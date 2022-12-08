ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVB

Boise State coaches hold news conference before Frisco Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University football team is preparing to play North Texas Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas. It will be the first bowl appearance by the Broncos since 2019. Boise State was invited to the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl following the 2021 season, but the game was canceled after Boise State withdrew due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the program. In 2020, the Broncos opted to forego a bowl game following a season abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOISE, ID
underdogdynasty.com

2022 Frisco Bowl Preview: North Texas Mean Green vs. Boise State Broncos

Boise State (-10), per DraftKings. Last meeting: Boise State 59, North Texas 0 — October 21, 2000. Current streak: Boise State, 1 (2000) North Texas last bowl: 2021 Frisco Football Classic, 27-24 loss to Miami (OH) Boise State last bowl: 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, 38-7 loss to Washington. 2021...
BOISE, ID
bronconationnews.com

Boise State appears close to making new offensive coordinator hire

BOISE – The Boise State football team appears to be nearing the end of its search for a new offensive coordinator. Boise State coach Andy Avalos said Monday the plan remains to have an offensive coordinator hired and announced prior to next Wednesday’s National Signing Day on Dec. 21.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Humane Society and Idaho Steelheads team up for 3 games

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society is teaming up with the Idaho Steelheads for three games benefiting the Humane society. The games will be on December 17th, January 28th, and February 25th. Tickets are $15 and includes a drink and a hot dog. Five dollars from each ticket will be donated back to IHS.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

West Ada, Boise, Nampa and Middleton among today's school closures

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) — There are several school closures today. - Additionally all athletic practices districtwide and all district performances have been canceled due to inclement weather. All junior high girls' basketball games in grades 7/8 and grade 9 have been canceled. Nampa School District. Vallivue. Sacred Heart Catholic...
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?

One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW

Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

School closures and delays

Idaho News 6 has received the following updates this morning. SCHOOL DISTRICT closures. The following school districts will not be in session today due to dangerous road conditions: Vallivue, Nampa, Kuna, Boise, and West Ada. Middleton School District is also closed today. Emmett School District is also closed. Caldwell School...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning

Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
BOISE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police search 2nd yard for missing Idaho child; nothing found

FRUITLAND — The search for a body in a yard neighboring the home where suspects were named in a missing child case that stretches back 16 months turned up nothing. Beginning Dec. 2, Fruitland Police were joined by other law enforcement officials in conducting the consensual search, which was based on information they had received. Furthermore, while additional suspects were named a week ago and those at large urged to step forward and talk to detectives, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff declined Thursday to comment on whether there had been communication since then.
FRUITLAND, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife

Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
STAR, ID
MIX 106

The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed

If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Weather Alert Day: Cold air follows the overnight snow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cold air settles into the Treasure Valley this week following nearly 3" of overnight snow. According to the National Weather Service, about 2.5" of snow was observed at the Boise Airport this morning. Light snow is still falling in some parts of the Treasure Valley as of 11:30 a.m. Precipitation should conclude some time in the next few hours.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy