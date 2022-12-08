ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

starlocalmedia.com

These are the 10 things that you must do in Plano

We are all a tad bit guilty of bypassing the treasures in our own backyard. Here is a list of museums, attractions, and businesses that are a must-cross-off for your Plano, Texas bucket list. This list was put together with the help of online reviews and recommendations.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

It's Taco Tuesday! Here are the best places to get tacos in Allen

Taco Tuesday can officially be any night of the week thanks to the abundance of delicious taco spots in Allen. Check out these well reviewed places around Allen offering delicious tacos that are sure to please. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews. 1. Anasofia’s Mexican...
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 places where you can get great BBQ in Allen

There’s no doubt about it, Texas has some great BBQ. My favorite thing about Texas BBQ is that it can hide in the most unusual places. It might be in the local pit shack; it could be hiding in a Korean or Hawaiian food joint. It might even be a secret sauce at a mom and pop food joint.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

LISD board receives reports on FIRST data, Results Driven Accountability

During the Lewisville ISD Board Meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the board received information regarding the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) from data from the 2020-2021 school year. Paige Meloni, the LISD Chief Financial Officer, gave a report of the data, which is almost two years...
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano head football coach Todd Ford resigns

After three seasons leading the Plano football team, head coach Todd Ford is resigning from his position. Plano ISD confirmed Ford's decision on Monday. The coach's tenure with the Wildcats began in March 2020 early into the COVID-19 pandemic and culminated this past season with the program's first playoff appearance since 2017. In Ford's three seasons at Plano, the team posted an overall record of just 7-21 but improved its win total each year.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano City Council addresses public comments policy

The Plano City Council is continuing to workshop its public comments policy to mitigate disruptions during meetings. According to council, a group of individuals have utilized the public comments section of the meeting as an entertainment platform instead of speaking about items pertaining to the community within the council’s control. Plano City Councilmember Shelby Williams said that the use of the council meeting’s public comment section as an entertainment platform is a waste of residents’ time and taxpayer dollars.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Boise State 'grateful' entering Frisco Bowl vs. North Texas

Some might see the Frisco Bowl as a comedown for Boise State, considering it lost out on a Mountain West Conference title and a chance to play a Power 5 program in a bowl game. However, Broncos coach Andy Avalos says the team's appearance in Saturday night's Frisco Bowl in...
BOISE, ID
starlocalmedia.com

New Mexico Bowl features high-powered offenses in BYU, SMU

When the football is kicked off in Saturday's New Mexico Bowl between SMU and BYU, the fans in attendance can expect plenty of fireworks -- in the form of points on the scoreboard. The high-powered offenses of SMU Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee and BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake will take...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX

