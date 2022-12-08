AAA shows Arkansas gas prices dropping all through December

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Good news for Arkansas drivers as gas prices in the Natural State continues to decline.

AAA is reporting that the gas price average in the state has fallen every day for December. For Dec. 8 the average gas price is $2.87 per gallon after a $2.98 average price on Dec. 1.

The decline began before December, with a Nov. 8 average price for gas at $3.26.

The Thursday price is lower than the average a year ago when gasoline in Arkansas was $2.97 per gallon. Gas prices had begun a steady climb after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, topping out at a $4.54 average in Arkansas in mid-June.

Currently, motorists in Hot Spring County are paying the least for gas, with an average of $2.62 per gallon. In the state’s southeast corner, Desha County has the highest average at $3.28 per gallon.

The Little Rock – North Little Rock metro is below the state average at $2.80 per gallon, which while low is still above Jonesboro’s $2.77 price. Hot Springs has a $2.83 average, below Pine Bluff’s $2.89 price.

Nationally the average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.33 per gallon, with California’s average being the highest at $4.62 per gallon. The lowest average price in the country is in Texas at $2.76 per gallon.

Domestic gasoline prices have dropped 26 cents per gallon in the past two weeks, a AAA spokesman said.

