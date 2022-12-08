ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., 48-year-old James David Whaley of Ash was killed in a hit-and-run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson. According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive. Stevenson was...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New Hanover County judge sentences man to over 48 years for 1996 rape and kidnapping case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury in New Hanover County has convicted Timothy Craig Iannone of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping for a case dating back to 1996. Iannone has been sentenced to 433 months for rape and 151 months for kidnapping to be served consecutively, totaling 48.6 years. Thomas R. Wilson handed down the sentence on Tuesday, Dec. 13. --- a sentence that in all likelihood will be for the rest of Iannone’s life.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department delivers donations after 20-day food drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of Wilmington Fire Department took donations collected during their 20 Days of Christmas food drive to Nourish NC on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Each day, the community was asked to bring different non-perishable food items on Nourish NC’s wish list. Food collected will be used...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WECT

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WECT

Police: One injured after man “chose to assault WPD officers”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department said an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an assault early Friday morning. According to the WPD, officers attempted to talk to two men who were walking near 9th and Castle streets just before 1:30 a.m. Officials say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19, started...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man accused of murdering 3-year-old to appear in court

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court. At the time, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement has...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WECT

Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged

Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on charge of statutory rape. Opportunities to reflect and honor veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Southport receives $141,000 grant for ADA-accessible kayak launch. The City of Southport has received a $141,000 grant via the NC Coastal Management Program for an ADA-accessible kayak...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch

SWANSBORO - A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
SWANSBORO, NC
WECT

Rocky Point Elementary teacher wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Rocky Point Elementary School teacher Jessica Barnette has even more to celebrate on her birthday Tuesday after she was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award. Barnette, who teaches kindergarten and first grade, received the award during a school assembly Tuesday. She is the first...
ROCKY POINT, NC

