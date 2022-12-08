Read full article on original website
Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos
"This year is the best year yet and I’m thankful for YOU for being apart of it all," Heather Rae El Moussa, who is currently pregnant, wrote in an Instagram video for Thanksgiving Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are feeling especially grateful this Thanksgiving! The Flippin' El Moussas couple — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — celebrated the holiday by sharing respective videos on Instagram, in which they expressed their gratitude. "I have so much to be thankful for this year- most...
Viola Davis' Daughter Genesis, 12, Looks All Grown Up in Photo with Actress at Awards Dinner
Viola Davis and husband Julian Tennon smiled alongside daughter Genesis, 12, at the event, where the actress was an honoree Viola Davis is sharing more of her special achievements with the ones she loves most. On Sunday night, Davis' whole family was in attendance at the Public Counsel's Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner, where the actress was being honored with the titular award. The 57-year-old posed with husband Julian Tennon and their daughter, 12-year-old Genesis, for press photos ahead of the event. The entire family looked stylish at the...
Patrick Dempsey Spontaneously Shaves Off His Signature Hair for DIY Buzz Cut: 'Change Is Good'
Patrick Dempsey ditched his famed hair for a new ‘do — and his beauty expert wife, Jillian, tells PEOPLE all about the transformation Patrick Dempsey is heading into the new year with a new look. The Disenchanted star, famed for his foxy salt-and-pepper strands, welcomed in a major change in the style department on Sunday with a buzz cut that he actually barbered himself at home. In an Instagram video shared by his makeup artist and hairstylist wife, Jillian Dempsey, the Emmy nominee, 56, is seen cleaning up the...
My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara
Watch: Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Mourns Death of His Mom. Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.
'90 Day' : Debbie's Doubts About Canada Grow as Colt's Wife Says She 'Gained a Son' Without His Mom Around
Debbie Johnson has been happily living life in Canada with boyfriend Tony — but she still has some reservations about staying. During Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Debbie confirmed she's still gladly living in The Great White North. But concerns about her Visa are on the horizon, as well as her own emotions regarding most of her life at home being in storage.
After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce
A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
New Mom Furious After Husband 'Abandons' Her and Baby for Wedding Abroad
Is there ever a justifiable reason for a father to take off without his wife and child?. Taking care of a newborn child is a challenge for anyone, and it's understandable why just about every parent would like to have a mini vacation to get away and unwind.
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
Bruce Willis is father to five daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer with ex Demi Moore and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Heming Willis Bruce Willis is surrounded by the love of his blended family this holiday season. On Tuesday, the Die Hard actor, 67, appeared in a Christmas family photo shared by close friend and ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 —...
Watch the Tense Moment Tori Roloff Tells Zach He 'Never Gives Her Credit' for Her Load as a Mom
Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are having a playful conversation that takes a turn as Tori expresses feeling a lack of validation of her hard work from her husband Tori Roloff feels built for mom life, but she has her limits. In an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of Little People, Big World, the mom of three discusses an overwhelming day of parenting with husband Zach Roloff in what started as a playful conversation before things become tense between the spouses. Tori and Zach share sons Josiah, 7 months, and Jackson,...
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Embrace During Sunny Starbucks Run
The newlyweds were photographed sharing a hug in Santa Monica on Friday Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making time for each other — and for coffee! On Friday, the newlyweds stopped for a Starbucks in Santa Monica, where they were seen embracing one another along the sidewalk, frappuccino in hand. It was a switch from Affleck's usual coffee run at Dunkin', a brand the Massachusetts-raised actor, 50, has been loyal to for decades. For the casual outing, he sported a flannel plaid button-down and dark pants paired with...
See How Christina Hall Transformed Pre-Teen Daughter Taylor's Bedroom: 'Coming Together'
Christina Hall shares her 12-year-old daughter with ex Tarek El Moussa Christina Hall is showing off her 12-year-old daughter's chic new space. On Saturday, the Christina in the Country star shared some glimpses of daughter Taylor's bedroom, which the HGTV personality has been doing some redecorating work on. The tween's space looks neat and peaceful in neutrals, with her name in big trendy lettering on the wall. "Taylor's room coming together 💕," the mom of three, 39, captioned the Instagram Reel. "She wanted white chevron walls with a swinging...
