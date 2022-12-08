Read full article on original website
Myhighplains.com
Tainted formula leads to Michigan baby’s early cancer diagnosis
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The parents of a baby girl in West Michigan say the large baby formula recall earlier this year may have saved her life. Fifteen-month-old Mariah Pearl is Jared and Mary Ritsema’s rainbow baby. After a miscarriage, the couple had given up on the idea of having a child together. Then they found out Mariah was on the way.
Oregon governor commutes all 17 of state’s death sentences
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state’s 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, a Democrat with less than a...
Texas’ wildest animal encounters of 2022: Gators, bobcats and bees, oh deer!
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some of the wildest moments in the news in 2022 featured wildlife coming into contact with people across Texas. In early May, the Associated Press reported that a 2-year-old child was hospitalized after being mauled by a coyote in Dallas. The child had been on the family’s front porch, in a neighborhood just north of White Rock Lake.
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
