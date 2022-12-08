Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Opinion: What comes next for Brittney Griner must be up to her
Upon Griner's release, what comes next should be up to her, with questions of whether or not she will return to the court best left for another day. Instead of jumping into those narratives, perhaps we could pause, take a breath and think about how Griner's nightmare has revealed so much about things that should never be glossed over, writes Amy Bass.
Houston Chronicle
NBA unveils new MVP trophy named after Michael Jordan
LOS ANGELES - As the capstone to a sweeping overhaul of its trophy collection, the NBA on Tuesday unveiled a redesigned MVP trophy that was renamed to honor Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. While the Michael Jordan Trophy bears his name and includes several nods to his Hall of Fame...
Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick
CHICAGO (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times Tuesday night at Chicago. Ovechkin scored on his first two shots, beating Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek 24 seconds into the game before stuffing one home on a power play with 11:46 left in the first period. The 37-year-old winger then completed his 29th career hat trick when he sent a rebound over a sprawled Mrazek 6:34 into the third. “Soon as it happened, kind of relief,” Ovechkin said after Washington’s 7-3 win. “Kind of happiness and enjoyment.” The rest of the Capitals poured onto the ice to celebrate after the historic goal, and the fans at the United Center responded by throwing their hats down and chanting “Ovi! Ovi!”
