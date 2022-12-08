ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

westernmassnews.com

Man accused of killing Southwick teen found not guilty by reason of insanity

Armata's Market set to return to Shaker Road following construction of new plaza. Just over a year after fire destroyed the Maple Plaza in Longmeadow, town officials have approved a design to rebuild the shopping center.
SOUTHWICK, MA
westernmassnews.com

Remains found in Lee identified as Meghan Marohn, cause of death undetermined

LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston positively identified the remains found on September 1st in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York woman reported missing back in March of this year. According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Chief Medical...
LEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to a fire on Osgood St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to a fire on Osgood St. According to Springfield Fire Officials, the fire was knocked down and crews are checking for extension and overhaul. No word on any injuries or a cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Fitchburg Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash in NH

DOVER, NH - A local man driving a tractor trailer in New Hampshire was involved in a crash that left one person dead on Monday. According to the New Hampshire Division of State Police, Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, was driving a tractor trailer south on Route 16 in Dover at arpimd2:30 PM. The tractor trailer went off the road to the left, over a guardrail, and into the northbound side, where it collided with a 2022 Acura and 2016 Honda Accord.
DOVER, NH
westernmassnews.com

Carbon monoxide alarm alerts Holyoke crews of house fire

Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews responded to a home on Rampart Court around 1:30 A.M. for reported carbon monoxide detector activation. While searching for the source, a fire was detected in the ceiling. The flames were put out and all occupants were evacuated. No injuries were reported and the...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to two-alarm fire on Leyfred Terrace

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Springfield resident has been left without a home just before the holidays after a fire broke out at his house on Leyfred Terrace. Crews on scene fought that fire for a little over two hours Tuesday evening, calling in a second alarm. Heavy flames could be seen shooting out of the roof.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield

Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for causing crash in South Windsor with a stolen vehicle

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for causing a crash in South Windsor while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. South Windsor police said they arrested 26-year-old Andre Jorden of East Hartford for the Sept. 24 incident. They charged him with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment,...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Program held in Westfield to educate kids on substance use, counterfeit pills

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several different law enforcement agencies in Westfield presented a program Tuesday night about the changing landscape of substance use and the serious issues surrounding counterfeit pills. Some of those agencies included the Hampden County District Attorney, Westfield Police and Fire, Baystate Noble, and many others. The...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

