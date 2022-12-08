Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
911 caller claimed 7 students hurt in New Hanover High School swatting incident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The 911 call that led multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to New Hanover High School on Dec. 1 has been released. The caller claimed to be a teacher at New Hanover High School and said that 7 students were injured. “A suspected...
WECT
Carolina Beach police detective receives National Computer Forensics Institute award
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Police Department Detective James “Nick” Tice was awarded a National Computer Forensics Institute Top Examiner Award by a U.S. Secret Service agent on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Per a police department announcement, the NCFI recognizes 50 local law enforcement graduates each year...
WECT
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., 48-year-old James David Whaley of Ash was killed in a hit-and-run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
WECT
Loris police search for missing 80-year-old man; possibly traveling toward NC
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department is asking people in the community to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old man. Moddie McZeke Jr. was reported missing on Tuesday. He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become confused on disoriented. McZeke was...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson. According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive. Stevenson was...
WECT
New Hanover County judge sentences man to over 48 years for 1996 rape and kidnapping case
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury in New Hanover County has convicted Timothy Craig Iannone of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping for a case dating back to 1996. Iannone has been sentenced to 433 months for rape and 151 months for kidnapping to be served consecutively, totaling 48.6 years. Thomas R. Wilson handed down the sentence on Tuesday, Dec. 13. --- a sentence that in all likelihood will be for the rest of Iannone’s life.
One man wanted and another facing charges following police chase
BLADENBORO — In response to community complaints, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was utilizing radar to conduct speed enfor
WECT
Man pleads guilty in murder of Mariah Woods, will spend life in prison
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, pleaded guilty to her murder Monday in Onslow County Superior Court. It was an emotional hour-long session as Earl Kimrey took a plea deal agreeing to life in prison without the possibility...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department delivers donations after 20-day food drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of Wilmington Fire Department took donations collected during their 20 Days of Christmas food drive to Nourish NC on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Each day, the community was asked to bring different non-perishable food items on Nourish NC’s wish list. Food collected will be used...
WECT
NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WECT
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
WECT
Police: One injured after man “chose to assault WPD officers”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department said an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an assault early Friday morning. According to the WPD, officers attempted to talk to two men who were walking near 9th and Castle streets just before 1:30 a.m. Officials say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19, started...
WECT
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Both appeals of election protests regarding the Columbus County Sheriff contest have been dismissed by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The protests questioned if Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene can legally take office. After the Columbus County Board of Elections dismissed the protests...
WECT
Man accused of murdering 3-year-old to appear in court
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court. At the time, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement has...
foxwilmington.com
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The...
WECT
Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on charge of statutory rape. Opportunities to reflect and honor veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Southport receives $141,000 grant for ADA-accessible kayak launch. The City of Southport has received a $141,000 grant via the NC Coastal Management Program for an ADA-accessible kayak...
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch
SWANSBORO - A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
WECT
Planning board approves 79-home suburb near Cedar Grove Middle School
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board voted unanimously to approve a proposal for 79 single family lots on 27.18 acres in Brunswick County at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. Known as Cedar Crossing, the planned development comes from H & W design on behalf of...
WECT
Rocky Point Elementary teacher wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award
ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Rocky Point Elementary School teacher Jessica Barnette has even more to celebrate on her birthday Tuesday after she was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award. Barnette, who teaches kindergarten and first grade, received the award during a school assembly Tuesday. She is the first...
wcti12.com
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting identified
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The person shot and killed by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has been identified. Officials with the SBI confirmed her as Sunshine Marie Foy, 42. Colonel Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said it happened as a result of a traffic...
