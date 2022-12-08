Alex Ovechkin is on the brink of more history, and “The Great One” is keeping a close eye on him. Wayne Gretzky holds the record for the most goals in the history of the NHL with 894. The number has stood for a long time and many believed the record to be an unattainable one to reach. That, of course, was before Ovechkin showed his ability to be one of the very best the game has ever seen — especially when it comes to putting the puck in the back of the net.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 22 HOURS AGO