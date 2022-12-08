ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Western Michigan Running Back Sean Tyler Commits to OSU after Official Visit

Following an official visit to Oklahoma State over the weekend, Western Michigan transfer running back Sean Tyler, who is coming off consecutive 1,000-plus yard rushing seasons, committed to the Cowboys on Monday. Tyler announced his decision on social media with a graphic that said “committed” and a caption that said...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Makes Top 10 for Highly Touted 2024 WR From Texas

One of the most sought-after receiver prospects in the 2024 class this week whittled down his list from 20-plus schools down to 10 and named Oklahoma State, along with several other schools in the region, among his finalists. Three-star receiver Parker Livingstone, a three-star from Lovejoy High in Lucas, Texas,...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Mike Gundy Releases Statement on Mike Leach’s Passing

The college football world lost a great one Monday night with the passing of Mike Leach. Leach, who was a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, died Monday at 61 after complications related to a heart condition. Leach was an innovator whose offensive philosophies have, in many ways, shaped American football, and he did that right alongside Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State’s coach, when the two shared five years together in the Big 12 as head coaches.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Three-Year Starting QB Brennan Armstrong of Virginia to Visit OSU, Wisconsin

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona later this month between Oklahoma State and Wisconsin suddenly has bigger implications than previously expected as both the Cowboys and the Badgers have reportedly emerged as potential suitors to land Virginia quarterback transfer Brennan Armstrong. Armstrong is a three-year starter with the Cavaliers who...
MADISON, WI
pistolsfiringblog.com

Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 70-65 Loss to Virginia Tech

After getting in an early hole, the Cowboys’ comeback bid ran out of gas Sunday in the Big Apple. Oklahoma State fell to Virginia Tech 70-65 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. OSU trailed 34-25 at halftime before roaring to a lead in the second half, but the Cowboys couldn’t maintain that high-octane play and a few turnovers down the stretch ended things. Here are five thoughts from the game.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy