Christian County, KY

Tribble Bids Farewell To Christian County Fiscal Court

First elected to serve as Christian County’s judge-executive in 1994, Steve Tribble naturally wasn’t going to do the job forever. But Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting was his last in the seat, ending the longest-ever tenure in the court’s proud history. Judge-Elect and current magistrate Jerry...
Cadiz Police Department Hires New Officer

The Cadiz Police Department has added an officer to its force with nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience. Robert Harris was sworn in Tuesday morning by Mayor Todd King after it was confirmed by an oath that Harris had never fought in a duel or served as a second in a duel.
CADIZ, KY
Woman fined, barred from state employment

The Indiana Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a settlement that bars a woman from ever working for the state of Indiana again and fined her $5,000. Bridget Murphy worked at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management from 2004 until her termination in February 2020. She was inspections chief and oversaw a team of 15 that inspected wastewater treatment facilities. During her tenure the state inspected the Cloverdale and Waynetown plants.
INDIANA STATE
Mayor Lynch Honored Sunday

The MC pointed out it was a roast, but that didn’t stop a few presenters from delivering some friendly jabs at the Hopkinsville Mayor’s Farewell reception. Family, friends, and community members packed a room at the Bruce Convention Center to wish Mayor Wendell Lynch a happy retirement. Christian...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made

Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
WHITE PLAINS, KY
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
FBI: Threats made against several Kentucky high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple threats have been made toward several Kentucky high schools, federal authorities warn. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville branch issued a statement on social media acknowledging the threats which were posted online. "While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information

A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WKSF Livestock Barn Grant

A new livestock barn for the Western Kentucky State Fair in Hopkinsville is in the plans with a grant from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to help make the barn a reality. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture award a $100,000 grant to the Western Kentucky State Fair this week. The...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
William Lindsey, 84, of Cadiz

Graveside Services for 84 year old William Paul Lindsey of Cadiz will be Tuesday, December 13, at 11:00 a.m. at the East Cadiz Baptist Church Cemetery. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. SURVIVORS:. SONS:. Eddie Lindsey (Jennifer), Cadiz, KY;. Allen Lindsey, Princeton, KY;. SEVEN GRANDCHILDREN. 11...
CADIZ, KY
Two Charged After Trigg County Burglary Investigation

An investigation into several burglaries in the Canton Blue Springs area of Trigg County led to two arrests Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say numerous burglaries involving vehicles, campers, and five homes led to the arrest of two juveniles and a large amount of stolen property being recovered including guns and an iPhone.
One Year Later Pembroke Elementary Nearly 100% Repaired

One year after an EF3 tornado roared through southern Christian County and made its way to Bowling Green, a place of hope and learning finds itself almost back to the way things were. According to Christian County Superintendent Chris Bentzel, Pembroke Elementary School needs only a restoration coat on its...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

