GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – A Pomeroy man has passed away following a shooting in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, “At approximately 2:51 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South. Upon the arrival of Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S., the male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later succumbed to the injuries he received. The suspect in this matter is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident. There is no threat to the community at this time. Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at the appropriate time,” states Sheriff Champlin.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO