Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The History of Handel's Messiah which will be presented at Parkway Church on December 13Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker RestaurantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Hokies offer local '24 RB Peyton Lewis
The Virginia Tech staff has once again reached into their own backyard to extend a new Class of 2024 scholarship offer. Salem (VA) junior running back Peyton Lewis reported a scholarship offer from the Hokies on Friday. Brad Glenn extended the scholarship offer. “I feel very accomplished because I’ve always...
Richmond RB Jeremiah Coney flips to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech has continued to recruit the footprint with another in-state verbal commitment for Hokies. The latest commitment comes from Richmond (VA) Hermitage three-star running back Jeremiah Coney. Coney originally committed to Appalachian State in the summer but has flipped his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech as the Early Signing...
techlunchpail.com
Three-Star RB Jeremiah Coney Flips From Appalachian State to Virginia Tech
Three-star RB Jeremiah Coney announced today that he has flipped his commitment from Appalachian State to Virginia Tech following an official visit to Blacksburg. Coney is the 21st of 22 commits in the 2023 class for Virginia Tech and the 11th in-state commitment this cycle. He chose the Hokies over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Maryland, Virginia, JMU, and others plus Iowa had shown interest recently and even had an in-home visit with him.
Virginia Tech Snags Three Commitments in One Day, and More!
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest developments in Virginia Tech recruiting, including names like William Watson III, Ayden Greene, and more!
Virginia Tech is the first P5 offer for 2024 RB Tyler Mason
Mount Airy (NC) Class of 2024 running back Tyler Mason picked up his third scholarship offer on Saturday evening when he landed a Power Five tender from the Virginia Tech Hokies. Virginia Tech joins Appalachian State and Campbell on his early offer list. “I like it,” Mason said. “A lot...
State championship MVP Tyler Mason offered by Virginia Tech after title game
Mount Airy, N.C. — Hours after winning the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state championship and being named the most valuable player of the championship game, Mount Airy junior Tyler Mason received an offer from Virginia Tech. Mason announced the news on his Twitter page, noting that it...
WSLS
Youth football team brings home national championship
ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today. The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke. On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship. The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back...
wfxrtv.com
Christiansburg High School Football coaches mentor former players to become coaches
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — The Christiansburg High School football program has continued to produce phenomenal talent on the field – but what about on the sidelines. When we talk about football we tend to focus on the players – but what about the coaches. over at Christiansburg High School – some of them are one in the same.
Gallery: State Champion Mavericks open with win over Bland, Va.
Narrows, Va. – A shorthanded James Monroe team opened its title defense Friday with a 71-52 win over Bland, Va. in the Narrows Holliday Tournament at Narrows. Eli Allen scored 27 points while Josh Burks pitched in 15 and Collin Fox added 10. David Boone led Narrows with 13...
wfxrtv.com
Girls High School Basketball – Martinsville vs. Franklin County – 2022 Roy Stanley Memorial Basketball Shootout
SALEM, VA(WFXR) — The Franklin County Eagles beat the Martinsville Bulldogs 68-16 in girls basketball in the 2022 Roy Stanley Basketball Shootout. The annual event honors Roy’s legacy and the impact he made on the local sports community. Roy Stanley spent 30 years as a sportscaster for WDBJ-TV. Roy passed away suddenly due to cancer in 2002. Proceeds benefit Salem Kiwanis supported community organizations and projects.
Salem, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Salem. The George Wythe High School football team will have a game with Riverheads High School on December 10, 2022, 09:00:00. The Central High School - Woodstock football team will have a game with Graham High School on December 10, 2022, 13:30:00.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – George Wythe Maroons
WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators in the Class 3 state finals Saturday at Noon at Salem Stadium in Salem. Friday Night Blitz VHSL Class 1 Finals Preview – …. WYTHEVILLE, VA(WFXR) — The George Wythe Maroons take on the Riverheads Gladiators...
WSLS
Virginia Tech professor discusses Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Now that WNBA Star Brittney Griner has been released, many legislators and people in the sports industry are reacting and sharing their excitement and concerns moving forward. Associate Professor, David Bieri with the School of Public and International Affairs said this is good news. Biere said...
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia
Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
Echoes of the Past: Wood Wins MeadWestvaco Christmas Card Contest
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 12, 1923 99 Years Ago Christmas Seal Receipts To Be Spent Locally All receipts from the sale of Christmas Seals in the county, will be spent here in Alleghany, according to Mrs. C.P. Jones, chairman of the campaign. Fifty-five percent of the receipts will be used...
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
cardinalnews.org
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards
Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards, 91, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born August 9, 1931, near Belspring, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Abie M. and Mary Myers Nester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isom Talmage (Curly) Edwards and her siblings, James Milton Nester, Howard E. Nester and Mary (Lois) Morehead. She was a graduate of Dublin High School and retired from Radford Pipe Shop Employees Federal Credit Union. Edith was a lifelong, faithful member of Belspring United Methodist Church.
WSLS
Early week breaks of sun (finally) precede Thursday rain, ice threat
ROANOKE, Va. – After eight days in a row of mostly cloudy to overcast conditions, Monday offers up some much needed change in the form of Vitamin D. Despite the return of sunshine, we’ll be seasonably cold with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. Tuesday will be...
247Sports
65K+
Followers
406K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0