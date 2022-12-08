ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., 48-year-old James David Whaley of Ash was killed in a hit-and-run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson. According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive. Stevenson was...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New Hanover County judge sentences man to over 48 years for 1996 rape and kidnapping case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury in New Hanover County has convicted Timothy Craig Iannone of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping for a case dating back to 1996. Iannone has been sentenced to 433 months for rape and 151 months for kidnapping to be served consecutively, totaling 48.6 years. Thomas R. Wilson handed down the sentence on Tuesday, Dec. 13. --- a sentence that in all likelihood will be for the rest of Iannone’s life.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead woman severely injured after mauled by two dogs

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman was severely injured after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit says the woman entered her neighbor’s backyard on Holiday Drive on Thursday, December 8, where the two dogs were tethered.
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WNCT

One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WECT

Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WECT

NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WITN

Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made national headlines after being charged with murdering an Onslow County toddler was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Earl Kimrey had been charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017. Kimrey was Woods’ mother’s live-in boyfriend at the time of her disappearance which sparked a massive search effort.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside. A crime scene investigator was called...
carolinacoastonline.com

SBI releases name of woman killed by Onslow County deputy

HUBERT - The State Bureau of Investigations released the name of the woman shot and killed on Thanksgiving by an Onslow County deputy. A spokeswoman for the SBI said Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon. The shooting occurred on Willow Street near Highway 172 in Hubert. According...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

