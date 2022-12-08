ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee waters to be stocked with 75,000 rainbow trout

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuWdw_0jc7Nkcx00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 75,000 rainbow trout will be released into Tennessee waters through March.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. The agency said the program stocks ponds, streams, and small lakes across the state with rainbow trout while water temperatures are cold. The program is meant to offer “close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months.” It is also a “great opportunity” to introduce people to fishing.

Knoxville Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lay Avenue shooting

“The winter trout stocking program provides family-friendly fishing opportunities in areas where there are only few or no other trout fisheries,” said Brandon Simcox, TWRA Trout Program Coordinator. “TWRA is excited to bring these unique opportunities to various communities across the state for people to enjoy.”

The places where the trout will be stocked near walking trails, playgrounds, and pavilions. The fish will average 10 inches in length. TWRA shared that the daily creel limit is seven, however, there is no limit on size. The agency also reminds people that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Tennessee veterinarian issues alert for deadly bird flu to hunters, bird owners

More than 40 locations, including Fountain City Lake, Greenbelt Lake and Oneida City Park, will be stocked during this year’s winter trout stocking program. The full list of locations and stocking dates can be found on TWRA’s website . TWRA adds that the dates are subject to change.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 4

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee fishing regulations set for 2023-24

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the 2023-24 state’s fishing regulation at its final 2022 meeting held at the Ducks Unlimited headquarters. The 2023-24 fishing proclamation was approved by the Commission. The proclamation included creel and size limits to the Bill Dance Signature Lakes, changes to the use of sportfishing trotlines, and clarification of license descriptions. Lake Halford in Carroll County was officially added to TWRA rules and regulations for agency lakes.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee Athletics Inventory sale

Vol fans had the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale on Monday, December 12. Vol fans had the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale on Monday, December 12. Crime Stoppers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

State investigation into Department of Children Services

The state comptroller has released a report on the Department of Children Services. State investigation into Department of Children Services. The state comptroller has released a report on the Department of Children Services. Recognition for Anderson County JROTC Programs. Several Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) programs in East Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee gets $6 million to expand internet access

Tennessee is receiving its first “Internet for All” grants to help improve the reach and speed of the internet across the state. The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) awarded the grant under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATE

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy