idaho child; nothing found
FRUITLAND — The search for a body in a yard neighboring the home where suspects were named in a missing child case that stretches back 16 months turned up nothing. Beginning Dec. 2, Fruitland Police were joined by other law enforcement officials in conducting the consensual search, which was based on information they had received. Furthermore, while additional suspects were named a week ago and those at large urged to step forward and talk to detectives, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff declined Thursday to comment on whether there had been communication since then.
Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife
Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
Post Register
Weather Alert Day: Cold air follows the overnight snow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cold air settles into the Treasure Valley this week following nearly 3" of overnight snow. According to the National Weather Service, about 2.5" of snow was observed at the Boise Airport this morning. Light snow is still falling in some parts of the Treasure Valley as of 11:30 a.m. Precipitation should conclude some time in the next few hours.
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
