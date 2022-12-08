Read full article on original website
Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration unveils new training standards for educators to carry guns at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s new training standards for educators to carry concealed firearms at school include instruction in de-escalation techniques, “neutralization” of potential active shooters, and trauma and first-aid care, among other things, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Monday. The standards were developed by the Ohio School...
After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores that have failed multiple scanner inspections will have warning signs added to its scanners […]
How the Respect for Marriage Act will affect Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill protecting the legitimacy of interracial and same-sex marriage was signed into law on Tuesday. However, existing Ohio statutes and constitutional amendments could still be a burden and a barrier for some couples. President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act after the legislation passed 61-36 in the Senate […]
Ohio moves to add strict photo ID requirement for voters after years of debate: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the frantic lame-duck days before year’s end, the state legislature is poised to make Ohio the eighth state to pass strict photo ID requirements in order to vote. Voters without...
NBC4 Columbus
Every K-12 student in Ohio could get school voucher under GOP proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill to provide cash to all families with school-aged children in the state to choose their public school district or a private school. Under the Parent Educational Freedom Act, or Senate Bill 368, every K-12 student in Ohio would qualify...
wosu.org
Recreational marijuana supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023
Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters said there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
ocj.com
DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
Ohio Senate passes education overhaul
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would reorganize the Ohio Department of Education and strip most of the responsibilities from the Ohio State Board of Education. Senate Bill 178 passed 22-7, largely on party lines. “This is simply a vote for parents and their children,”...
columbusunderground.com
Marijuana Legalization Could Appear on Ohio Ballot in 2023
In their first and likely only hearings of the session, two adult use marijuana measures came up last week in a House committee. The proposals — one Republican and one Democratic — aren’t going anywhere this year. Sponsors remain optimistic about their chances in the next session, but even they acknowledge any change may have to happen at the ballot.
cleveland.com
Ohio moves to add strict photo ID requirement for voters, rekindling yearslong debate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After years of debate, Republican state lawmakers appear ready to move forward with a strict photo ID requirement for voters in Ohio during the final weeks of the legislative session. Last week, a Senate committee accepted a substitute version of an elections bill that would make...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
31-year-old mystery of human remains found in Pickaway Co. solved
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced that investigators have identified the human remains found in Pickaway County in the early 1990s as 21-year-old Robert A. Mullins. According to reports, at the time, hunters discovered the Mullins’ remains in November of 1991 in a drainage...
Fox 19
Morgan Twp Administrator/Fire Chief Jeff Galloway resigns amid allegations, investigations
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The top administrative official who also serves as fire chief of a small Butler County community quit “with great sorrow” Saturday amid investigations into allegations of double pay for hurricane deployment and nepotism. Jeff Galloway began working for the township in 2015 and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gallia Sheriff: Pomeroy man slain by relative over argument
GALLIPOLIS — A Pomeroy man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a family member, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. Larry M. Coon, 44, passed away from injuries sustained after Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis, allegedly shot him at a Clay Township residence on Ohio 7 South, according to the sheriff’s department.
Columbus man’s body identified in 31-year-old Pickaway County cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
Local addresses on DeWine’s blighted buildings demolition list
News Release Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced this week that 2,277 blighted and vac
ideastream.org
Legal pot supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023
Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters say there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Man Shot in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – A Pomeroy man has passed away following a shooting in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, “At approximately 2:51 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South. Upon the arrival of Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S., the male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later succumbed to the injuries he received. The suspect in this matter is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident. There is no threat to the community at this time. Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at the appropriate time,” states Sheriff Champlin.
‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Ohio murder conviction thrown out
COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A man who has already spent nearly 20 years in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was thrown out, according to the Ohio Innocence Project. Arrested and charged in February 2002, a Franklin County judge last week overturned Alan J. Butts’ 2003 murder conviction for the death of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Michigan woman busted with deadly fentanyl, PCP mixture sentenced to prison
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Michigan woman has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after being busted with fentanyl. According to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, Candance D. Guice, Detroit, was sentenced to 20 ½ to 26 years in prison. On January 12, troopers...
Comments / 2