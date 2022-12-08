ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge denies Pablo Lyle new trial in Miami road rage death

MIAMI (AP) — A judge declined on Monday to grant Mexican actor Pablo Lyle a new trial after he was convicted of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. The judge upheld an October jury trial verdict convicting Lyle of involuntary manslaughter and...
