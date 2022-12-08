ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAA Promotes Kate Arenson, Jessica Brown, Sydney Chance, Emmett Gordon, Ron Jordan, Sydney Lipsitz, Peter Morton And Andi Wong To Agent/Executive

By Valerie Complex
 5 days ago
Entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency ( CAA ) today announced that it has promoted eight to agent/executive, including Kate Arenson, Jessica Brown, Sydney Chance, Emmett Gordon, Ron Jordan, Sydney Lipsitz, Peter Morton, and Andi Wong .

Arenson has been elevated to Agent in the Music Touring department. She began her career at CAA as an intern in 2017 and later joined fulltime as an assistant in 2018. She was promoted to a Coordinator role, and entered the Elevate program in 2022. She works with Glass Animals, Leon Bridges, Yoke Lore, Mumford & Sons, The Head and The Heart, and The 502s, among others. Arenson earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing from The University of Alabama. She will be based in New York.

New York-based Jessica Brown, Emmett Gordon, and Peter Morton have been promoted to Executive in CAA Sports Property Sales.  Brown, who works on behalf of clients Major League Baseball, Formula 1, and the Atlanta Braves, joined CAA as a receptionist in 2019. She later served as a mailroom clerk, before joining Property Sales as an assistant in 2020. She was promoted to Coordinator in 2022, and accepted into CAA’s Elevate program shortly thereafter. Brown is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she earned a degree in Chemistry.

Gordon began his career at CAA in 2019 as an assistant to Global Co-Head of CAA Sports Property Sales Rob DeAngelis.  In his new role as Sports Property Sales Executive, Gordon will work on behalf of clients including the LA Clippers, Formula 1, and Riot Games. He graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in Business and Communications.

Morton is Wake Forest University graduate with a degree in Business Enterprise Management, and concentration in Sports Management.  Prior to joining CAA in 2019 as an assistant to Property Sales Executive Adam Sloan, Morton served as a Sponsorship Sales Associate at Fenway Sports Management.  As a Property Sales Executive, he will work on behalf of clients Oracle Red Bull Racing, Formula 1, Riot Games, the Atlanta Braves, United States Tennis Association, and Ryder Cup, among others.

Sydney Chance has been promoted to Executive in Baseball, where she will advise the agency’s MLB clients on their digital media strategies and off-the-field brand architecture. Based in Nashville, Chance began her career at CAA in 2019, serving as a graphic design intern in Baseball, prior to being hired as the departmental assistant later that year. She was accepted into CAA’s Elevate program in June 2021, and promoted to Professional shortly thereafter. Chance graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in Graphic Design.

Based in New York, Jordan has been promoted to Agent in the Music Touring department. He began his career in New York as an intern in 2016 and later joined fulltime in the agency’s mailroom in 2017. He served as an Assistant before being promoted to a Coordinator role, and entered the Elevate program in 2022. He will continue working with ARDN, Jean Deaux, and tobi lou, among others. Jordan earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business and Entertainment from American University’s Kogod School of Business and is an MLT Career Prep Alum.

Lipsitz has been promoted to Executive and Chief of Staff for the Sports Broadcasting department, led by Matt Kramer and Tom Young. Lipsitz joined CAA in 2018 as a mailroom clerk, and later served as an assistant to Kramer and Matt Olson.  She was promoted into CAA’s Elevate program in 2021.  She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Sport Management.

Wong has been promoted to Agent in the Media Finance department, led by Benjamin Kramer and Roeg Sutherland, and will be based in the agency’s Los Angeles office. In her new role, Wong will specialize in the packaging, sourcing financing for, and/or selling the distribution rights to independently financed films. She began her career at CAA as an intern in Media Finance, then joined the department full-time in 2019 as an assistant.  Wong was promoted into CAA Elevate in 2021, and most recently worked for Sutherland. Wong graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2018.

