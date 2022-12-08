Read full article on original website
Wayne Gretzky To Follow Alex Ovechkin If He Nears Goal Record
Alex Ovechkin is on the brink of more history, and “The Great One” is keeping a close eye on him. Wayne Gretzky holds the record for the most goals in the history of the NHL with 894. The number has stood for a long time and many believed the record to be an unattainable one to reach. That, of course, was before Ovechkin showed his ability to be one of the very best the game has ever seen — especially when it comes to putting the puck in the back of the net.
Islanders Lead League In Goal Scoring By Defensemen
The New York Islanders blue line has been getting the job done. The Boston Bruins return home to welcome the Islanders to TD Garden on Tuesday night. The Islanders lead the league in goals scored by defensemen this season. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,”...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Defeats Islanders In Nail-Bitting Shootout
The home dominance just continues for the Boston Bruins who defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 in shootout at TD Garden on Tuesday night. The Bruins improved to 23-4-1 on the season, while the Islanders fell to 17-13-0 on their campaign. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins,...
How ‘Unpredictability’ Led To Linus Ullmark’s Success For Bruins
Linus Ullmark has been stellar all season long for the Bruins and a lot of it has to do with his ability to do anything he can to make the save. Ullmark is 16-1-0 heading into Tuesday night’s matchup with the New York Islanders and has been nothing but lights out for Boston. His 1.78 goals-against average and .941 save percentage both rank first in the NHL among goaltenders.
Six Takeaways From Depleted Patriots’ Gritty Win Over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The New England Patriots withstood a tidal wave of injuries to key players to score a hard-earned victory over the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football,” scoring 20 unanswered points to win 27-13 at State Farm Stadium. The win propelled the 7-6 Patriots back...
Warriors Show Blueprint To Slow Down Celtics’ Historic Offense
The Boston Celtics have generated offense at a historic rate this season with no signs of slowing down. That was until Saturday night when the Golden State Warriors threw the breaks on the Celtics to get the better of Boston in the NBA Finals rematch with a 123-107 win at Chase Center.
Celtics’ Grant Williams Opens Up About Ejection Vs. Warriors
Grant Williams was forced to hit the showers early Saturday night at Chase Center. Williams let his frustration get the best of him in the waning minutes of the Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors. After Boston coach Joe Mazzulla took a timeout and waved the white flag with a little less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Williams punched the basketball into the stands. The fourth-year pro was issued a technical foul and an ejection for his actions.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lines, Pairings
After their three-game West Coast road trip, the Bruins return home to face the New York Islanders. Boston rebounded from a loss to the Arizona Coyotes with a win over the Golden Knights on Sunday. The B’s were down 1-0 to Vegas in the first period but recovered and scored three unanswered goals to take the 3-1 victory. The Bruins faced a tough test on the road, but they will return to TD Garden where the Black and Gold hold a 14-0-1 record — the best home record in the NHL.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Latest Update On David Krejci
The Bruins will try to start their homestand on a high note without David Krejci. Krejci won’t suit up for Boston for the second straight game after suffering a lower-body injury in the Bruins’ 4-3 road loss to the Arizona Coyotes last Friday. The center blocked a shot and missed the final 10 minutes of the first period but returned for the second. Krejci wasn’t showing any noticeable signs of being in pain and played 15:12 against Arizona.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Pokes Fun At Grant Williams’ Pregame Outfit
It appears Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is taking fashion tips from Jayson Tatum. As NBA players tend to do, the two showed off their pregame outfits as they arrived together for Boston’s matchup against the rival Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. Williams wore purple...
Lakers’ Darvin Ham Believes This Player Is ‘Blessing’ For Celtics
The rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers is one that spans decades, which makes it a little surprising when you hear someone from one side be so effusive in their praise of someone on the other team. The Celtics and Lakers are slated to face each other...
Bruins Teammates Wowed By Linus Ullmark’s Vezina-Worthy Start
If anyone says they expected Linus Ullmark to have this kind of start for the Boston Bruins, they are lying. That is by no means a shot at Ullmark, who has been a good goaltender throughout his career and stepped up admirably alongside Jeremy Swayman in the absence of Tuukka Rask in 2021-22. But a Vezina Trophy candidate? Who saw that coming?
Celtics Wrap: Warriors Best Boston In NBA Finals Rematch
In the highly anticipated NBA Finals rematch, the Golden State Warriors ran away from the Boston Celtics with a 123-107 win at Chase Center on Saturday night. With the loss, the Celtics fall to 21-6 while the Warriors creep over the .500 mark with a 14-13 record. full box score...
Patriots Elevate Much-Hyped Draft Pick For Cardinals Game
UPDATE (6:50 P.M. ET): Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone will not play Monday night against the Cardinals despite being elevated from the practice squad hours before kickoff. ORIGINAL STORY: GLENDALE, Ariz. — A much-ballyhooed member of the New England Patriots’ 2021 draft class is set to make his NFL debut Monday...
Patriots Suffer Three Key Injuries In First Quarter Against Cardinals
FOXBORO, Mass. — The injury bug bit the New England Patriots early and often during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Jack Jones all left the Week 14 contest at State Farm Stadium. Stevenson suffered an ankle injury, Parker was evaluated for a concussion and Jones was hobbled by a knee issue. All three were listed as “questionable” to return.
Patriots Injuries: Updates On Devin McCourty, Brenden Schooler
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Patriots won a war of attrition Monday night in Arizona. New England lost receiver DeVante Parker, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and cornerback Jack Jones to injuries during the first half of its eventual 27-13 win over the Cardinals. Parker suffered a concussion; Stevenson attempted to play through an ankle injury before being ruled out and Jones was forced out of the Week 14 contest due to a knee injury that he downplayed after the game.
