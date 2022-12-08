Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rocklin Rollover Crash Injures Man and Minor Child
Minor Child and Driver Injured in Rocklin Rollover Crash. A rollover crash in Rocklin causing major injuries to a man and minor child occurred on December 8. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring at the State Route 65 exit toward Sunset Boulevard as the driver was exiting at around 3:30 p.m. and reportedly attempted to make the turn too fast. The vehicle experienced multiple rollovers on the roadway’s side, which resulted in a broken axle and disconnected the front tires.
1 dead in crash on Sunrise Boulevard in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – One person has died after an early morning crash in Roseville on Tuesday. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Sunrise Boulevard, north of Twin Oaks Avenue. California Highway Patrol says a pedestrian reportedly walked right in front of an Uber driver in the middle of giving someone a ride. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, officers say. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene CHP says. The Uber driver is cooperating with the investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Propane Tanker Involved in Modesto Injury Accident
Two-Vehicle Crash on Blaker Road Involves Propane Tanker. An injury accident involving a propane tanker was reported near Modesto on December 9. The collision occurred on north Blaker Road and West Main Street near Hatch, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Crews with the fire department arrived at the scene to assess injuries and determine if a propane spill had occurred.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple-Vehicle Crash Near Stockton Results in Injuries
Accident on Benjamin Holt Drive Involves Three Vehicles. A multiple-vehicle crash near Stockton on December 9 caused minor injuries when three cars collided. The collision happened at the intersection of west Benjamin Holt Drive and Harrisburg Place in Lincoln Village, north of Stockton, around 3:14 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it involved a Cadillac and Honda. The Honda sustained major rear-end damage. The Cadillac had front-end damage. The CHP is investigating to determine fault in the accident.
Palwinder Singh Bagri identified as man in deadly off-ramp crash in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The man killed in a deadly crash at the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp was identified as Palwinder Singh Bagri, 43. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity, but no city of residence for Bagri was listed as of Sunday night. According to the California Highway...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Kills USPS Driver in Oakland
A Postal Service driver of a big rig died recently in Oakland in a hit-and-run due to racing cars. The accident happened at about 1:05 a.m. along southbound Interstate 880 near Broadway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a Ford and black sedan were racing when the first vehicle’s driver lost control and struck the big rig’s side.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Wrong-Way Driver Causes Injuries
Del Paso Boulevard Accident Caused by Wrong-Way Driver. A wrong-way driver in Sacramento ended up crashing into a crime scene investigation vehicle and striking a pedestrian. The accident occurred on December 7 on Del Paso Boulevard between Evergreen Street and Olivera Way at about 2:30 p.m. The Sacramento Police Department reported that the CSI vehicle wasn’t occupied at the time of the collision.
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle flips on Vasco Road in Contra Costa County, CHP investigating
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a traffic collision on Vasco Road in East Contra Costa County on Monday afternoon. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes have been blocked near Dyer Road. One vehicle was reported against the wall at around 3:42 p.m. The vehicle was apparently trying to pass a big rig when it flipped, according to CHP.
KTVU FOX 2
Driver fatally crashes during pursuit in Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. - A driver died Friday night near Stockton after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. At about 7 p.m. deputies initiated a pursuit on a vehicle after its driver was allegedly driving recklessly in the area of Charter Way and S. Harrison Street.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Antioch Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash at James Donlon Boulevard
The Antioch Police Department reported a fatality following a car crash at the intersection of Silverado Drive and James Donlon Boulevard. In a news release by Antioch PD, the incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. and involved two vehicles. Details on the Car Crash Fatality Reported in Antioch. A preliminary report...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose
A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.
Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries.
Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills
STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday. Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911.
Helicopter makes emergency landing, no passengers injured, sheriffs office says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s helicopter had an emergency landing in a field Sunday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The landing occurred near Douglas Road and Grant Line Road in Rancho Cordova. According to Metro Fire, preliminary information said two deputies were in the helicopter when it landed. […]
Sacramento sheriff's office helicopter makes emergency landing in Rancho Cordova field
RANCHO CORDOVA — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in a field in Rancho Cordova.A spokesperson with the sheriff's office did not specify what caused the landing but said no one on board was injured. Air operations deputies were reportedly doing patrols when they had to come down.Though it was not a crash, the hard landing led to some damage on the bottom of the chopper.The location was the area of Grant Line Road and Douglas Road, east of Mather Airport.A Metro Fire of Sacramento spokesperson said crews are working to figure out how to get the chopper out of the field.No further details were released at this time.
Fire officials: Drivers stuck in cars after power lines topple down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple people are trapped inside of their cars after power lines toppled in Sacramento County, fire officials said. According to crews with the Metropolitan Fire District of Sacramento, multiple power lines came down around 8:45 a.m. Saturday near Grant Line Road and Sunrise Boulevard. The lines...
Missing 90-year-old from Stockton found in Sacramento, family says | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:45 p.m. Family members said Betsy Brotby was found in Sacramento and is OK. The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman. According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday...
Calaveras Enterprise
San Andreas man arrested for illegal firearm possession
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in possession of a stolen firearm in San Andreas. At 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, deputies reportedly observed a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of Churchill Road and Saint Charles Street. They were able to pull over the vehicle in front of the San Andreas Fire Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Teen gets time served, probation in deadly Livermore crash
A teenager was sentenced Monday to probation and time served for a crash that killed a Livermore High School classmate and injured four others. The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, had previously admitted to vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving in the August 2021 crash that killed Hunter Diemert, 15.