CAA Elevate is the agency’s next-generation training and practical development curriculum with an emphasis on entrepreneurialism, inclusion, curiosity, collaboration, and a growth mindset. Building upon the rich heritage of the agency’s historical Training Program, and reimagined for today’s rapidly changing world, CAA Elevate was designed to cultivate best practices, encourage innovation, foster global strategic-thinking, and nurture the talents of CAA’s agents and executives in training.

Deadline

Georgia Holt Dies: Mother Of Cher, Actress, Model And Singer Was 96

Georgia Holt, best known as Cher’s mother but an actress, model, and singer in her own right, has died. Cher confirmed the death on social media. Holt was 96 and no details on her death were given, although it was previously revealed she was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this year. Cher said she had been “very careful” to avoid exposing her elderly mother to any potential illnesses during the pandemic. “We have a little bubble that we’ve had all this time,” she said. “We wear masks, and there’s not very many of us. It’s my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant....
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Terrence O’Hara Dies: ‘NCIS,‘ ‘Smallville’ & ‘Angel’ TV Director Was 76

Terrence O’Hara, a television director known for his work on shows like NCIS, Smallville and Angel, has died. He was 76. In an Instagram post, O’Hara’s daughter Maddie confirmed the death of her father was Monday, December 5 due to cancer. “I never thought I’d be writing those words— it’s surreal. I’ve always imagined him walking me down the aisle, watching his grandkids grow up, and getting old at the lake with my mom. But cancers a bitch, and his life was cut too short,” she shared. “He’s been quietly battling for the past 5 years, this whole time, directing, working, fighting,...
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick To Exec Produce True-Crime Docuseries ‘Killing County’ For Hulu From ABC News Studios; Nile Cappello Behind ‘Death In The Dorms’

EXCLUSIVE: ABC News Studios is ramping up its slate of true-crime docuseries for Hulu with new projects from the likes of Colin Kaepernick and The Way Down’s Nile Cappello. The streamer will launch three new docuseries from the fledgling production division that was launched last year with plans for 100 hours of programming this year. Three new titles that will air in January are: Killing County, Death in the Dorms and Web of Death. Death in the Dorms, which launches on January 5, tells the true stories of six college students whose lives tragically ended in murder: UCLA’s Andrea DelVesco, University of Florida’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Michael B. Jordan Becomes Part Owner Of English Soccer Team AFC Bournemouth

Actor, producer, and director Michael B. Jordan is now part owner of the English soccer team AFC Bournemouth. A statement from the Premier League club Tuesday morning announced that a deal had closed, finalizing its sale to a partnership led by American businessman Bill Foley and a minority ownership group led by Jordan. Foley is best known as the owner of the NHL franchise Vegas Golden Knights, the first major league professional team in Las Vegas. However, this is Jordan’s first foray into professional sports ownership. AFC Bournemouth has said Foley will assume the role of club Chairman with immediate effect, and he...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Star Zoe Saldana Sets Record Straight About Her Feelings Filming Franchises

Zoe Saldana is clarifying her comments regarding feeling “stuck” in movie franchises like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek. While attending the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, the actor talked to Deadline on the blue carpet where she said she was grateful for the opportunities that the famous directors have given her. “I would love to set the record straight,” she said. “I feel grateful and like the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast. And they resonated with people so much so that we...
Outsider.com

‘Call Me Kat’: How Leslie Jordan’s Character Will Be Written Off the Show

After Leslie Jordan’s final appearance on Call Me Kat, producers Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari reveal what Phil’s fate will be on the show. Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik stars in Call Me Kat, which is currently airing its third season on Fox. A fan favorite on the show has been Leslie Jordan’s endearing Phil, the Kat’s Café head baker. In October, Jordan passed away in a car crash while he was on his way to the Call Me Kat set after suffering from a medical condition. After Jordan’s death, the cast of the hit show decided to take a week-long break to mourn their colleague. Recently, the show aired Jordan’s final episode as Phil.
Deadline

Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards unveiled its nominations Monday. Winners will be announced January 10 in a live, NBC-and Peacock-televised show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.The HFPA-backed Globes’ 10 best picture nominees across its Drama and Comedy/Musical Comedy categories are Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fablemans, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick (Drama) and Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle of Sadness (Comedy/Musical). Related Story Golden Globes Return To NBC Still Tainted By Tinseltown's Distrust Of HFPA Related Story Jerrod Carmichael To Host 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Related...
Deadline

Patti LaBelle Show Stopped By Bomb Threat, Theater Evacuated, Show Postponed

A bomb threat halted a Patti LaBelle concert in Milwaukee Saturday night, with the confused singer hustled off-stage by security in the middle of talking to the audience. The Riverside Theater incident was captured on social media (see below). Two men rushed on stage and grabbed LaBelle, who initially was shocked and exclaimed, “Hold up. Wait!” The audience at first laughed at the incident, thinking it was part of the show. But when the backing musicians also abandoned the stage, that attitude changed to confusion. The house lights came up and the crowd then exited in an orderly fashion. Authorities evacuated everyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Deadline

Elon Musk Tweets “The Woke Mind Virus Is Either Defeated Or Nothing Else Matters” After Being Booed At A Dave Chappelle Show

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk continued his war of words with critics after being booed at length by the audience at a Dave Chappelle show Sunday night in San Francisco. “The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters,” he tweeted Monday morning after facing a tough crowd at a Punchline Comedy Club event at the Chase Center when Chappelle brought him on stage. The boos, and some cheers, followed months of controversy at the social media platform he’s owned since late October and a series of inflammatory Anthony Fauci-bashing tweets by Musk over the weekend, which were applauded...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

James Gunn Says “Superman Is A Huge Priority” & Debunks Rumors Of Where He Stands With Henry Cavill

DC Studios co-head James Gunn is back on Twitter replying to fans and this time he is talking about Superman. The tweets come after news broke that Patty Jenkin’s version of Wonder Woman 3 was not moving forward and that Henry Cavill’s reprisal of the Man of Steel might not be happening. Gunn tweeted the poster of Superman celebrating the premiere “44 years ago” of the 1978 film that starred Christopher Reeve in the titular role. This opened up the forum for comic book fans to ask Gunn about the future of Superman as he works with co-head Peter Safran in...
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: How Brian Tee & Yaya DaCosta Exit NBC Drama Series

SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago Med titled “This Could Be The Start of Something New.” Tonight’s fall finale of NBC’s Chicago Med is bittersweet, as viewers will once again say goodbye to April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), this time alongside her husband Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) as they embark on a new adventure. Related Story 'Chicago Med' Star Brian Tee To Exit After 8 Seasons; Will Return To Direct Related Story How To Watch Golden Globes Nominations Next Week; George & Mayan Lopez To Emcee Early-Morning Unveil Related Story Keke Palmer Reflects On 'SNL' Hosting Debut & Calls...
Deadline

Emily Blunt Recalls The Bold Words Tom Cruise Used After She Cried Due To Heavy 'Edge Of Tomorrow' Costume

Emily Blunt is recalling her time with Tom Cruise on the set of Edge of Tomorrow in 2014 and the bold words he used after she cried over the heavy costume she had to use. Blunt recently opened up about filming the sci-fi film and having to wear an 85-pound costume that not only caused her frustration on the set but also permanently injured her ribs and collarbone. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she explained during an interview with...
Deadline

'The Cleaning Lady' Bosses On 'Resetting The Board' With 2 Key Deaths And A New Mission For Thony In Season 2 Finale

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady came to a close Monday night with a two-part finale that killed two key characters and left Thony (Elodie Yung) to pick up the pieces. Despite warnings to stay away from Robert Kamdar (Naveen Andrews) as the FBI closed in on him, Thony once again took matters into her own hands. While Arman (Adan Canto) was eventually able to take him down, FBI agent Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson) was also killed in the process — disintegrating Thony’s connection to law...
Deadline

'SNL': Martin Short & Steve Martin On Being Like Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Plus Selena Gomez Crashes Monologue

