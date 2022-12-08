Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police reminding residents of ‘Be Safe Hotline’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is sounding the alarm, reminding residents that help is there if they need it. The ‘Be Safe Hotline’, isn’t just a phone number, rather it’s an initiative focused on informing victims of domestic abuse about local resources.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police investigating suspicious situation after man approached child with stuffed animal
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious situation involving a man reportedly approaching a child and asking the child if they wanted a stuffed animal. According to a release, the suspicious situation occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of...
wearegreenbay.com
One lane opened each direction on Velp Avenue, WPS crews still working in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has provided an update on the downed power pole on Velp Avenue. According to officers, one lane is now open in each direction, and motorists are able to pass through on Velp Avenue. Crews with WPS are still working...
wearegreenbay.com
Police provide update on WIS 29 incident, identify officer that was injured
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The officer that was injured during an incident on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery, and the internal review process is still ongoing. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, the officer that was injured during a traffic stop on WIS 29 is expected to make a full recovery. The department identified the officer as Samuel Schroeder.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire on Green Bay’s east side causes $60k in damages, three without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating what caused a fire that left three people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on December 12 around 11:20 p.m., firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire in the 100 block of University Avenue. It was later mentioned that the structure was ‘fully engulfed’.
wearegreenbay.com
Catching up with Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin Pearl Webster of the Safe Shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the year since Safe Shelter Executive Director Pearl Webster became the Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin, she’s gotten over being camera shy. Her remarkable work in improving the health and well-being of struggling families on the Oneida National makes her a sought-after...
wearegreenbay.com
What are “ghost guns”? How prevalent are they in Green Bay?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ghost guns don’t have serial numbers, they can be built using gun part kits people can buy online or even 3-D printers, and they have been popping up in criminal cases around the country. Green Bay hasn’t been spared. According to a criminal...
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter
(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay firefighters & Central Church give presents to children staying in hospital
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Fire Station 141 and Central Church partnered to give children staying at St. Vincent’s Hospital gifts this holiday. Santa Claus was also there, making the children’s spirits bright. This is the 7th time the fire station and the church have...
wearegreenbay.com
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
wearegreenbay.com
Adverse weather pushes back bridge project in Menasha, open date moves to mid-January
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers hoping to cross the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will have to wait a month, as adverse weather has caused some modifications to the project. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced ‘schedule modifications’ to the Racine Street Bridge project in Menasha. The modifications are...
wearegreenbay.com
Matthew Beyer found guilty of killing his two younger children, sentenced to life in prison
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The father accused of killing his two younger children back in 2020 was found guilty in Outagamie County Court on Tuesday afternoon and will spend the rest of his life behind bars. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was found guilty on both counts of First Degree Intentional...
wearegreenbay.com
Give the gift of Wisconsin at Loco Wisco
(WFRV) – If you’re crazy about all things Wisconsin or someone on your shopping list is, Local 5 Live gives you a look at the perfect place to shop. Loco Wisco offers everything from State-inspired games and snacks to apparel and jewelry, even shop for the ‘cutest little cheese curd’ on your list.
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Sherpa-lined shacket
(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday shows how on trend it is to be comfy, cozy, and stylish. This week we feature this plaid shacket lined with sherpa. Find your comfy, cozy, and fabulous style at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown Green Bay. Shop local, either in...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay’s Eric Genrich joins Local 5 News to talk about various campaigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich stopped by Local 5 News on Tuesday morning to provide a community update about various campaigns and programs in the area. Genrich started off by explaining in detail about the Golden House Be Safe campaign, which is about spreading...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I heart GB’: New sculpture unveiled on CityDeck in downtown Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new photo opportunity for those picturesque individuals as Downtown Green Bay, Inc., and the City of Green Bay installed a large-scale sculpture on the north end of the CityDeck. The sculpture reads ‘I Heart GB’ and appears to be made of...
wearegreenbay.com
TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
wearegreenbay.com
Fun family activities from the Algoma Public Library
(WFRV) – If you are looking for some fun ways to pass the time between Christmas and New Year’s the Algoma Public Library has plenty for your family to do. Local 5 Live visited with a look at just some of the things you can take part in from crafts, to genealogy resources, and even rent a mobile hot spot for your upcoming family road trip.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’: Northeast Wisconsin hosts multiple holiday events
(WFRV) – Recently multiple holiday events took place across Wisconsin. This is the first time Andrea Murray, and her husband are displaying their Doughnuts for Dogs booth at the holiday market in downtown Green Bay. Murray says the fourth annual event is the perfect way to spread holiday cheer while investing in the community.
Comments / 0