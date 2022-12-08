Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Tribble Bids Farewell To Christian County Fiscal Court
First elected to serve as Christian County’s judge-executive in 1994, Steve Tribble naturally wasn’t going to do the job forever. But Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting was his last in the seat, ending the longest-ever tenure in the court’s proud history. Judge-Elect and current magistrate Jerry...
wkdzradio.com
PADD Closes Calendar Year With Christmas Luncheon, Legislative Updates
For the first time since 2019, noted dignitaries and local authorities were able to enjoy strong fellowship and a Christmas meal — when on Monday the Pennyrile Area Development District convened for its year-end review at Pennyrile Forest State Park in Dawson Springs. A global pandemic and a natural...
Final 6 members of ‘Gangster Disciples’ get multi-year sentences in racketeering, drug trafficking conspiracy
The final six members of a gang that committed numerous violent crimes throughout Middle Tennessee were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Police Department Hires New Officer
The Cadiz Police Department has added an officer to its force with nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience. Robert Harris was sworn in Tuesday morning by Mayor Todd King after it was confirmed by an oath that Harris had never fought in a duel or served as a second in a duel.
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Woman fined, barred from state employment
The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
wkdzradio.com
Mayor Lynch Honored Sunday
The MC pointed out it was a roast, but that didn’t stop a few presenters from delivering some friendly jabs at the Hopkinsville Mayor’s Farewell reception. Family, friends, and community members packed a room at the Bruce Convention Center to wish Mayor Wendell Lynch a happy retirement. Christian...
Arizona rules mean Sinema likely won't struggle to make ballot as independent
While Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent, the move won't likely do much to complicate her path to appearing on the ballot in 2024 if she decides to run for re-election. According to the Arizona Secretary of state, a candidate who wishes...
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
WBKO
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
FBI: Threats made against several Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple threats have been made toward several Kentucky high schools, federal authorities warn. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville branch issued a statement on social media acknowledging the threats which were posted online. "While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them...
NDOC issues response to hunger strike protest by Nevada inmates
The Nevada Department of Corrections issued a response to inmates participating in a hunger strike to protest the conditions of their confinement at Ely State Prison.
spectrumnews1.com
Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on 10-year-old Ohio victim drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month...
whvoradio.com
Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information
A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
wkdzradio.com
WKSF Livestock Barn Grant
A new livestock barn for the Western Kentucky State Fair in Hopkinsville is in the plans with a grant from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to help make the barn a reality. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture award a $100,000 grant to the Western Kentucky State Fair this week. The...
wkdzradio.com
Beverly Snowden, 68, of Hopkinsville
There will be no services for 68-year-old Beverly Marie Snowden, of Hopkinsville. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
William Lindsey, 84, of Cadiz
Graveside Services for 84 year old William Paul Lindsey of Cadiz will be Tuesday, December 13, at 11:00 a.m. at the East Cadiz Baptist Church Cemetery. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. SURVIVORS:. SONS:. Eddie Lindsey (Jennifer), Cadiz, KY;. Allen Lindsey, Princeton, KY;. SEVEN GRANDCHILDREN. 11...
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against him are pending in court.
Arkansas penitentiary inmate found dead in cell
A inmate of the Arkansas state penitentiary in Varner was found dead in his cell Thursday.
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged After Trigg County Burglary Investigation
An investigation into several burglaries in the Canton Blue Springs area of Trigg County led to two arrests Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say numerous burglaries involving vehicles, campers, and five homes led to the arrest of two juveniles and a large amount of stolen property being recovered including guns and an iPhone.
wkdzradio.com
One Year Later Pembroke Elementary Nearly 100% Repaired
One year after an EF3 tornado roared through southern Christian County and made its way to Bowling Green, a place of hope and learning finds itself almost back to the way things were. According to Christian County Superintendent Chris Bentzel, Pembroke Elementary School needs only a restoration coat on its...
Comments / 0