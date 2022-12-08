Read full article on original website
Daily Bullets (Dec. 13): Pokes Land Two Portal Commitments, OU/Texit Picking Up Steam
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Mike Gundy is a transfer portal guy: Pokes landed a serious running back and a Power Five transfer at receiver. • An early exit for OU and Texas is picking up steam per...
Western Michigan Running Back Sean Tyler Commits to OSU after Official Visit
Following an official visit to Oklahoma State over the weekend, Western Michigan transfer running back Sean Tyler, who is coming off consecutive 1,000-plus yard rushing seasons, committed to the Cowboys on Monday. Tyler announced his decision on social media with a graphic that said “committed” and a caption that said...
OSU Makes Top 10 for Highly Touted 2024 WR From Texas
One of the most sought-after receiver prospects in the 2024 class this week whittled down his list from 20-plus schools down to 10 and named Oklahoma State, along with several other schools in the region, among his finalists. Three-star receiver Parker Livingstone, a three-star from Lovejoy High in Lucas, Texas,...
Mike Gundy Releases Statement on Mike Leach’s Passing
The college football world lost a great one Monday night with the passing of Mike Leach. Leach, who was a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, died Monday at 61 after complications related to a heart condition. Leach was an innovator whose offensive philosophies have, in many ways, shaped American football, and he did that right alongside Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State’s coach, when the two shared five years together in the Big 12 as head coaches.
Washington State Transfer Wide Receiver De’Zhaun Stribling Commits to Oklahoma State
After the portal opened last Monday, players were on mass exodus from programs around the country, but Monday is shaping up to be a big day on the opposite end of the spectrum for Oklahoma State. About 30 minutes after running back transfer Sean Tyler announced his commitment to the...
Three-Year Starting QB Brennan Armstrong of Virginia to Visit OSU, Wisconsin
The Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Arizona later this month between Oklahoma State and Wisconsin suddenly has bigger implications than previously expected as both the Cowboys and the Badgers have reportedly emerged as potential suitors to land Virginia quarterback transfer Brennan Armstrong. Armstrong is a three-year starter with the Cavaliers who...
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 70-65 Loss to Virginia Tech
After getting in an early hole, the Cowboys’ comeback bid ran out of gas Sunday in the Big Apple. Oklahoma State fell to Virginia Tech 70-65 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. OSU trailed 34-25 at halftime before roaring to a lead in the second half, but the Cowboys couldn’t maintain that high-octane play and a few turnovers down the stretch ended things. Here are five thoughts from the game.
