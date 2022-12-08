Glover Teixeira has thanked the universe after being awarded the next shot at the vacant light heavyweight title in Brazil at UFC 283 next month. Teixeira was in attendance this past weekend at UFC 282, which saw Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev go toe-to-toe in the main event for his former light heavyweight championship. Having been promised to face the winner, Teixeira was eager to sit cageside to get a closer glimpse at the man who he would challenge next.

1 DAY AGO