COVID in Pa. weekly update, Dec. 8: Cases rise again
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, there were 13,700 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows:
- Nov. 30 — 2,960
- Dec. 1 — 2,420
- Dec. 2 — 2,042
- Dec. 3 — 1,294
- Dec. 4 — 1,007
- Dec. 5 — 2,125
- Dec. 6 — 1,852
The total number of new cases this past week is up about 31% from the number reported the previous week when there were 10,489 new cases reported between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29 (as of DOH data from Nov. 30).How bad is the flu in Pa. this year? CDC map looks grim
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 was 10.9%, according to the DOH. This is higher than the previous week’s positivity rate of 9.9% (Nov. 23-29). Eight Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, and two had a below-average percent positivity.
There are currently 1,264 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 154 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit, according to DOH data. Hospitalizations are down by 5 people since last week, and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased by 8 patients since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from Dec. 1.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
abc27 Evening Newsletter
According to the DOH, the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 48,527, which is 140 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of Dec. 1.
According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels tool , which is updated on Thursdays, Franklin, Juniata, and Mifflin counties had a medium COVID-19 community level, and the rest of the counties in the Midstate were at a low community level.
MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES
MOST RECENT 7 DAYS
Nov. 30 – Dec. 6
|County
|Positivity Rate
|Perry
|16.8%
|Cumberland
|16.7%
|Dauphin
|14.6%
|Lebanon
|12.0%
|Franklin
|11.8%
|York
|11.5%
|Mifflin
|11.4%
|Lancaster
|11.0%
|Juniata
|9.0%
|Adams
|8.4%
As of Dec. 7, 65.7% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 75% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard .
Also according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 12.4% of Pennsylvanians of all ages have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 6 months
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker , 81.9% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have fully completed their primary series of vaccines according to data checked on Dec. 8.
A total of 25,048,437 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 7, according to the DOH.
Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.
Comments / 5