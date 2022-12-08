Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
911 caller claimed 7 students hurt in New Hanover High School swatting incident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The 911 call that led multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to New Hanover High School on Dec. 1 has been released. The caller claimed to be a teacher at New Hanover High School and said that 7 students were injured. “A suspected...
WECT
Arrest made following fatal Brunswick County hit and run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man in relation to a fatal collision that happened last month in Brunswick County. According to the announcement, on Nov. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., 48-year-old James David Whaley of Ash was killed in a hit-and-run along U.S. 17 Business. Authorities had previously issued a release stating they were searching for a 1988 to 1993 Chevrolet or GM truck or SUV.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 55-year-old Courtney Leigh Stevenson. According to the announcement, Stevenson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. She was last seen on Dec. 9 walking along Tiburon Drive. Stevenson was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Forensic doctor identifies bones found by Plastic Ocean Project in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Bones were found during a litter pickup along U.S. 421 in New Hanover County on Sunday, December 11. Experts had to identify if the bones belonged to a human or an animal. The Plastic Ocean Project, a Wilmington environment protection non-profit, was conducting...
One man wanted and another facing charges following police chase
BLADENBORO — In response to community complaints, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was utilizing radar to conduct speed enfor
WECT
New Hanover County judge sentences man to over 48 years for 1996 rape and kidnapping case
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury in New Hanover County has convicted Timothy Craig Iannone of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping for a case dating back to 1996. Iannone has been sentenced to 433 months for rape and 151 months for kidnapping to be served consecutively, totaling 48.6 years. Thomas R. Wilson handed down the sentence on Tuesday, Dec. 13. --- a sentence that in all likelihood will be for the rest of Iannone’s life.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman severely injured after mauled by two dogs
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman was severely injured after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit says the woman entered her neighbor’s backyard on Holiday Drive on Thursday, December 8, where the two dogs were tethered.
Puppies found trapped in box sealed with tape in North Carolina, deputies investigating, sheriff says
The Sampson County Sheriff said deputies are investigating after someone found two puppies taped inside of a box.
Poultry parts spilled along Highway 24 in Sampson County
ROSEBORO, N.C. — Crews were trying to clean up a spill along a busy Sampson County road on Tuesday afternoon. What appeared to be poultry carcasses, belonging to either chickens or turkeys, were strewn along Highway 24. The spill occurred near a garbage dump. Lee Coleman sent in photos...
NC man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
North Carolina business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — After meeting with the FBI and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for the weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas Drag Brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, […]
WECT
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
WECT
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
WECT
NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
WITN
Man who killed Mariah Woods gets life in prison without parole
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who made national headlines after being charged with murdering an Onslow County toddler was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Earl Kimrey had been charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017. Kimrey was Woods’ mother’s live-in boyfriend at the time of her disappearance which sparked a massive search effort.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside. A crime scene investigator was called...
carolinacoastonline.com
SBI releases name of woman killed by Onslow County deputy
HUBERT - The State Bureau of Investigations released the name of the woman shot and killed on Thanksgiving by an Onslow County deputy. A spokeswoman for the SBI said Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon. The shooting occurred on Willow Street near Highway 172 in Hubert. According...
WECT
Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Both appeals of election protests regarding the Columbus County Sheriff contest have been dismissed by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. The protests questioned if Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene can legally take office. After the Columbus County Board of Elections dismissed the protests...
Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
