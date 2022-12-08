The college football world lost a great one Monday night with the passing of Mike Leach. Leach, who was a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, died Monday at 61 after complications related to a heart condition. Leach was an innovator whose offensive philosophies have, in many ways, shaped American football, and he did that right alongside Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State’s coach, when the two shared five years together in the Big 12 as head coaches.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO