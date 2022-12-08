Read full article on original website
Cypress City Council welcomes new members and appoints 2023 Mayor
During its final meeting of the year, the Cypress City Council swore three members into office and appointed Anne Hertz-Mallari as the City’s new Mayor. The swearing-in ceremony for returning Council Member Scott Minikus and newly elected Council Members David Burke and Bonnie Peat followed the certification of the November 8, 2022 General Election. After taking their oaths of office, the newly sworn members joined their colleagues on the dais for their first day of official business.
Anaheim ushers in new mayor, three City Council members
Anaheim administered the oath of office to a new mayor and three other incoming City Council members on Tuesday. The city’s new mayor and Council members were elected by Anaheim voters in the Nov. 8 election, the results of were certified on Dec. 2 after several weeks of vote counting by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
IT veteran Robert Gonzalez presented with the City Manager Leadership Award
City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison presented IT Network Administrator Robert Gonzalez with the monthly City Manager Leadership Award. “I am grateful to have Robert as strong a leader in our IT Department,” Farrell Harrison said. “I appreciate his positive attitude and how he treats everyone with respect, and he is known for collaborating with his colleagues on a variety of projects. I am honored to present him with this award.”
Coast District Board officers reelected during organizational meeting
The Coast Community College District Board of Trustees reelected officers on December 9 for the 2023 calendar year, during its yearly organizational meeting. Trustee Mary Hornbuckle was reelected board president, Trustee Lorraine Prinsky was reelected board vice president, and Trustee Jim Moreno was reelected board clerk. This continues the officers in the same roles held throughout 2022.
Letter to the Editor: Fred Whitaker should not be re-elected Orange County GOP Chair
“Feckless” Fred Whitaker Should Not be Re-elected Orange County GOP Chair. Recently, Fred Whitaker, who is Chairman of the Republican Party of Orange County sent out an email touting his success following the midterm elections. The long spiel included the announcement that he plans to run for re-election. Just...
Rancho Mission Viejo, Orange County Fire Authority Celebrate New Interim Fire Station
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Operation Christmas, Sculpture Exhibition, Christmas Boat Parade
For the 17th year, the City of Newport Beach is partnering with Operation Christmas to collect toys, DVDs, sporting equipment and other gift donations from City facilities in support of our troops. If you haven’t done so already, please consider donating a gift to Operation Christmas at any public City facility around Newport Beach, now through Friday, December 23 at noon.
City of Los Alamitos adopts 2022 California Building Standards Codes
The City of Los Alamitos has adopted the 2022 California Building, Mechanical, Plumbing, Electrical, Existing Building, Fire, Historical Building, Energy, Residential, and Green Building Code, along with the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code and the 2021 International Pool and Spa Safety Code. The State of California adopts a set of...
Walnut High School senior named winner of 2022 CA-39 Congressional App Challenge
The Office of U.S. Representative Young Kim (CA-39) named Hudson Kaleb Dy, senior at Walnut High School, the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for California’s 39th District. As a first-generation immigrant with family in the earthquake-prone Philippines, Hudson was inspired to create an affordable earthquake warning app...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 13, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 50s to low 60s, with lows...
City of Los Alamitos set to plant 50 new trees
The City of Los Alamitos is continuing its commitment of urban forest expansion with an ambitious goal to plant approximately 50 new trees in the coming weeks. The City recognizes the aesthetic value and environmental significance and has awarded the contract to Moon Valley Nursery for its services of planting various sized Crepe Myrtles starting up along Los Alamitos Boulevard. These mature trees will provide long term benefits to the City and serve as a valuable resource for residents and visitors who frequent the City limits. Among the most common benefits of trees are enhancement of air quality, reduction of sound pollution and overall improvement of quality of life.
Application Period Opening for Garden Grove Home Repair Grants
Starting Monday, December 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., qualified low-income Garden Grove residents can apply for the City of Garden Grove’s Home Repair Program, which offers grant funding of up to $5,000 for home improvements. The grant does not need to be repaid. The application deadline is Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. To apply, visit apply.ggcity.org.
Local Author Looks to Give Away 100,000 Personal Development Books to Teenagers
Garden Grove Police Chief to retire at end of year
Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé has notified Garden Grove City Manager Scott Stiles of his decision to retire from the City of Garden Grove, after 32 years of service, three and-a-half-years as police chief. His official retirement date is December 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and...
The OCTA and their maintenance workers have reached a new contract deal
ORANGE –The Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing OCTA’s maintenance employees, Teamsters Local 952, have reached a deal on terms on a new contract, ensuring that buses will keep running for the thousands of Orange County passengers who rely upon bus service. The deal was reached...
Santa Ana, Trabuco, Huntington Beach, Damien, Fountain Valley and Esperanza win
SANTA ANA 82, LOS AMIGOS 40: Four Saints scored in double figures in the non-league win on Monday night, extending the Saints winning streak to seven. Joe Foster had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Santa Ana (7-1). Los Amigos dropped to 3-7. TRABUCO HILLS 62, IRVINE 55: The Mustangs...
County of Orange Social Services Agency Cypress Regional Center temporarily closing
The County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA) announced that its Cypress Regional Center at 6100 Chip Ave. will temporarily close beginning December 16, 2022. This location will be closed for approximately a year to allow for necessary construction repairs. In addition to contacting their assigned case worker, SSA clients...
Geezer, Giver Not a Taker among King Glorious Stakes nominees
A razor-sharp Geezer and Giver Not a Taker, runner-up in the Golden State Juvenile Oct. 29, are among the 2-year-olds nominated to the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes at Los Alamitos. A one-mile race restricted to horses bred or sired in California, the King Glorious will be run for the 11th...
Favored Cast Member stays undefeated in Soviet Problem Stakes at Los Alamitos Race Course
Ridden with confidence by jockey Ramon Vazquez, favored Cast Member remained undefeated with a 1 ¼ length victory in the $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes Sunday at Los Alamitos. Trained by Tim Yakteen for owner-breeder George Krikorian, the 2-year-old daughter of Munnings and the Artie Schiller mare Be My Baby...
St. Margaret’s, Football Coach Kory Minor Part Ways after Five Seasons
