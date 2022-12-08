WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury in New Hanover County has convicted Timothy Craig Iannone of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping for a case dating back to 1996. Iannone has been sentenced to 433 months for rape and 151 months for kidnapping to be served consecutively, totaling 48.6 years. Thomas R. Wilson handed down the sentence on Tuesday, Dec. 13. --- a sentence that in all likelihood will be for the rest of Iannone’s life.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO