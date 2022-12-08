ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Hunters Season 2 Teaser, Sweet Life Axed at HBO Max and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1TZb_0jc7JjbO00

Hunters is on a mission to take down Adolf Hitler in a newly released teaser for the Prime Video drama’s second and final season, premiering with all episodes on Friday, Jan. 13.

The Season 1 finale revealed that, in the series’ alternative-history universe, the German dictator and his wife, Eva Braun (aka the Colonel, played by Lena Olin), were alive and well and living in South America. Further, they were in the process of planning a Fourth Reich that would take root in America. German actor Udo Kier (Denmark’s The Kingdom ) will play Hitler in Season 2, which also welcomes new addition Jennifer Jason Leigh ( Atypical ).

“Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters, ” per the official synopsis.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO Max has cancelled the Issa Rae-created reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports.

* Archie Panjabi ( The Good Wife ) has joined the Hulu limited series Under the Bridge , based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Hulu’s animated comedy Koala Man , featuring the voices of Michael Cusack, Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, Jemaine Clement and Demi Lardner, will premiere Monday, Jan. 9.

* Apple TV+ has picked up the drama series Firebug , about a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator (played by Taron Egerton) as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.

* My Next Guest With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be released Monday, Dec. 12 on Netflix; watch a first look:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

TVLine

Chicago Fire Bosses Talk Bringing Back [Spoiler] to 'Wreck Some Lives'

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Here comes trouble! On Wednesday’s Chicago Fire fall finale, an incident between Carver and a city employee during a rescue call sparked an IAD investigation. But even more shocking than the grenade that detonated at the end of the episode, leaving Carver and Stella’s lives in jeopardy, was who strode into Firehouse 51 earlier in the hour to question Carver: It was Violet’s disgraced former paramedic partner Emma (played by Caitlin Carver), who is now somehow working for IAD! (With an episode title like “Nemesis,” maybe we should...
TVLine

The Voice Finale: Season 22's Winner Is Obviously, Probably, Maybe Gonna Be…

This time last year, it was as easy to predict the winner of The Voice as it was to guess that spring would follow winter. But Season 22 has proven to be a whole other animal. Jaws dropped on Tuesday, when Team Blake Shelton’s fine-but-not-phenomenal Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape made the Final Five, and Team John Legend’s demonstrably more skilled Kim Cruse and Parijita Bastola were eliminated along with Team Gwen Stefani’s last remaining member, powerhouse Justin Aaron. Bryce and Brayden didn’t even have to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save with Team Legend showstopper Omar Jose Cardona. (Read the...
TVLine

The Resident Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Nic's Dad Returns to Chastain — But Can He Ever Reconcile With Conrad?

Sure, time heals all wounds — but The Resident‘s Kyle Nevin might need an eternity to make things right with his former son-in-law. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s fall finale of the Fox drama (8/7c), in which Corbin Bernsen reprises his role as the late Nic Nevin’s father. We last saw Kyle in the harrowing Season 5 episode “The Long and Winding Road,” where Nic ultimately died of a head injury, and a heartbroken Kyle blamed Conrad for not trying harder to save Nic. As the clip above confirms, Kyle and Conrad haven’t had any contact since that day,...
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
CBS News

The CW network sets midseason premiere dates for returning favorites

Hit Dramas "Walker" and "Walker Independence" Return on Thursday, January 12, 2023. New Episodes of "Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars" and "World's Funniest Animals" Premiere on Saturday, January 14, 2023. "The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards" Hosted by Chelsea Handler Airs Live on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Alternative Series...
Men's Health

'The Witcher' Boss Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill's Surprise Exit

The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher fandom collectively gasped in October when it was announced that leading man Henry Cavill would leave the Netflix series after the third season, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over as Geralt of Rivia.
TODAY.com

‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know

The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

Legendary Cancelled After 3 Seasons as HBO Max Purge Continues

HBO Max has dropped the ball, cancelling the voguing competition series Legendary after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed. This is HBO Max’s second unscripted cancellation in two days, following Monday’s axing of FBoy Island. It’s also the latest in a long list of HBO Max casualties triggered by the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, joining original series Made for Love, Raised by Wolves and Gordita Chronicles and the Batgirl movie (we have a full roundup of the bloodletting here.) Premiering in May 2020, Legendary pitted more than a half-dozen voguing houses against each other via a series of balls. Dashaun Wesley was the Master of Ceremonies,...
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022

December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30

As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
TVLine

TV Judge Mills Lane Dead at 85

Mills Lane, who parlayed his fame as a boxing referee into his own daytime court show, has died at the age of 85. His son Tommy confirmed the news to the Reno Gazette Journal; Lane suffered a debilitating stroke in 2002 and was in hospice care for the past week. A boxer in his youth who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Lane worked as a prosecutor in Nevada, later becoming a district attorney and judge while moonlighting as a boxing referee. Lane oversaw some of the biggest heavyweight fights of the ’80s and ’90s, including the infamous 1997 title bout...
NEVADA STATE
TVLine

TVLine Items: Hugh Grant Joins Winslet Series, Miss Universe to Roku and More

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) is headed back to HBO for another prestige drama: The actor will appear in a guest-starring role in the limited series The Palace, starring and executive-produced by Kate Winslet, our sister site Variety reports. The Palace chronicles one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Details about Grant’s character are not currently available. Grant previously starred opposite Nicole Kidman in the limited series The Undoing for HBO. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * The Roku Channel will be the exclusive English-language broadcast partner for the 71st Miss Universe...
LOUISIANA STATE
TVLine

SVU’s Kelli Giddish Shares the (Surprising) Reason Behind Her Exit

The day after her final Law & Order: SVU episode aired, Kelli Giddish is speaking out about what precipitated her exit from NBC’s long-running procedural. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish tells our sister site Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.” She adds: “I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what’s going on in my personal life and in Rollins’, there’s a lot of joy to...
TVLine

Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 After Driving Record Paramount+ Sign-Ups

Forget everything you’ve been told. Crime does pay — at least for Paramount+’s Tulsa King, which has been renewed for Season 2 after just three outings. The renewal comes after the Sylvester Stallone-led mob drama helped drive the largest number of new Paramount+ sign-ups in a single day. Tulsa King streams new episodes on Paramount+ every Sunday, but its premiere episode’s Nov. 13 “simulcast” on Paramount Network drew 3.7 million total viewers, besting the linear viewership for HBO’s House of the Dragon debut — and thus making it the year’s biggest series premiere across cable. Series creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) serves as executive...
Decider.com

Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
TVLine

Night Court: Dan Fielding Towers Over Melissa Rauch's Judge Abby Stone in NBC Sequel — 2023 FIRST LOOK

In his latest battle with a Judge Stone, Night Court‘s Dan Fielding certainly has a height advantage. As part of our 2023 First Look series, TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at NBC’s continuation of the hit ’80s courtroom comedy, with The Big Bang Theory‘s Melissa Rauch starring as Judge Abby Stone (the daughter of the original series’ Judge Harry Stone) and John Larroquette returning as slick attorney Dan Fielding. In the photo above, Dan is casting a skeptical — maybe even disgusted — look in Abby’s direction as they stand in what looks a lot like Harry’s old judge’s chambers....
TVLine

SVU's Mariska Hargitay Breaks Silence on Co-Star Kelli Giddish's Exit

Law & Order: SVU‘s Benson and Rollins had a tearful goodbye in Thursday’s Fall finale. And just after the episode ended, Mariska Hargitay posted a tribute to her co-star Kelli Giddish, who is exiting the series. “Kelli, I’ve loved acting, learning, growing, talking, laughing and crying with you,” Hargitay posted to Instagram. “I’ve loved watching your achingly beautiful performances. I’ve loved watching our friendship deepen and grow and blossom. I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I will miss you so much. You have my respect, my gratitude and my love forever.” She signed off, “xo M.” View...
TVLine

Love Life Cancelled at HBO Max

And just like that, TVLine has another contender for TV’s Best Two-Season Shows. Love Life has been cancelled at HBO Max, TVLine has confirmed. The news comes more than a year after the release of the Season 2 finale, which dropped Nov. 11, 2021. Each season of the rom-com anthology followed a different protagonist on a journey from their first love to their last. In Season 1, executive producer Anna Kendrick starred as lovelorn Darby Carter. Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére and Nick Thune co-starred. Though Darby’s happy ending came in Season 1’s finale, Kendrick reprised Darby the following season, which...
