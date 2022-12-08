Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Upgrades Planned At Recycle Livingston Facility In City Of Howell
Livingston County’s only non-profit recycling center is getting a much-needed new building and equipment to aid operations. The project at Recycle Livingston is being funded through a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for more than $282,000; $171,000 in matching funds from the Kellogg Foundation; and the non-profit is also contributing roughly $100,000 toward the cost.
Proposed solar plant causes stir in mid-Michigan township
Conway Township is slated for the plant is holding its first public hearing about changing solar energy ordinances.
wemu.org
Why gas prices are plummeting in Washtenaw County and statewide
Gas prices in Washtenaw County and across the state are continuing to tumble. Prices at the pump are down $0.83 just in the past month. AAA says the price at the pump fell $0.20 a gallon this week for the second consecutive week. AAA Michigan spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says the...
Kalamazoo County manufacturing business catches fire
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Firefighters have a commercial fire under control after battling it Monday morning. A fire extended into the roof and walls of a Kalamazoo County business Monday morning. There was a fire in machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, on...
Michigan among three states building EV battery plants with $2.5B federal loan
The Biden administration’s investment into electric vehicles has a new $2.5 billion price tag — and Michigan is getting a slice of it. Three states were chosen to build battery cell production facilities in partnership with Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution.
wtvbam.com
One dead, two injured in Hillsdale County mobile home fire
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A woman lost her life and two other persons were injured Monday morning in a Hillsdale County mobile home fire. The Hillsdale County Sheriffs’ Office says the fire was reported at about 7:45 a.m. in the area of Hudson Road near Lake Avenue.
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County
HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
Member with expiring term appointed to another vacated Chelsea School Board seat
CHELSEA, MI - A member of the Chelsea School Board with an expiring term will serve another two years in an effort to bring stability to the board. Laura Bush, whose term expires at the close of 2022, was selected during the board’s Monday, Dec. 12 meeting to fill the seat of outgoing board member Tammy Lehman, who resigned last month.
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
FBI seen removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
Alert: Oakland County, MI 2023 Roundabouts and Road Construction
Even in winter months, orange barrels are still spotted from lingering road construction projects around Oakland County. 2023 promises to be another year of massive investment by the Road Commission for Oakland County -- $40.3 Million of investment, to be exact. Which roads in Oakland County, Michigan will be repaired...
Wet hay suspected cause of barn fire near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Wet hay stored in a pole barn might have ignited a blaze that brought the whole building down Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said. At about 3:34 p.m. Dec. 7, firefighters from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 8400 block of Seymour Road in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, for a reported barn fire.
Jackson recount disturbance prompts warnings from Michigan AG, SOS
In the first days of a massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3, which state officials hoped to keep calm, tempers have already flared. In Jackson, a couple challengers observing the Prop 3 recount for Blackman and Henrietta townships demanded to touch or inspect election equipment and to see the entire ballot – not just the proposal section, a Michigan Department of State source told MLive.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Detroit News
Plans finally move forward to redevelop Northville Downs. Not everyone is happy
Northville — An ambitious plan to redevelop Northville Downs, a 100-year-old racetrack just south of this Victorian village's downtown, is moving forward with more than 400 housing units planned, along with several parks and commercial space, but some local residents still have concerns. After years of public hearings, the...
2 killed in chain-reaction crash after semis collided head-on on US-23 in Livingston County
A stretch of US-23 in Green Oak Twp. was closed for hours overnight after a semi truck crossed the median and crashed into oncoming traffic, killing at two people.
Man killed in second crash after continuing to drive with airbags deployed from first crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Dundee man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car once then later drove off the roadway and hit a culvert sending his car airborne in a second crash. Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee, was killed Dec. 7 in a crash on S....
WILX-TV
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
