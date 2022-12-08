ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marley
5d ago

You, You, You, You, You and...... You all get $5.00 Everyone (Re:Tmobile/whomever filed the form) gets a whole $5.00 check. (whatever amount they do get) I don't think that's enough compensation for my identity!Geeeez why don't hackers ever attack the real important things!¿!?!¿!

Nan
5d ago

these hackers need to figure out who the billionaires are and go after their money not ours! thank you very much. the lawyers for T-Mobile do what they can do and then they have to spread it out over all of us so we each get a little something it isn't their fault let's keep our focus on the bad guy here. even though it is kind of a slap in the face what's that saying? something about turning the other cheek🤔 'Merry Christmas' and 'Happy Hanukkah' also 'Happy Holidays' to everyone else on this beautiful planet Earth! maybe just maybe we can just all calm down for a little while, or maybe even just one day December 25th, 2022:-) maybe we could just have one day of peace

Harley goon
5d ago

Only to claim what 20$ out of the settlement.. No thanks. Lawyers and filings are getting most of it.. Customers will get hardly nothing