Steve Martin and Martin Short returned to Saturday Night Live to co-host the NBC sketch show. The comedic duo has fronted the late-night program on multiple occasions but it was Martin that has now hosted a whopping 16 times. Watch the full monologue in the video posted above. The pair was self-deprecating and at one point compared themselves to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with Short delivering the punchline saying they are like them because “no one is rooting for us but you’ll tune in to watch anyway.” Short then joked about the cast loving Martin saying that behind his back they were...
Deadline

'Harry & Meghan' Becomes Netflix's Biggest Documentary Debut Ever

Audiences are clamoring for more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s departure from the Royal Family. The first three episodes of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan premiered last week to 81.55M hours viewed. The series, which debuted on December 8, now holds the title of most hours viewed across any Netflix documentary title in a premiere week. Harry & Meghan also debuted at No. 2 on Netflix’s English-language TV charts and appears in the Top 10 in 85 countries. Volume 2 of Harry & Meghan hits the streamer on Thursday. Related Story ‘Wednesday’ Thrashes ‘The Crown’ On Netflix In The UK Related Story 'Ginny...
Deadline

Paul Silas Dies: College Basketball Hall Of Famer, NBA Coach And All-Star Was 79

Paul Silas, who won three NBA championships and was a College Basketball Hall of Famer, died Sunday at age 79, his family confirmed. No cause of death was revealed. “We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “Paul’s lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family.” Silas coached the San Diego Clippers for three years, then spent a decade as an assistant coach. He returned to the top seat...
Deadline

50 Cent Jokingly Uses Arrest Of ‘BMF’ Star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr To Promote Show’s Season 2 Return

Never shying away from a promo opportunity, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson got in a plug for the Season 2 premiere date of Starz’s drama series BMF in a light-hearted Instagram post trolling the show’s lead actor Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Flenory Jr. stars as his father, Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory in BMF, which is executive produced by Jackson. Flenory Jr. was arrested at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Tuesday after a gun was found in his luggage, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Flenory Jr., who did not have a carry permit was taken into custody and...
Deadline

Johnny Knoxville, Mo Amer & Kate Upton Board Lije Sarki’s Sober Living Comedy ‘Sweet Dreams’

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Knoxville (Reboot), Mo Amer (Mo) and Kate Upton (The Other Woman) will topline the indie comedy Sweet Dreams, from writer-director Lije Sarki. Additional cast set for the pic includes actor-comedians Bobby Lee (Reservation Dogs), Theo Von and Jay Mohr (The Cleaning Lady), as well as GaTa (Dave), Brian Van Holt (Joe vs. Carole), Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), Adam Faison (Hellraiser) and Shakewell. Drawing on Sarki’s personal experience with sobriety, Sweet Dreams follows Morris (Knoxville) as he navigates his way through a mandatory stay at Sweet Dreams sober living. In an attempt to get his life...
Deadline

Stuart Margolin Dies: ‘The Rockford Files’ Two-Time Emmy Winner Was 82

Stuart Margolin, who won back-to-back Emmys for his recurring role as Evelyn “Angel” Martin in The Rockford Files and racked up more than 120 career screen credits, died today, his stepson Max Martini said on social media. He was 82. In an Instagram post (see it below), Bosch: Legacy regular Martini wrote: “A profoundly gifted step-father that was always there with love and support for his family. RIP Pappy. Keep ‘em cold.” He did not provide a cause of death or other details. Margolin won Emmys in 1979 and 1980 for the respective fifth and sixth seasons of NBC’s The Rockford...
Deadline

‘The Sea Beast’ Director Chris Williams On Using A “Classic Style, But Contemporary Ideas” For The Animated Action-Adventure

After 25 years of working in Disney animation, director Chris Williams decided that Netflix was the right place to finally make the animated action-adventure he always dreamed of with The Sea Beast. The film follows Jacob (Karl Urban), a hunter of sea monsters, and Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator), a young stowaway, as they join the crew of the Inevitable and embark on a hunt for the elusive Red Bluster. The pair soon discover that the beasts are not as sinister as they are rumored to be, which causes Jacob to grapple with the idea of what it truly means to be a...
Deadline

Deadline

