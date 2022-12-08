ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagship Carwash to open another location in Herndon

Herndon will soon be home to two Flagship Carwash locations. A new location is set to open at the Village Center at Dulles, a shopping center located at at 2501 Centreville Road, according to signage posted at the storefront. There’s no word yet on when it’s expected to open. Flagship’s...
Morning Notes

All-Day I-95 Toll Lanes Proposed — Northern Virginia leaders, including Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay, say the I-95 Express Lanes should be open to both northbound and southbound drivers throughout the day. The lanes currently only operate during rush hours, with drivers going into D.C. in the morning and going out during the afternoon. [NBC4]
Tweaks sought for major Aurora Station at Dulles development near Innovation Metro

A major mixed-use development near the Innovation Center Metro station could see some tweaks, if Fairfax County approves changes requested by developer Pomeroy Companies. The applicant behind Aurora Station at Dulles is seeking more flexibility in the previously approved residential makeup in eight planned land bays on nearly 21 acres of the 39-acre property, which is bounded by Frying Pan Road, Sunrise Valley Drive and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
County board devotes more Covid relief funds to affordable housing

Fairfax County has now committed $45 million of the COVID-19 relief funds it received from the federal government to supporting affordable housing projects. The Board of Supervisors approved the latest allocation of $15 million at its meeting last Tuesday (Dec. 6), and more could be on the way next year, if the board opts to dip into a reserve fund to further its goal of creating 10,000 more affordable units by 2034.

