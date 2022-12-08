Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in GrapevineSteven DoyleGrapevine, TX
Spiral Diner & Bakery Brings Vegan Cuisine Home for the Holidays This November & DecemberSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
The McKinney Flour Mill is still an epicenter of activity in McKinney. Just ask James Bresnahan
James Bresnahan will tell you it's no small task to manage a 150-year-old McKinney landmark. But that's exactly what he's doing at 407 E Louisiana Street with the McKinney Flour Mill. The mill was a center of life in McKinney decades ago, and for Bresnahan, it is becoming that again today.
starlocalmedia.com
These are the 10 things that you must do in Plano
We are all a tad bit guilty of bypassing the treasures in our own backyard. Here is a list of museums, attractions, and businesses that are a must-cross-off for your Plano, Texas bucket list. This list was put together with the help of online reviews and recommendations.
starlocalmedia.com
It's Taco Tuesday! Here are the best places to get tacos in Allen
Taco Tuesday can officially be any night of the week thanks to the abundance of delicious taco spots in Allen. Check out these well reviewed places around Allen offering delicious tacos that are sure to please. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews. 1. Anasofia’s Mexican...
starlocalmedia.com
5 places where you can get great BBQ in Allen
There’s no doubt about it, Texas has some great BBQ. My favorite thing about Texas BBQ is that it can hide in the most unusual places. It might be in the local pit shack; it could be hiding in a Korean or Hawaiian food joint. It might even be a secret sauce at a mom and pop food joint.
starlocalmedia.com
LISD board receives reports on FIRST data, Results Driven Accountability
During the Lewisville ISD Board Meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the board received information regarding the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) from data from the 2020-2021 school year. Paige Meloni, the LISD Chief Financial Officer, gave a report of the data, which is almost two years...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano head football coach Todd Ford resigns
After three seasons leading the Plano football team, head coach Todd Ford is resigning from his position. Plano ISD confirmed Ford's decision on Monday. The coach's tenure with the Wildcats began in March 2020 early into the COVID-19 pandemic and culminated this past season with the program's first playoff appearance since 2017. In Ford's three seasons at Plano, the team posted an overall record of just 7-21 but improved its win total each year.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano City Council addresses public comments policy
The Plano City Council is continuing to workshop its public comments policy to mitigate disruptions during meetings. According to council, a group of individuals have utilized the public comments section of the meeting as an entertainment platform instead of speaking about items pertaining to the community within the council’s control. Plano City Councilmember Shelby Williams said that the use of the council meeting’s public comment section as an entertainment platform is a waste of residents’ time and taxpayer dollars.
starlocalmedia.com
Boise State 'grateful' entering Frisco Bowl vs. North Texas
Some might see the Frisco Bowl as a comedown for Boise State, considering it lost out on a Mountain West Conference title and a chance to play a Power 5 program in a bowl game. However, Broncos coach Andy Avalos says the team's appearance in Saturday night's Frisco Bowl in...
starlocalmedia.com
UPDATE: Scene of single-engine airplane crash cleared; two people in plane in stable condition
UPDATE: Early Tuesday morning, the Carrollton Police Department provided an update on the single-engine airplane crash that occurred on Monday evening. The police states that the pilot and passenger are in stable condition, and no bystanders were injured.
starlocalmedia.com
New Mexico Bowl features high-powered offenses in BYU, SMU
When the football is kicked off in Saturday's New Mexico Bowl between SMU and BYU, the fans in attendance can expect plenty of fireworks -- in the form of points on the scoreboard. The high-powered offenses of SMU Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee and BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake will take...
Comments / 0