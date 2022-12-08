ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Hokies offer local '24 RB Peyton Lewis

The Virginia Tech staff has once again reached into their own backyard to extend a new Class of 2024 scholarship offer. Salem (VA) junior running back Peyton Lewis reported a scholarship offer from the Hokies on Friday. Brad Glenn extended the scholarship offer. “I feel very accomplished because I’ve always...
Richmond RB Jeremiah Coney flips to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has continued to recruit the footprint with another in-state verbal commitment for Hokies. The latest commitment comes from Richmond (VA) Hermitage three-star running back Jeremiah Coney. Coney originally committed to Appalachian State in the summer but has flipped his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech as the Early Signing...
Three-Star RB Jeremiah Coney Flips From Appalachian State to Virginia Tech

Three-star RB Jeremiah Coney announced today that he has flipped his commitment from Appalachian State to Virginia Tech following an official visit to Blacksburg. Coney is the 21st of 22 commits in the 2023 class for Virginia Tech and the 11th in-state commitment this cycle. He chose the Hokies over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Maryland, Virginia, JMU, and others plus Iowa had shown interest recently and even had an in-home visit with him.
Youth football team brings home national championship

ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today. The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke. On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship. The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back...
Girls High School Basketball – Martinsville vs. Franklin County – 2022 Roy Stanley Memorial Basketball Shootout

SALEM, VA(WFXR) — The Franklin County Eagles beat the Martinsville Bulldogs 68-16 in girls basketball in the 2022 Roy Stanley Basketball Shootout. The annual event honors Roy’s legacy and the impact he made on the local sports community. Roy Stanley spent 30 years as a sportscaster for WDBJ-TV. Roy passed away suddenly due to cancer in 2002. Proceeds benefit Salem Kiwanis supported community organizations and projects.
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia

Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
Echoes of the Past: Wood Wins MeadWestvaco Christmas Card Contest

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 12, 1923 99 Years Ago Christmas Seal Receipts To Be Spent Locally All receipts from the sale of Christmas Seals in the county, will be spent here in Alleghany, according to Mrs. C.P. Jones, chairman of the campaign. Fifty-five percent of the receipts will be used...
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …

Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
Obituary for Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards

Edith Lorraine Nester Edwards, 91, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born August 9, 1931, near Belspring, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Abie M. and Mary Myers Nester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isom Talmage (Curly) Edwards and her siblings, James Milton Nester, Howard E. Nester and Mary (Lois) Morehead. She was a graduate of Dublin High School and retired from Radford Pipe Shop Employees Federal Credit Union. Edith was a lifelong, faithful member of Belspring United Methodist Church.
