Ohio State

After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores that have failed multiple scanner inspections will have warning signs added to its scanners […]
How the Respect for Marriage Act will affect Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill protecting the legitimacy of interracial and same-sex marriage was signed into law on Tuesday. However, existing Ohio statutes and constitutional amendments could still be a burden and a barrier for some couples. President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act after the legislation passed 61-36 in the Senate […]
Every K-12 student in Ohio could get school voucher under GOP proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill to provide cash to all families with school-aged children in the state to choose their public school district or a private school. Under the Parent Educational Freedom Act, or Senate Bill 368, every K-12 student in Ohio would qualify...
Recreational marijuana supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023

Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters said there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
Ohio Senate passes education overhaul

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would reorganize the Ohio Department of Education and strip most of the responsibilities from the Ohio State Board of Education. Senate Bill 178 passed 22-7, largely on party lines. “This is simply a vote for parents and their children,”...
Marijuana Legalization Could Appear on Ohio Ballot in 2023

In their first and likely only hearings of the session, two adult use marijuana measures came up last week in a House committee. The proposals — one Republican and one Democratic — aren’t going anywhere this year. Sponsors remain optimistic about their chances in the next session, but even they acknowledge any change may have to happen at the ballot.
31-year-old mystery of human remains found in Pickaway Co. solved

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced that investigators have identified the human remains found in Pickaway County in the early 1990s as 21-year-old Robert A. Mullins. According to reports, at the time, hunters discovered the Mullins’ remains in November of 1991 in a drainage...
Gallia Sheriff: Pomeroy man slain by relative over argument

GALLIPOLIS — A Pomeroy man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a family member, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. Larry M. Coon, 44, passed away from injuries sustained after Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis, allegedly shot him at a Clay Township residence on Ohio 7 South, according to the sheriff’s department.
Legal pot supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023

Pomeroy Man Shot in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – A Pomeroy man has passed away following a shooting in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, “At approximately 2:51 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South. Upon the arrival of Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S., the male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later succumbed to the injuries he received. The suspect in this matter is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident. There is no threat to the community at this time. Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at the appropriate time,” states Sheriff Champlin.
