bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul slams Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282

Jake Paul has slammed Dana White following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282. UFC 282 took place this past Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The lightweight co-main event featured Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA). It was a controversial unanimous decision win for ‘The Baddy’ that has everyone talking. With the win, the Brit remains undefeated in the UFC.
bjpenndotcom

Glover Teixeira reacts after receiving vacant light heavyweight title fight against Jamahal Hill at UFC 283

Glover Teixeira has thanked the universe after being awarded the next shot at the vacant light heavyweight title in Brazil at UFC 283 next month. Teixeira was in attendance this past weekend at UFC 282, which saw Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev go toe-to-toe in the main event for his former light heavyweight championship. Having been promised to face the winner, Teixeira was eager to sit cageside to get a closer glimpse at the man who he would challenge next.
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett reacts to criticism over his UFC 282 win against Jared Gordon: “It’s annoying me a lot”

Paddy Pimblett is aware of the criticism following his unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon and he’s responded. Pimblett and Gordon shared the Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout went the distance and Pimblett earned scores of 29-28 from all three judges at Octagon side. The general consensus is that the judges got this one wrong. Of the 24 media members who sent in their score totals to MMADecisions.com, only one had Pimblett winning the fight.
bjpenndotcom

Justin Gaethje accuses Dave Portnoy of slander following claims that he was hanging out with “warlord” Ramzan Kadyrov

Justin Gaethje has gone after Barstool’s Dave Portnoy after it was claimed that he visited Chechnya at the invitation of Ramzan Kadyrov. The presence of Dave Portnoy as a fan of both Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann has rubbed some people the wrong way. However, it’s nothing in comparison to the impact Ramzan Kadyrov has had on mixed martial arts.
bjpenndotcom

VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282

It’s safe to say that commentator Joe Rogan was among those shocked at the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday. The co-main event featured the highly-anticipated return of Paddy Pimblett. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, the Liverpool native has already grown into a massive star. His partnerships with companies such as Barstool Sports have helped boost his star power even further.
bjpenndotcom

Jamahal Hill reveals Anthony Smith will help him train for Glover Teixeira fight at UFC 283: “All the credit goes to him”

UFC light-heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill will be bringing an interesting name into his training camp. ‘Sweet Dreams’ has been out of action since a knockout victory over Thiago Santos in August. Following that win, Hill was scheduled to face Anthony Smith in March. The pair were expected to headline a Fight Night main event, but that will no longer happen.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 282 Bonus Report: Eleven fighters take home an extra $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC 282 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Tonight’s highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight proved to be a grueling twenty-five-minute affair. Jan Blachowicz found a ton of success with his kicks in the early rounds, battering Magomed Ankalaev’s front leg on frequent occasion. However, the Russian standout would begin to turn the tide in his favor in the championship rounds, utilizing a strong grappling gameplan to overwhelm the Pole. After five rounds of back-and-forth action the fight went to the judges’ scorecards for decision. The ruling was a split draw.
bjpenndotcom

Magomed Ankalaev issues statement on his split draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282: “It’s hard to describe the words”

Magomed Ankalaev still can’t believe he isn’t the new UFC light heavyweight champion. Ankalaev was fighting Jan Blachowicz for the vacant belt at UFC 282, and when the fight ended, many thought the Russian would be declared the new champ. However, the judges scored it as a split draw and now, after a couple of days, Ankalaev has taken to Instagram to release a lengthy statement.
bjpenndotcom

Sean Strickland reacts to Josh Thomson’s recent criticism of UFC President Dana White: “Dana is a business man and we are the cattle”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has reacted to Josh Thomson’s recent criticism of Dana White. It’s been an eventful few days for the UFC president, mainly due to their pay-per-view offering last Saturday. Both of the top two bouts on UFC 282 in Las Vegas were highly controversial. In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett eeked out a decision victory over Jared Gordon. That’s despite many believing ‘The Baddy’ deserved his first loss in the promotion.
bjpenndotcom

UFC President Dana White discusses the ongoing betting investigation involving James Krause: “I’m not worried at all”

UFC President Dana White is showing no concern about an ongoing betting investigation including James Krause. Krause has come under fire after Darrick Minner’s UFC Vegas 64 loss to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. Minner is coached by Krause, who has openly admitted to betting on fights. Suspicion grew after Minner went from being a slight betting underdog in the fight to Nuerdanbieke becoming a sudden -420 favorite. Initially, it appeared Minner suffered a knee injury during the fight, but news of his issue was allegedly leaked by his camp just hours before the bout.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

