Chicopee PD receive personal flotation devices for water rescues
The Chicopee Police Department has received new equipment that will help support water rescues.
Man accused of killing Southwick teen found not guilty by reason of insanity
Armata's Market set to return to Shaker Road following construction of new plaza. Just over a year after fire destroyed the Maple Plaza in Longmeadow, town officials have approved a design to rebuild the shopping center.
Crews put out fire found in ceiling of Holyoke building
Holyoke firefighters have put out a fire on Rampart Ct. early Tuesday morning.
Remains found in Lee identified as Meghan Marohn, cause of death undetermined
LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston positively identified the remains found on September 1st in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York woman reported missing back in March of this year. According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Chief Medical...
Crews respond to a fire on Osgood St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to a fire on Osgood St. According to Springfield Fire Officials, the fire was knocked down and crews are checking for extension and overhaul. No word on any injuries or a cause.
Burlington Man Busted For Crashing Truck, Having Pistol, Police Say
A Connecticut man who allegedly crashed his pickup truck and then walked home was also busted for having a pistol in the vehicle without a license. The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 on Route 4 in Burlington. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers
Fitchburg Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash in NH
DOVER, NH - A local man driving a tractor trailer in New Hampshire was involved in a crash that left one person dead on Monday. According to the New Hampshire Division of State Police, Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, was driving a tractor trailer south on Route 16 in Dover at arpimd2:30 PM. The tractor trailer went off the road to the left, over a guardrail, and into the northbound side, where it collided with a 2022 Acura and 2016 Honda Accord.
Carbon monoxide alarm alerts Holyoke crews of house fire
Holyoke, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke crews responded to a home on Rampart Court around 1:30 A.M. for reported carbon monoxide detector activation. While searching for the source, a fire was detected in the ceiling. The flames were put out and all occupants were evacuated. No injuries were reported.
East Granby community concerned after child found with handguns at elementary school
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members attended a special meeting in East Granby Monday night after a student was found with two handguns at Carl Allgrove Elementary school on Friday. It happened in the lunchroom around 11:30 a.m. East Granby’s superintendent said the student was escorted to the nurse’s office, and the resident trooper […]
Springfield crews respond to two-alarm fire on Leyfred Terrace
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Springfield resident has been left without a home just before the holidays after a fire broke out at his house on Leyfred Terrace. Crews on scene fought that fire for a little over two hours Tuesday evening, calling in a second alarm. Heavy flames could be seen shooting out of the roof.
Springfield Fire crews called to apartment fire on Osgood Street
Springfield firefighters worked to put out an early morning fire at an apartment building in the city's North End Tuesday.
Plea change rejected for former Amherst man charged with death of 4-month-old son
Tenants of rental properties across Holyoke coming out to Holyoke City Hall on Monday to make their voices heard.
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Crews work to put out fire on Leyfred Terrace in Springfield
One person is now without a home after a fire in Springfield Tuesday evening.
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive.
Man arrested for causing crash in South Windsor with a stolen vehicle
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for causing a crash in South Windsor while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. South Windsor police said they arrested 26-year-old Andre Jorden of East Hartford for the Sept. 24 incident. They charged him with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment,
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,
Program held in Westfield to educate kids on substance use, counterfeit pills
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several different law enforcement agencies in Westfield presented a program Tuesday night about the changing landscape of substance use and the serious issues surrounding counterfeit pills. Some of those agencies included the Hampden County District Attorney, Westfield Police and Fire, Baystate Noble, and many others.
Holyoke apartment complex seeking help providing toys to children this holiday
Holyoke apartment complex seeking help providing toys to children this holiday
SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a
