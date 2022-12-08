ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

COVID in Pa. weekly update, Dec. 8: Cases rise again

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, there were 13,700 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:

  • Nov. 30 — 2,960
  • Dec. 1 — 2,420
  • Dec. 2 — 2,042
  • Dec. 3 — 1,294
  • Dec. 4 — 1,007
  • Dec. 5 — 2,125
  • Dec. 6 — 1,852

The total number of new cases this past week is up about 31% from the number reported the previous week when there were 10,489 new cases reported between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29 (as of DOH data from Nov. 30).

How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks grim

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 was 10.9%, according to the DOH. This is higher than the previous week’s positivity rate of 9.9% (Nov. 23-29). Eight Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and two had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,264 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 154 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are down by 5 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 8 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Dec. 1.

According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 48,527, which is 140 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Dec. 1.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool , which is updated on Thursdays, Franklin, Juniata, and Mifflin counties had a medium COVID-19 community level, and the rest of the counties in the Midstate were at a low community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

County Positivity Rate
Perry 16.8%
Cumberland 16.7%
Dauphin 14.6%
Lebanon 12.0%
Franklin 11.8%
York 11.5%
Mifflin 11.4%
Lancaster 11.0%
Juniata 9.0%
Adams 8.4%
Statewide average: 10.9% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 7, 65.7% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 75% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard .

Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 12.4% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 6 months

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker , 81.9% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Dec. 8.

A total of 25,048,437 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 7, according to the DOH.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.