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Red Christmas Trees as She Teases Her Holiday Decor
As she prepares for her first Christmas with husband Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian teased her 205 million Instagram followers with glimpses of her holiday decor Kourtney Kardashian is dreaming of a red Christmas. On Friday, the Kardashians star, 43, debuted her Calabasas home's Christmas decor on her Instagram Story, unveiling a small indoor forest of red Christmas trees posted on both sides of the house's panoramic backdoor. The post comes as she prepares to celebrate her first Christmas with husband Travis Barker as newlyweds after tying the knot...
Ree Drummond and Husband Ladd Are Preparing for an 'Empty Nest' as Son Todd Soon Heads to College
"Friends, wish us luck," the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond joked Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd Drummond are preparing for an "empty nest." On Wednesday, the Pioneer Woman, 53, shared a quick selfie with her husband, 53, on Instagram while taking an evening walk. "Ladd and I are actively trying to establish new activities together as the empty nest approaches," she wrote. "So we take evening walks now!" She jokes the two have only been taking walks together for "the past two evenings," but she was too excited to share...
Tori Spelling Says 'Blended Is Better' After Jack McDermott Claims His Mom Created Family 'Strain'
Tori Spelling's comment about her blended family comes days after stepson Jack criticized his mother, Mary Jo Eustace, for her comments about them Tori Spelling is always excited for an occasion to celebrate her family. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum stepped out on Saturday night with her whole family to enjoy an annual holiday tradition, seeing Disney On Ice. Sharing photos from the outing on Instagram Sunday, the mom of five praised the special time with her family. "Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family," she captioned the photo,...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pose for Family Selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 'Big Win for Us'
"We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery," Chrissy Teigen captioned photos with husband John Legend and their kids on Instagram Chrissy Teigen and her family are kicking off the holiday season. On Monday, the model shared a series of photos from her family outing at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, including a family snap of herself, husband John Legend and their kids Luna Simone, 6, and 4-year-old Miles Theodore with Santa and Mrs. Claus. "A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for...
Priyanka Chopra Snaps Photo with Daughter Malti as Baby Points to a Chanel Ad: 'Oh Boy!'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her 11-month-old daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas already have a little fashionista on their hands! Over the weekend, the Quantico star, 40, shared a funny selfie on her Instagram Story of her and her 11-month-old daughter Malti as the infant is engrossed in a Chanel magazine ad. As Chopra Jonas looks at the camera for the selfie, baby Malti sits on her mom's lap with the magazine propped open as she points to the print couture ad. The new mom wears a...
90 Day's Ed and Liz Clash as He Makes Clear What Will 'Never Be OK' and Tells Her 'I Want a Wife'
When Liz was offered partner at her place of employment, Ed expressed concern that the long hours that would take away from their life together Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods thought they'd ironed out their biggest relationship issues — until Liz was offered a promotion at work. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz, 29, told Ed, 57, that she was offered the role of partner at the restaurant she manages. However, Ed wasn't endorsing the new job, as it...
Kylie and Kendall Jenner Visit the Aspen Bar Where 'RHOBH' Tequila Drama Took Place: 'All Love'
Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila sparked drama between 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna Kendall Jenner is weighing in on #tequilagate. The 818 Tequila founder, whose liquor brand was at the center of a fight during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, made light of the drama during a trip to Aspen. In a TikTok posted on Sunday, Kendall and Kylie Jenner visited the Aspen store where Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton's tequila tension started. The Jenner sisters recorded the video...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Happily Dances with Baby Bump on Display in Vibrant TikTok: Watch
Keke Palmer, 29, announced her exciting pregnancy news on Dec. 3 during her Saturday Night Live monologue Keke Palmer is glowing as she prepares to welcome her first baby. The Nope actress, 29, recently shared a new TikTok where she joyfully dances on a sidewalk in front of a parked car as the O'Jays track "Used Ta Be My Girl" plays in the background. The expecting actress looks radiant as she wears a green form-fitting mini dress with ruched sides with a baby pink hoodie over it, pairing the look with Gucci sneakers. Palmer's...
