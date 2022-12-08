ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Damon, Casey Affleck to Star in Doug Liman’s ‘The Instigators’

By Etan Vlessing
 5 days ago
Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are set to star in director Doug Liman ’s The Instigators for Apple Original Films.

Damon and Affleck will play two thieves on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes wrong. Damon, Ben Affleck, Jeff Robinov, John Graham and Kevin Walsh will produce the drama that reunites Damon with director Liman after their work on The Bourne Identity franchise.

The pic also reteams Damon, Casey Affleck and Walsh following their collaboration on Manchester by the Sea. The Instigators is based on a script by Chuck Maclean and was developed by Robinov and Graham for Studio 8.

Walsh of The Walsh Company has a multi-year Apple TV+ producing deal. Apple Original Films from Apple Studios has a slate that includes Killers of the Flower Moon , directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Spirited , a musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story that stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer; and Raymond and Ray, a feature headlined by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke.

Other Apple Studios credits include Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, which bows on Apple+ on Dec. 9; Napoleon , from Joaquin Phoenix and director Ridley Scott, and produced by Scott and Oscar nominee Walsh.

Damon, Casey Affleck and Ben Affleck are represented by WME.

